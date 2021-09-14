On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

PaulB

Yellowstone National Park is a truly miraculous place, with all of the wonders of nature — trees, mountains, canyons, waterfalls, lakes, rivers, wildlife — that you would expect to see in any national park but with an absolutely stunning array of colors, geysers, mud pits, hot streams and pools, most of which are fairly easy to get to. If this park isn’t on your bucket list, you really need to add it. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the world.

It’s one of those places that you really do have to see in person, as pictures just don’t do it justice. Everywhere you look, there’s something spectacular to see. I took over 600 pictures in the few days that I was there and narrowing that down to just 24 to post here, in 3 sets of 8, was torture.