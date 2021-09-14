Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Progress on voting rights?

Senator Klobuchar:

Here’s how The Post describes the bill:

The new Freedom to Vote Act retains significant portions of the For the People Act, Democrats’ marquee voting legislation that passed the House this year but was blocked by a Republican filibuster in June. Those include mandating national minimum standards for early voting and vote-by-mail, establishing Election Day as a national holiday, and creating new disclosure requirements for “dark money” groups that are not now required to disclose their donors.

But it also discards significant pieces and tweaks others, largely in an effort to placate Manchin and indulge his hopes of building enough Republican support to pass the bill. Overcoming a filibuster absent a rules change would require the support of 10 Republicans in addition to the 50 members of the Democratic caucus.

Of course, the likelihood of 10 Republican senators voting to hobble their party’s most effective election strategy — suppressing the votes of likely Democratic voters — is about as likely as 10 unicorns flying over my house while pissing bucketfuls of Pappy Van Winkle 23 bourbon and shitting rashers of bacon. But should we be encouraged that Manchin’s colleagues find this exercise worth their time?

I guess so. For the moment, I choose to see it that way. What do you think?

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    82Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I just posted this downstairs. It’s good that, unlike prior bills, Manchin has gone out on a limb and has a stake in this. I just don’t know if he has it in him to do anything when the GOP votes en masse against it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Eh, this is down on the floor of the sausage factory, and whatever I think is surely irrelevant.

      I hope SOMETHING passes, and as a WV Dem Ima lean on Manchin.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Just have DOJ open an investigation on Manchin’s daughter. He’ll be screaming about reforming/scrapping the filibuster within 5 minutes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Leto

      @Baud: I’ll offer up his “bipartisan” Newtown gun legislation as an example of him holding meaningful legislation hostage to the alter of bipartisanship. As Betty points out, since 10 Republicans won’t sign on we’ll see if this moves his needle to eliminating the filibuster wrt voting rights legislation. I expect pappy van winkle pissing unicorns to happen first.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      I suppose it at least serves as planting the voting rights flag, hopefully shoving it a bit into the public conscience. That can give context to the forthcoming rollout of voter suppression with the resulting day-long lines in the two voting places allotted to urban voters across the south (and southern wannabe northern states).

      But it ain’t passing, sadly.

      In other news, imagine a world where Peter Navarro is your source of the truth.

      September 14, 2021 at 11:15 am EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Emails show that senior advisers to President Trump in February 2020 privately discussed the government’s “critical mistakes” in preparing for the pandemic, countering the former president’s optimistic claims in public, the Washington Post reports.

      Said adviser Steven Hatfill wrote to Peter Navarro on Feb. 29, 2020: “In truth we do not have a clue how many are infected in the USA. We are expecting the first wave to spread in the U.S. within the next 7 days. This will be accompanied by a massive loss of credibility and the Democratic accusations are just now beginning. This must be countered with frank honesty about the situation and decisive direct actions that are being taken and can be seen in the broadcast news.”

      However, even though Navarro warned Trump in a private memo, the president continued to downplay the virus’s risks in public.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      I won’t hold my breath waiting for Joe M to back the FTP act when this one gets crapped on.  I expect Collins-esque disappointed shrugs and “oh-well-we-tried” platitudes.

      Time will tell…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brendan in NC

      My hope is that they’ve told Joe, that if this doesn’t get 60 votes to continue; they’re reverting back to the original bill, and tweaking/removing the filibuster. But only tell him after they don’t get the 60 they need. No need to have him lobby his R friends for a bill that doesn’t go far enough.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      “10 unicorns flying over my house while pissing bucketfuls of Pappy Van Winkle 23 bourbon and shitting rashers of bacon.”

      Betty, we realize you live in Florida, but now we’re worried. Please get in out of the sun.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Is he willing to destroy the economy when the GOP filibusters the debt limit increase? I always felt that was going to be the wedge.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      No Sinema on this.  That’s the key.  Manchin seems inclined to put his reputation on the line that he can garner GOP support.  Sinema (DQ-Az) doesn’t have a stake in it yet.

