Tuesday Evening Open Thread: GOP 'Leadership', Terrorists & Cowards

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: GOP ‘Leadership’, Terrorists & Cowards

by | 43 Comments

It’s all fun’n’games, until someone gets caught doing a little light treason…

Saturday’s rally comes as some conservative lawmakers fan outrage on the right over former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him — rhetoric that worries some fellow Republicans, who warn that their colleagues are riling up the biggest fans of the former president. That still-simmering discord within the GOP puts party leaders in an awkward position ahead of the Sept. 18 “Justice for J6” rally on Capitol Hill, organized by a former Trump campaign aide.

So far, top Republicans are staying as quiet as possible about the Sept. 18 protest on the Hill, which has prompted police officials to re-install the Capitol security fence to safeguard against potential violence. They aren’t endorsing it — nor are they condemning it. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Monday that out of his Republican conference, he “doesn’t think anyone is” going to attend. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not respond to a question about whether leaders should be encouraging other rank-and-file members not to attend as he headed to a briefing on the rally.

Their approach appears to be working, as no Republican lawmakers have publicly said they will attend — even some who have repeatedly and publicly claimed some Jan. 6 defendants are “political prisoners” being treated unfairly because of their political views. However, the offices of Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) — all of whom have peddled the “political prisoners” claim repeatedly — have declined multiple requests for comment about whether they plan to appear.

Amid the waiting game, some influential conservatives are trying to change the subject; Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Monday that he wouldn’t attend the rally and didn’t “know anything about it.” Others are shrugging off the question of whether Republicans should appear; Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said it was “none of my business.”…

It is unclear how many people are expected to appear at the Saturday rally, with organizer Matthew Braynard insisting he is working closely with law enforcement to ensure the event does not turn violent. Some Members of the far-right extremist Proud Boys — which has had multiple members arrested for some of the more extreme acts of violence on Jan. 6 — are urging group members on message boards to skip the event, warning that the rally is a trap for them to get arrested.

Privately, Republicans grumbled about the rally as a distraction that pulls attention away from their policy-centered critiques of the Biden administration over inflation and Afghanistan. (Hawley, for his part, said “everything else is secondary” to Biden’s handling of Afghanistan.) And some in the party are taking solace that Trump has not promoted the event so far, a decision that they say would draw a crowd far greater than they expect to appear on Saturday…

They’re waiting to see if their unacknowledged leader, their voters’ GodKing, decides to rile up the rubes again… or if TFG’s current handlers manage to make the threat of immanent arrest real enough to deter him. Portraits in courage, every one!

Sequels seldom live up to the original, after all…

  • Baud
  • Cmorenc
  • Danielx
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JPL
  • Keith P.
  • Leslie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mdblanche
  • Mike in NC
  • piratedan
  • Roger Moore
  • SpaceUnit
  • The Lodger
  • Tony Jay
  • VeniceRiley
  • West of the Rockies

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      They’re all terrified that their comms might get subpoenaed.

      I bet they’re passing paper notes around like eighth-graders. 🤣

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tony Jay

      I don’t know what’s going on with Gaetz, but with that face and hair, I’m pretty sure the Big Bad chucks him out of a plane in the third act with a crack about “giving the sharks something to chew over”.

      And the audience cheer.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      @West of the Rockies:

      There’s an episode of ‘Red Dwarf‘ where Dave Lister contracts a case of ‘space mumps’ that make his head swell up like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s testicles.

      So Gaetz either has an alien virus, he’s really got head-syphillis, or he’s having a reaction to the vaccine.

      And we know it isn’t option 3.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Tony Jay: a case of ‘space mumps’ that make his head swell up like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s testicles

      Quite literally LOLing!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cmorenc

      @West of the Rockies:

      i was thinking instead that gaetz would be a natural for a “Frankenstein” remake, cause he would require far less makeup and hair restyling than any other candidate, and as fas as character acting would essentially be playing himself.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mdblanche

      We are the hollow men
      We are the stuffed men
      Leaning together
      Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!
      Our dried voices, when
      We whisper together
      Are quiet and meaningless
      As wind in dry grass
      Or rats’ feet over broken glass
      In our dry cellar

      Shape without form, shade without colour,
      Paralysed force, gesture without motion;

      Those who have crossed
      With direct eyes, to death’s other Kingdom
      Remember us—if at all—not as lost
      Violent souls, but only
      As the hollow men
      The stuffed men.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tony Jay

      @lowtechcyclist:

      The now infamous cousin better hope the cure isn’t the same.

      “Pop!”

      Splat!!”

      “Ohhhhhh, man. That feels so much better.”

      Then again, she might take him back if he can prove it wasn’t a terrestrial STI.

      “I’m telling you baby, damned alien probed me.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      piratedan

      while I understand that the wheels of justice do turn slowly (sometimes too much so) but if the Congressman from Florida is under investigation and evidence has been given, procured and evaluated, please feel free to arrest his ass if charges are to be brought… if no charges are going to be brought, say so and we’ll listen as to the reasons why, but I don’t see how allowing this asshat to parade around the country is warranted, much less weigh in and vote on legislation.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @SpaceUnit:

      What possessed Ackroyd to do a BB sequel anyway? He did the Ghostbusters flicks which had to have netted him a lot of money. Plus the SNL years. He couldn’t have needed the money that bad

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Keith P.

      @Tony Jay: I’d go with Highlander II as well…well, maybe “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”. What I saw of the latter (15 minutes) was worse than anything I saw in the former.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mike in NC

      Trump would only attend this fascist shindig if he were guaranteed a paycheck. Still, I expect it to get ugly and violent.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Danielx

      Profiles in courage, I don’t think. Amazing how a noncompliant Justice Department makes Republican pols flee from public involvement with the Base.

      @Tony Jay

      Could SO have done without that image, especially since said cousin’s clap diagnosis.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      piratedan

      yes…. yes, those movies were all seriously bad but as a devoted fan of MST3K, I believe that I have a better handle on bad cinema than what has been suggested here and if you’re going to cite crappy sequels, you’re going to have to work much harder to outpace Teen Wolf Too.  

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      @Leslie:

      In other news, I have saved myself from lasting self-inflicted ignominy by finally depositing my recall vote in a ballot box.

      Whooo! For any other CA procrastinators out there, still a couple of hours left to go before polls close. If you haven’t yet, go vote.

      Reply

