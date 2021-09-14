Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: The California Recall Election

Open Thread: The California Recall Election

It could, according to the local papers, be some days yet before there’s a full, final tally. But CNN has already put up a LIVE! UPDATE! post (currently standing at 0% – 0%), and you Left Coasters deserve a place to vent…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    112Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      LA Times live results page

      With 13% reporting, No is ahead 66-33. Remember that mail-in ballots received prior to this morning (which lean heavily Democratic) are reported first, since the counties started counting those earlier today (but don’t report until now obviously).

      Edit: Now up to 39% reporting, 69.4-30.6 No-Yes.

    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      Boosted from downstairs: MSNBC election gnome Steve Kornacki said that we probably will know the election result later tonight, based on the volume of mail-in ballots. Subtext seems to be that in-person Tuesday votes probably wouldn’t be enough to change the outcome.​

    9. 9.

      guachi

      California resident but live in Georgia. I mailed by ballot off and it’ll be counted later. Just one of the few million that will pad the no vote.

    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      This is gonna be an old fashioned whupping.

    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      Gap is up to 2.6 million. For context, just under 18 million votes were cast in the general election last year, so that’s a big chunk of the total electorate.

    15. 15.

      SectionH

      As I said to our younger across-the-hall neighbor when she asked us, good for her, if we’d voted already, Mr S said oh weeks ago, and I said not just. NO but Fuck No. She laughed.

    17. 17.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: It was ridiculous for the media to focus their attention on Elder. The Green party candidate will be the big vote-getter

      EDIT. Dammit, from the official list I see the Greens have run two candidates so will split the vote. This could let the Libertarian eke out a plurality.

      (“Business Owner/Hairstylist”? “Musician/Entrepreneur/Father”? “Aircraft Mechanic/Actor”?  The occupations are quintessential California.  Though I am impressed by the guy who’s a “Physician/Attorney”, college must have been exhausting.)

    20. 20.

      Fair Economist

      CNN is already estimating 57% in, and a 69%-31% lead of 2.7 million votes. Late mail ballots (not in the estimated vote, I assume) have leaned hard Dem for years. Looks already over to me.

    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      Should we feel sorry for John Cox? All those stunt appearances with the live bear, and he’s not even breaking five percent of the question-2 vote.

    25. 25.

      SectionH

      @James E Powell: That would be because he was the mayor here, and he’s a fucking corrupt typical Republican. There are still lawsuits that he’s involved in. Never mind the only streets that ever got paved were from his neighborhood to downtown… and since that involved a great mess on Harbor Drive to the airport, it got noticed. Oh yes it did.

    27. 27.

      cain

      @guachi:

      I will say thank God, and hopefully it is won with such a strong showing that the GOP will stop using it as a tactic to gain power in a state that is very blue.

    28. 28.

      Fair Economist

      “Leave the second choice blank” seems to have significant influence. On the Cali Secretary of State site there are 1,455K votes for Elder and by my estimates 1,792K blank. That would have supported a meaningful court challenge had the No vote failed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      Looks like the pace of reported results have slowed way down, so we’re probably done with the bulk of the mail-in ballots and now have to wait for the day-of votes to be counted.

    34. 34.

      Fair Economist

      @cain: I hope it makes the Republicans go away, but I still want the recall process fixed. Recalling the Governor should put the Lt. Governor in. Other posts should be filled by appointment until the next election.

    39. 39.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @guachi: ​
        CNN and MSNBC dragging this out in a pathetic drive for ratings. This is obviously a blow out.

      Stop the fight! NO MAS! NO MAS!

    43. 43.

      MisterForkbeard

      @dmsilev: I really hope the media doesn’t pivot to “Newsom only won because Elder is so bad, don’t give him any credit or believe that people like him”. I’ve seen a bit of this already.

    44. 44.

      James E Powell

      There just aren’t any counties in California where 2.5 million “yes” votes could be hiding.

      The “no” vote percentages in the larger red & purple counties are higher than Newsom’s percentages in the 2018 general election.

    51. 51.

      Chetan Murthy

      @MisterForkbeard: Newsom’s no savior, sure.  But he did a credible job, aside from a couple of modest fuckups early-on.  It could have been much, much worse, and he’s certainly earned the right to claim that he was part of why it wasn’t.

      Add that to the way he pleasantly surprised over and over with good governance early on in his term, and I’m pretty satisfied.  Honestly, his last year-or-so of the pandemic have been a demonstration of competence.