      If Manchin comes up short because the GOP won’t act, then he’s got less reason to preserve the filibuster on voting rights.  For her part, Sinema will be watching the VA governor’s election very closely for cues.  McAuliffe has been governing quite progressively in a formerly red state.  If Democrats retain or even extend power, Sinema can read that writing well enough.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Such bullshit. You will never get 10 GOPigs to go along. I don’t think you could have gotten 10 GOPigs during Clinton’s presidency forget now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: You know, it was FDR that was a big proponent of trying new ideas when old didn’t work.

      As to out-Trumping Trump, well, at least with Manchin’s daughter, there is some “there” there. Besides, it’s a time-honored tradition. JFK/RFK did the same thing back in the day. Or was I lied to?  ;)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Progress is incremental and slow.  Yes, this is good (and expected by me) news.

      Quasi-relatedly, …

      AOC made the single clearest takeaway of the biggest media event of the month “Tax the rich” right as Democrats in Congress are fighting to raise taxes on the rich. If you don’t see why that’s great, read some Alinsky or something.

      — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) September 14, 2021

      I wonder if there’s some 11-D chess going on here with her dress. Get Twitter and the GQP yelling about her dress for a few days, while the Democrats do the work in the background to actually get their agenda passed without the howler monkeys getting in the way. The Illuminati would certainly fnord have plans like that on the fnord shelf.

      ;-)

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Anonymous At Work: Sinema is supposedly a big John Lewis supporter. I don’t think she will put up a road block here.  I have a gut feeling that Sinema is done with the Senate possibly politics. She was really pissed off when Rand Paul walked around in the Senate when he was waiting for his COVID test results. And I am sure the January insurrection didn’t help either. I frankly think she might be looking for either a lobbying gig or a TV gig.  Either that or she’ll run for AZ governor down the road.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      daveNYC

      This won’t get 10 Republican votes and it’s highly unlikely that we have the 50 votes needed to remove or modify the filibuster, so at best this might work to convince Manchin that the filibuster needs to change.  Maybe.  If we’re lucky.

      It’s not going to hurt, but I will be surprised if it helps.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steeplejack

      I’m not optimistic. It reminds me of Obamacare. The usual suspects drag their heels and extort concessions while running down the clock, and then they still don’t vote for it. As for Manchin, it smacks of a disingenuous strategy where he gets points for “doing something” while resting secure in the knowledge that it probably won’t get passed in anything but an extremely anemic form.

      And it avoids and puts off dealing with the critical legislative issue of our time: the goddamn Senate filibuster.

      Feeling legislatively crabby today. I feel like the Democrats are pointing to the watering-down process as some sort of victory, or progress. Negotiating in good faith with counterparts who probably are not. Arggh! But I am a dunce when it comes to understanding the sausage-making.

      Will now read the comments and see how wrong I am.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      AFAIK, Manchin has always been more concerned about limiting donations and fundraising aspects than about increasing voting days and so forth.  I suspect lots of other senators had similar concerns, but didn’t want to talk about them.  We know we’re not going to get everything in the John Lewis and the For The People Acts.  We’ve known that all along.  We should get as much as we can now, and increase the House and Senate margins to get more in 2023 via pushing registration and turnout as hard as we can for the November 2022 elections.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      kindness

      We can all  blame Joe Manchin & Kyrstin for stopping Democratic progress in it’s tracks.  They deserve it but I also think the ‘good’ people from states that voted in awful Republican Senators who lied to their faces deserve every bit as much credit.  I’ll start with the ‘good’ people of Maine who re-elected Susan Collins and run down the list from there.  Those people, those states won’t see me or my money until this gets better.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

       

      the likelihood of 10 Republican senators voting to hobble their party’s most effective election strategy — suppressing the votes of likely Democratic voters — is about as likely as 10 unicorns flying over my house while pissing bucketfuls of Pappy Van Winkle 23 bourbon and shitting rashers of bacon.

