Senator Klobuchar:

We reached agreement on the Freedom to Vote Act w/ Sens Schumer,Kaine,King,Manchin, Merkley,Padilla,Tester& Warnock to strengthen our democracy. It’s a really good bill! It stops the chaos by setting basic national voting standards, anti-gerrymandering protections & Disclose Act. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 14, 2021

Here’s how The Post describes the bill:

The new Freedom to Vote Act retains significant portions of the For the People Act, Democrats’ marquee voting legislation that passed the House this year but was blocked by a Republican filibuster in June. Those include mandating national minimum standards for early voting and vote-by-mail, establishing Election Day as a national holiday, and creating new disclosure requirements for “dark money” groups that are not now required to disclose their donors. But it also discards significant pieces and tweaks others, largely in an effort to placate Manchin and indulge his hopes of building enough Republican support to pass the bill. Overcoming a filibuster absent a rules change would require the support of 10 Republicans in addition to the 50 members of the Democratic caucus.

Of course, the likelihood of 10 Republican senators voting to hobble their party’s most effective election strategy — suppressing the votes of likely Democratic voters — is about as likely as 10 unicorns flying over my house while pissing bucketfuls of Pappy Van Winkle 23 bourbon and shitting rashers of bacon. But should we be encouraged that Manchin’s colleagues find this exercise worth their time?

I guess so. For the moment, I choose to see it that way. What do you think?

Open thread!