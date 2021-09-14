this is the future liberals want https://t.co/GEQciEsmn0 — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 9, 2021

It could, according to the local papers, be some days yet before there’s a full, final tally. But CNN has already put up a LIVE! UPDATE! post (currently standing at 0% – 0%), and you Left Coasters deserve a place to vent…

More than 7 million ballots in the Gavin Newsom recall election have already been received by California elections officials. Every registered voter was mailed a ballot, and the first results will be posted once polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. https://t.co/By3IK1S6Ok — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 13, 2021

If the race is close, it may take several days before we know the final outcome. Current polls indicate Newsom has a healthy lead, but there are reasons to be at least somewhat skeptical of polling.https://t.co/W7y6cyoVom — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 13, 2021

one trend, maybe, that is illustrated here is how the growing sense of alarm in california triggered a whole bunch of ground-level efforts to educate folks about what the recall actually meant https://t.co/k2gr87qokH — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 13, 2021