      Betty, PLEASE: I was in mid-mouthful of sandwich here!

      bwah-hah-hah!!!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Urza

      @wvng: The sad part is these knuckleheads actually do know the right things to do but refuse if it makes them look weak or Democrats look good.  So, which is worse.  That they are as stupid as they present to their voters?   Or they aren’t that stupid but act out the policies anyway for power and money?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Steeplejack

      I do wonder whether we might get helped on this—by scheduling design or by chance—when the right-wing rally at the Capitol this Saturday turns out to be a complete shitshow. I’m not expecting violence—not ruling it out, either!—but the right-wing nuttiness will be in full bloom. That might provide some leverage if sitting Republican senators have to publicly choose between the rabid base and the majority of Americans who are sick of this crap.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Cmorenc

      If we can get voting rights filibuster reform/legislation passed, on the same constitutional basis a future moment when gop has control of congress + presidency, they can on same basis not only undo the reform but pass even more harshly restrictive legislation nationalizing what some traditionally ref states have already done eg very restrictive voter id allowing gun permits but not student ids.  Not only that, but even if Ds maintain a durable hold for next few election cycles on ability to block passage of any regressive reversals of federal voting rights legislation, the current composition of SCOTUS could torture the plain wording and intent of the relevant constitutional underpinnings to eviscerate the reforms, just as was done with the existing voting rights act in shelby.

      Not saying here that the Ds shouldnt vigorously push forward with voting rights reform – its our only option.  But unfortunately, the current composition of SCOTUS is positioned to effectively eviscerate any 14th/15th/ article 1 basis for voting rights protections

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Another Scott: There are headlines today of Biden re-restating that the rich are going to be taxed. I believe in this discussion that he’s saying rich = $400,000+/year income. I wonder how that’s calculated for the rich that have no “regular” income.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Low Key Swagger

      Don’t like derailing a thread…but i have a question if David or some other scientist reads this…I don’t remember which vaccine I was given as a kid that was delivered via a sugar cube.  At some point, we are going to have to vaccinate children, and I think having a delivery system other than a shot would go a long way.  Is this even possible with this type of vaccine structure?  Maybe even needle hesitant adults would pop one in on the off chance it works, no?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Parfigliano: Yeah, I know. The fact that she’s likely a criminal doesn’t seem to influence anyone. It’s almost as if there’s a double-standard for rich-and-connected, with the icing on top that we couldn’t POSSIBLY pursue a likely criminal in her position because then we’d be blamed for doing it for partisan motives…

      ETA: which I would be, except I’m not the DOJ.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      rikyrah

      @Leto:

       

       I’ll offer up his “bipartisan” Newtown gun legislation as an example of him holding meaningful legislation hostage to the alter of bipartisanship. As Betty points out, since 10 Republicans won’t sign on we’ll see if this moves his needle to eliminating the filibuster wrt voting rights legislation. I expect pappy van winkle pissing unicorns to happen first.

       

      NOBODY got time for his bipartisanship cosplay bullshyt.

      Not when it comes to Voting Rights.

       

      Uh uh

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ken

      @Low Key Swagger: It was polio, and worked because they were giving you a small amount of attenuated polio virus, which would multiply in your gut.  That wouldn’t work for COVID, so it will have to be the needle — like chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis, and most of the other childhood vaccines.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott:

      The seem to have stuck on “who paid for it? Also, too, her ticket?” like that’s some kind of cosmic gotcha. Is there a more New York thing than the Met Gala? Hey, look, a New York congressional rep attended. Zounds! Now tell me what Met Gala is and what it has to do with baseball.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      CaseyL

      @Low Key Swagger: I think one of the polio vaccines was given in a sugar cube.

      A couple possible reasons for not doing vaccines that way anymore: One, a vaccine given orally has to go through the digestive system, which may severely limit its efficacy.  Two, the sugar itself might also interact with the vaccine in a not-good way.

      ETA:  What Ken said.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      Similar dynamic, except they’re pre-diluting before the Republicans even get involved. And I also wonder whether Manchin is really negotiating in good faith.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Betty Cracker

      @Low Key Swagger: I read somewhere recently that pharma companies are looking into nasal spray delivery options. Not sure if that would be better for little kids or not. I’d choose it over a shot.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: I am optimistic. First Machin is all in — and he has tasked himself, it seems, with getting 10 republicans.