    53. 53.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Fair Economist: I hope it makes the Republicans go away, but I still want the recall process fixed.

      The CA State Assembly agrees with you. :)

      Steve Glaser [Twitter feed]: “Irrespective of the preliminary recall election results tonight, Assembly Elections chair @Marc_Berman
      and I as chair of the Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee will release a joint statement tomorrow morning discussing our plans to fix a broken recall system”

      https://twitter.com/Steve_Glazer/status/1437938330746769409

    57. 57.

      something fabulous

      This ridiculous fucking system. I have to say I think they played it as well as possible, and of course reading here is what informed me! I couldn’t get the idea about not running a back-up Dem, but I think clarity of message/rejection of the whole process, will win the day. At least am sitting here drinking and hoping so! Thanks all Jackals for all efforts!

    58. 58.

      Nelle

      I was saying this evening that asking if a candidate will accept the results is crazy, and it builds the illusion? delusio? that they have some power to reject results that they don’t like.  It’s  a silly question and contributes to the “create your own reality” mythmaking that Republicans are so fond of and that the media trots along with.

    61. 61.

      Another Scott

      “This result shows, yet again, that we are a center-right nation and Democrats need to reject radical socialist policies and compromise with Republicans…” – GQP noise machine trope #133992, dateline Sacramento, CA Wednesday September 15, 2021.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    62. 62.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Chetan Murthy: Yep. I LIKE Newsom. I think he made a few mistakes and over-corrected in the latter part of the pandemic, but overall he’s done well and California has been better for his stewardship.

      Decent-to-good governor, I’d say.

    63. 63.

      James E Powell

      We should keep an eye out for the worst press/media mischaracterizations of these results

      Like this from Jill Cowan @ FTFNYT

      Many of the biggest pro-recall numbers we’re seeing are from smaller, rural counties in far northern California, where residents bridled at pandemic restrictions.

      First, there are no big numbers from those counties.

      Second, those are right-wing Republican counties. Those votes have nothing to do with pandemic restrictions.

    64. 64.

      Ruckus

      @dmsilev:

      I see I don’t actually have to answer you but will in any event. I feel sorry for anyone within a 50 mile radius of John Cox. When he was running for gov I got an email from him, somewhat condescending. I replied, in polite, enlisted navy language. (That means minimal swearing, not every other word.) And unsubscribed. The second email was more condescending. I took the polite right out of my reply and went full enlisted navy speak. And unsubscribed again. The third email was purported to be from his wife, berating every democrat for not thinking he was a swell guy who was going to correct all the democratic mismanagement of CA and therefore we should vote for him. I answered back in E7 navy language. That causes the paper to get rather warm and if it goes on too long it may catch on fire. I believe that Mr. Cox misunderstood the CA voter majority.

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I don’t. I suspect that while the meal would taste like crap, the bear would still clean his plate.

    65. 65.

      HumboldtBlue

      I read a lot of hand-wringing in the past two weeks ago but I gotta say I never expected anything other than a resounding win.

    68. 68.

      JWR

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I really hope the media doesn’t pivot to “Newsom only won because Elder is so bad

      Yeah, local CBS affiliate has mentioned how Newsom’s voters were energized by Elder’s entrance. But overall, TV news in L.A. seems to be less crazy than it is in other parts of the country.
      Newsom speaking now.​

    69. 69.

      Chetan Murthy

      @MisterForkbeard: Interesting: can you tell me what you thought he got wrong, later in the pandemic?  I thought his mistakes were in the early part, specifically May 2020 when he reopened too quick.  But since then, I thought he did OK.  I’d be interested in comparing notes.

      And yeah, I didn’t come into the pandemic liking him, but by the time we exit, yeah, he’ll have my vote for higher office, if he seeks it.

      As will, Mayor London Breed.  She was not my first choice when she ran, but she sure AF will be next time (or for whatever she wants to do).

    70. 70.

      Hoppie

      Very sore butt is relieved as Californian (adopted) , glad we did the obviously right thing here, we should grind them in the dirt;  this disproves ALL their narratives.  Duh.

    71. 71.

      SFBayAreaGal

      I am one happy person. I hate this recall,  I hated the recall against Davis. The ability to recall a governor has to change.

    73. 73.

