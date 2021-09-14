Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Kids in the Back of the Car

A family is taking a trip and they’ve lost cell signal, the roads are crappy and the weather is bad. The parents navigating and driving the car in the front seat are doing the best they can with imperfect information. One road is washed out so they need to backtrack. A windshield wiper breaks so they can’t see what’s in front of them very well. In other words, the journey is hard to predict and full of unpleasant surprises.

As they go down the road, the kids in the back are loudly complaining: “How many miles?” “I’m hungry and I want to eat!” “I thought you knew where we were going!” At every juncture, every bad piece of news is amplified by their whining. Every good piece of news is discounted because they’re not at the end of the journey yet.

The older kids in the middle seat are sitting quietly and every so often offering an observation if the parents missed something. They’re also tolerating the kids in the back seat.

At some point, when the parents have had enough, the car is pulled over and, depending on the level of enlightenment and/or patience of the parents, the kids in the back get a stern scolding or a bit of corporal punishment, or both. Then the trip continues.

Unfortunately, shithead Uncle Frank is also in the middle seat. Frank has been spending his time detailing the trip setbacks to the kids in the back. He has been of no damn use to the parents, but as soon as his brother and sister-in-law do something to shut those goddam whiners up, Frank pipes up, telling them that if they only spoke rationally and patiently to the kids in the back, the kids in back would be more like the middle seat kids.

In a just world, as soon as this advice leaves Frank’s piehole, he would be set upon by the parents and the middle seat kids and told to shut up or get ready to walk in a rainstorm. Unfortunately, for the trip we’re on, our Uncle Frank has a powerful media platform and a complete disregard for the fact that he’s in the same car as everyone else.

Who knows if this little allegory makes sense, but I’ll be god damned if I turn this country over to the kids in the back seat, no matter what some both sides idiot tells me.

Open thread.

    35Comments

    2.

      waspuppet

      The kids in the back also have spent the whole trip with fingers about an inch from each others’ eyes saying “I’m not TOUCHING you!” and when the car goes over a bump they poke each other in the eye and scream at the parents that it was their fault for going over a bump.

      And Uncle Frank tells the parents, “Well, I’m just saying that’s what they’re saying.”

    3.

      germy

      UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions.

    4.

      cain

      @germy: There is nothing in any religion that says anything about vaccines. I have no idea why this judge is being an asshat and not recognizing it for what it is.

      Otherwise, you can pretty much use religious exceptions for everything – why not murder? I mean I should get to murder someone cuz my religion told me they deserve it. :eyeroll:

    5.

      Edmund Dantes

      @cain: actually. The Bible is kind of pro vaccine as they understood them, also quarantining. Leviticus chapter 13 is a fun read on quarantining.

    7.

      Edmund Dantes

      Can we tell Leahy and Durbin to shut up?

       

      Kavanaugh having people protesting  outside his home is a small inconvenience compared to what he did to women seeking maternity healthcare in Texas.

    11.

      Gravenstone

      Let Uncle Frank roleplay the Mittster’s late lamented dog, and ride the rest of the way lashed to the roof of the car.

    12.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy: The mandate for kids for school vaccinations (measles, mumps, etc) in NY doesn’t allow religious exemptions, so I don’t know why that would matter here.

    14.

      scav

      My religion forbids me from paying taxes.

      My religion forbids me from following speed limits.

      My religion orders me to sacrifice judges by throwing them into volcanos. Preachers will do in a pinch, but only if doubled in number.

      Oh, and god personally informed me that all chocolate is free — especially the dark stuff.

    17.

      Roger Moore

      @germy:

      The plaintiffs, all Christians, included practicing doctors, nurses, a nuclear medicine technologist, a cognitive rehabilitation therapist and a physician’s liaison who all oppose as a matter of religious conviction any medical cooperation in abortion, the lawsuit said.

      The only connection between the mRNA vaccines and abortion is that some of the tests during the development involved embryonic-derived cell cultures.  But that’s going to be true of practically any medicine invented in the past few decades.  If you’re going to refuse to associate with anything with that tenuous an association to abortion, it’s hard to imagine how you can do anything in modern medicine.

    18.

      dmsilev

      @germy: Every pregnant woman who dies because of a preventable case of COVID, or indeed who dies because the hospitals are full and her otherwise-treatable issue isn’t addressed, is one more “abortion” that these lunatics are directly aiding and abetting.

    20.

      germy

      @Origuy:

      Jim Risch should be so lucky as to have someone who’d cut off his mic when he keeps going on about crazy nonsense like this.

      — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) September 14, 2021

      I wonder if Risch is simply offended by Woodward’s latest revelations, and just decided to do the old republican projection game.  “Trump is crazy and was being cut off by his people?  No, Biden is crazy and is being cut off by his people!  Suck it, Libs!”

    24.

      RaflW

      I’ll add: Somewhere along the way the parents — trying to cope with Frank and not lose their mind — turn on the in-car video, and make Frank watch Jay Rosen and Eric Boehlert as they discuss how back-seat driving is not helpful, and how ‘parenting’ your nephews is unasked for advice, aka criticism.

      This enrages Frank, who triples down on how he’s just a neutral observer and simply reporting facts back and forth between the first and third rows. The kids in the middle row hear Frank say this and one backs him up, thinking they’re being ‘centrist and accommodating;, and the other puts on Beats headphones and just scowls like she might end up with permanent resting jerk-face.

    26.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I usually brought books and magazines with me on car trips.  I also found changing landscapes interesting.  Every once in a while I would need to punch my brother when he got bored and tried to bother me.  One punch usually held him for a couple of hours.  Then he would get bored again.  Our car trips were nothing like you describe.

    30.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Wapiti

      Assign these plague rats to sit at a picnic table outside, away from patients.

      No. No vacations for them. They get to spend their shifts in the boiler room.

    31.

      West of the Rockies

      I am sooo weary of grown-ass man-babies like “Uncle Frank”.

      Does anybody else have towns that seem almost overrun with 30 and 40-something men on BMX bikes running stop signs, riding down the wrong side of the street, dressed like they’re still high school sophomores (heavy metal shirts, black shorts, high-tops), scowling at everyone, their homely, shaved heads and whiskered faces demanding to be punched? I swear, my town has them by the dozens.

    32.

      RaflW

      @cain: There were a whole lotta years where my religion explicitly said it was fine and dandy for same-sex couples to get married, but there was in fact NO ‘exemption’ from the ban, which would have allowed our clergy to sign said marriage licenses. Huh.