      The list that Klonuchar put up is very diverse — Machine to Warnock — and we know Stacy Abrams is willing to take this as a big win.

      Considering the anti-filibuster noises recently being made by Biden on this issue, the fix might already be in on the 50 vote concept for voting protections?

      Personally sorry to see that it doesn’t include the Manchin idea of full nation pre-clearance under a re-invigorated Sec. 5. But that would require so many folks in Justice…

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Bobby Thomson

      We can’t pass it without him so the only choice is to water it down for votes we’ll never get.

       

      Has anyone heard from Sinema, though?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      guachi

      If Manchin et. al. break the filibuster for voting rights I won’t put up too much of a fuss if the infrastructure bill is reduced in size.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Mai Naem mobile: I had forgotten that she says she is a big John Lewis fan, but mostly, I think @Baud is right that she’s a coward.  I think her plan is to be a Both Sides Centrist Mavericky Moderate Centrist Maverick (like McCain) but mostly to troll Democratic leadership (explain Green to Drama Queen centrist another way).

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ken

      @Drunkenhausfrau: I want an animated gif of those 10 unicorns pissing bourbon and shitting bacon.

      If you’re willing to add a porn component, Rule 34 guarantees that it already exists somewhere on the Internet.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Scamp Dog

      @Steeplejack: It’s from the Illuminatus trilogy by Robert Anton Wilson. Quoting the Wikipedia write up, “the interjection “fnord” is given hypnotic powerover the unenlightened. Under the Illuminati program, children in grade school are taught to be unable to consciously see the word “fnord”. For the rest of their lives, every appearance of the word subconsciously generates a feeling of unease and confusion, preventing rational consideration of the text it appears in. The uneasiness and confusion create a perpetual low-level state of fear in the populace.” The Powers That Be put fnords into the text of newspaper articles, magazines, etc., but never in the ads, so the consumeristic consumption machine can keep rolling along.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      rikyrah

      @Steeplejack:

      I’m not expecting violence—not ruling it out, either!—but the right-wing nuttiness will be in full bloom.

      I am expecting violence. And, they should be dealt with just like they would deal with any BLM protest that turns violent.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kent

      @Brendan in NC:  My hope is that they’ve told Joe, that if this doesn’t get 60 votes to continue; they’re reverting back to the original bill, and tweaking/removing the filibuster. But only tell him after they don’t get the 60 they need. No need to have him lobby his R friends for a bill that doesn’t go far enough

      That is an utterly empty threat. The Senate can’t tweak the filibuster without Manchin’s vote to do so.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @trollhattan: ​Just FTR, Steven Hatfill was the biological warfare specialist that the W Administration tried long and hard to pin the rap onto for the 2001 anthrax letters. IIRC he sued the US government for defamation & ultimately collected a multimillion-dollar settlement.

      (Disclaimer: Hatfill – whose activities, particularly w/r/t apartheid South African, were fairly skeevy – was a consultant for a time to a supervisor on the floor above me at SAIC. Never met the guy, but the supervisor [with whom I had consistently cordial relations] insisted to me that Hatfill could not have been the perpetrator of those attacks when the accusations were flying most thickly. And it seems he was correct – or at least the Feds found a more promising suspect.)

      Reply
    71. 71.

      jeffreyw

      Baud:

      @Immanentize:

      First Machin is all in — and he has tasked himself, it seems, with getting 10 republicans.

      I am reminded of the Old Testament story of Abraham and Sodom and Gomorrah.

      Sisyphus

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ken

      @Baud: That’s probably because you can see the fnords. That was a big thing in the book, when someone made the breakthrough and could see “fnord” all over the place. If Illuminatus! were better known, it would be the major meme. As things are, we get Roddy Piper putting on the sunglasses in They Live, and the rather weak “Wake up, sheeple!”

      Reply
    82. 82.

      billcinsd

      @rikyrah
      And, they should be dealt with just like they would deal with any BLM protest that turns violent.

      Cops and white guys get to beat as many people as they want, black people get arrested?

      Reply