      Another Scott

      Great job jackals and California peeps.  We can’t take any election, for any office, for granted.  Turnout is essential to keep making progress.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    74. 74.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @JWR: I wonder how true that is.  I know many activists who mailed postcards, phone banked etc. for No on the Recall and we were planning to do that work even before Elders became the frontrunner.

    75. 75.

      Hungry J

      Now we sane Californians have to forge a ballot to amend the nutso state constitution that allows such dangerous nonsense. Like, if there’s a recall, the Lt. Gov. takes over; that makes it a win-lose for insurrectionists. And make it illegal to pay petition gatherers; that should make it appropriately difficult to hoodwink voters into circumventing the legislature via ballot initiatives.

      (This is Hungry Joe. No idea why it reads “Hungry J.”)

    76. 76.

      Fair Economist

      LOL – Caitlyn Jenner is behind Angelyne, who is basically a joke LA celebrity; the model for the “Stacy” hallucinations of incels although she’s now about 70 and looks like a clown.

      Though I must say if I *had* to pick one of them for Governor, I’d pick Angelyne too.

    77. 77.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Another Scott:

      Great job jackals and California peeps.  We can’t take any election, for any office, for granted.  Turnout is essential to keep making progress.

      along those lines… Boston native Lawrence O’Donnell mentioned that there’s another election today, for mayor of Boston to replace Marty Walsh. Anybody have a strong opinion or scorching hot take? Is it a battle for the soul of the Democratic Party?

    78. 78.

      Ruckus

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Likely along the same lines as me.

      Posted something, they took the opposite meaning of the words and temporarily suspended me. So they now have one less person on their site. Bet it doesn’t bother them one bit.

    81. 81.

      Jay C

      Well, the 9:00/12:00 figures show “No” still prevailing at about a 67-33% margin with about 60% of the vote reported.

      So Gavin Newson, it seems, will be seen to be retaining his job by, roughly, a 2-1 margin. Or at any rate, north of 60%.

      [GOP spin] Obviously, some sort of election fraud MUST be involved!![/GOP spin]

    82. 82.

      Another Scott

      @Ruckus: Cole seems to be out of Twitter jail now.

      Probably the 15 year old in Myanmar that Jack has hired to do their moderation was confused by all of the pictures of Tunch, or something.

      :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    83. 83.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: You and me both.  Nice to be able to breathe easy.  I know that even if the worst had come to pass, our mayor and the mayors and health directors of the Bay Area counties would have banded together and kept us safe, but it’s nice to know that that sort of pitched battle won’t be necessary.  Whew.

    84. 84.

      kindness

      Gavin will do fine. I never really worried about it. What has me still pissed off is Republicans started collecting signatures for a recall the day Gavin was sworn in. Our recall laws need updating.

    86. 86.

      James E Powell

      John Cox got 4.7M votes in the 2018 general election. He’s got a little over 200K right now. He’s a distant 5th place on Question 2. I wonder if he thought he’d be more popular

      I also wonder if this means Elder will run in 2022.

    88. 88.

      Susan D. Einbinder

      Having voted in every single election since 1981 and lived in CA since 1993, I can say with certainty that I have never – ever – received so many phone calls – and endless text messages – urging me to vote against the recall.  Seriously: It was about 25 or so, from at least 5-6 different groups.  If this level of organizing can be maintained for the midterm elections, I have some hope ….

    91. 91.

      laura

      This bullshit attempt at overturning an election almost three years later with zero reasonable justification is your modern republican party testing the limits. I am heartened that the attempt is trending massive beatdown. Good luck with the election audit grift here and in other states. Shut this shit down hard.

    93. 93.

      JWR

      @UncleEbeneezer: ​

      I wonder how true that is.

      I dunno, maybe that was just the narrative they chose to keep the stories going? But it’s true that Elder’s proposals were, as a law prof on TV just said, “the gift that kept on giving” for the Newsom campaign.

      Also, thank you soooo much for working your butts off to GOTV!

    96. 96.

      James E Powell

      One press/media narrative I’d be we will not hear: “Despite frustrations over pandemic, Newsom remains a popular governor.”

    98. 98.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Chetan Murthy: London Breed did pretty well too.

      Newsom was actually a little too aggressive with Covid at times. It’s pretty minor, but he held onto restrictions in some cases where it wasn’t necessary. But I really don’t fault anyone for being careful during a pandemic.

    100. 100.

