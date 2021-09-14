Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Reality always wins in the end.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The willow is too close to the house.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

If the shit really does go down, cole will be fine.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Just a few bad apples.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

You are here: Home / Absent Friends / RIP / RIP, Norm MacDonald

RIP, Norm MacDonald

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

Dead at 61 after privately fighting cancer for nearly a decade.

Absolutely one of my favorite comedians of all time (I was just talking about him on here the other day), up there with Patrice O’Neill, and this one hurts really bad. There was no one who had his delivery, deadpan, offbeat timing, and quirky sense of humor. There are so many routines he did that just make me laugh out loud even on the umpteenth viewing, and his guest hosting and simply being a guest on a talk show made everything better. I’ll leave you with two of my favorite recent pieces. First, Uncle Bert and his fight with bowel cancer (which was delivered while Norm himself secretly had cancer):

And then, one of a typical long, winding standup about Janice:

It’s the little things about him that I loved the most- like saying “half a hour” instead of half an hour. Or live tweeting golf hours after it happened.

Fucking Joe Rogan and Dane Cook and Carlos Mencia will probably live to be 100.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cope
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • GrannyMC
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J R in WV
  • Leto
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      He had not looked well for a few years. I guess we now know why.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      J R in WV

      Sorry to hear of our loss. Not familiar with his work as a non-TV-watcher myself. I read a lot, don’t watch much TV at all aside from news shows. Fnord.

      But losing anyone who can make people laugh, that’s a sad loss in these troubled days.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW I found his humor very hot or miss.  When he hit, he was hilarious.  But, for me, he missed too often to be one of the greats. RIP.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cope

      He was a funny guy and has died too young by far.  I hadn’t really seen much of him in the last few years but I am pretty certain he was working as a voice over on commercials.

      R.I.P.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      Saw that news, and thought of you immediately. I loved the comedy routine about Germany you put up a few days ago. It was gold. Too soon gone.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      GrannyMC

      I played poker with Norm MacDonald once. It was a 10-20 Limit Hold’em game at Sam’s Town, one of Tunica, Mississippi’s now defunct casino barges, where he had done a show earlier that night. He never looked at his cards until the showdown. He bet or raised every time it was his turn. I don’t remember if he came away a winner or loser, but he obviously didn’t care. He was just Normal Norm that night, not Norm the Comedian, not trying to put on a show or “hold court”. He was chatty, but it was just chatter, not a performance. I otherwise don’t remember much else about the game, including whether I had a good or bad night. I think it says something about the guy, however, that he was willing to play (for him) low-stakes poker for hours with a bunch of scruffy nobodies and had a good time doing it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.