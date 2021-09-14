A family is taking a trip and they’ve lost cell signal, the roads are crappy and the weather is bad. The parents navigating and driving the car in the front seat are doing the best they can with imperfect information. One road is washed out so they need to backtrack. A windshield wiper breaks so they can’t see what’s in front of them very well. In other words, the journey is hard to predict and full of unpleasant surprises.

As they go down the road, the kids in the back are loudly complaining: “How many miles?” “I’m hungry and I want to eat!” “I thought you knew where we were going!” At every juncture, every bad piece of news is amplified by their whining. Every good piece of news is discounted because they’re not at the end of the journey yet.

The older kids in the middle seat are sitting quietly and every so often offering an observation if the parents missed something. They’re also tolerating the kids in the back seat.

At some point, when the parents have had enough, the car is pulled over and, depending on the level of enlightenment and/or patience of the parents, the kids in the back get a stern scolding or a bit of corporal punishment, or both. Then the trip continues.

Unfortunately, shithead Uncle Frank is also in the middle seat. Frank has been spending his time detailing the trip setbacks to the kids in the back. He has been of no damn use to the parents, but as soon as his brother and sister-in-law do something to shut those goddam whiners up, Frank pipes up, telling them that if they only spoke rationally and patiently to the kids in the back, the kids in back would be more like the middle seat kids.

In a just world, as soon as this advice leaves Frank’s piehole, he would be set upon by the parents and the middle seat kids and told to shut up or get ready to walk in a rainstorm. Unfortunately, for the trip we’re on, our Uncle Frank has a powerful media platform and a complete disregard for the fact that he’s in the same car as everyone else.

Who knows if this little allegory makes sense, but I’ll be god damned if I turn this country over to the kids in the back seat, no matter what some both sides idiot tells me.

Open thread.