      Shalimar

      @MisterForkbeard: The political science professors that the L.A. CBS station has on are both saying this solidifies Elder as the Republican leader in California going forward.  Doesn’t matter how bad he is as a candidate, they’re gonna pick him again next year.

    102. 102.

      H.E.Wolf

      @UncleEbeneezer: “I know many activists who mailed postcards, phone banked etc. for No on the Recall and we were planning to do that work even before Elders became the frontrunner.”

      I teamed up with my mom. I wrote the postcards, she sent me the postcard stamps she had at her house. :)

    103. 103.

      trollhattan

      Larry Elder checks sell-by date, takes Sharpie, scribbles out 2021, writes in “infinity,” announces run for Most Awesome Larry seat in California government, begins initiative process to add Most Awesome Larry position to California state government.

      Larry Elder was leading the pack of 46 replacement candidates Tuesday evening as initial results from the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled in.

      At 8:46 p.m., the Associated Press called the election in favor of Newsom. Since the recall effort failed to earn a majority of votes on question one, the second question, which allows voters to pick a replacement candidate, is moot.

      It is unclear whether any of the replacement candidates will run again against Newsom in the regularly scheduled June 2022 primary election. Those hoping to challenge Newsom have until March 11 to declare their candidacy.

      Elder, on Tuesday, told radio station KMJ Now that he has become a “political force” in California, and he doesn’t intend to “leave the stage” if he loses the recall.

      Elder, a Republican, led with 42.6%of the vote on question two, followed by YouTuber Kevin “Meet Kevin” Paffrath, a Democrat, at 11% and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer at 9.8%.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article253887328.html#storylink=cpy

      Buh-bye loser dude. Go smoke some weed with Larry’s Girl.

      Reply
      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Cacti: My concern is the GOP will reanimate Ronald Reagan’s corpse and run it in  2022 for Cal Governor.

      That would be republication.

    105. 105.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @JWR: True.  I did see alot of my less politically connected FB friends mentioning Elders.  So I think his bonkers shit really did capture alot of attention.

    108. 108.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      In which for maybe the first time ever, I read a Josh Kraushaar tweet without gagging.

      Josh Kraushaar @HotlineJosh 24m
      Quirky recall gubernatorial elections generally aren’t the most predictive. But one clear lesson from the California results: not-ready-for-primetime Trumpist Senate R candidates will rally Dem turnout and lose swing voters. Major Senate stakes in states like OH, PA and GA.

      I think he might be right, and I’d add No Carolina, and maybe Wee Marco and Nutty RonJon will trump themselves out of a job.

    109. 109.

      James E Powell

      @Shalimar:

      That’s what I was wondering. And add in the fact that there aren’t any regular old Republicans who want to get into an hopeless and possibly career ending race. Better to hold onto one’s phony baloney job in a deep red county or congressional district.

    110. 110.

      Chetan Murthy

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Newsom was actually a little too aggressive with Covid at times.

      Whoa, really? I am (as I wrote above) of the opposite persuasion.  Can you give examples where he hung onto restrictions too long?

    111. 111.

      Roger Moore

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Interesting: can you tell me what you thought he got wrong, later in the pandemic?

      I never liked his “we’re going to reopen the whole state on June 15th” business.  I thought it made more sense to keep doing things county by county, or maybe region by region, and the date was completely arbitrary.  It really felt to me like he was doing it for political reasons related to the recall rather than based on public health.

      That’s backed up by his unwillingness to do anything statewide to respond to Delta; all the actions to reimpose restrictions since then have been by local health officials, not the governor.  The result is that too many county officials in more conservative areas have been unwilling to do anything, and Delta has been absolutely crushing the north and the area around Sacramento.

    112. 112.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Boston native Lawrence O’Donnell mentioned that there’s another election today, for mayor of Boston to replace Marty Walsh. Anybody have a strong opinion or scorching hot take? Is it a battle for the soul of the Democratic Party?

      It’s a primary — two of the five candidates will go on the ballot in November.  The leading candidates were four women of color, and one (very much trailing) male ditto.

      According to local tv news, city counselor Michelle Wu won, and acting Mayor Kim Janey has conceded (she was getting less than 10 percent of the ballots counted).

      All four leading candidates had fairly similar platforms, but from the little I saw (there are only 24 hours in a day & I don’t actually live in Boston), Wu and the probable second-place finisher were considered the most ‘centrist’ candidates, FWIW.

