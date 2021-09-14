Just a reminder to all you amazing people that Miss Molly, who we discussed in this thread, still needs a home. We have some new pictures to share with you all:

I love the frog legs in the first picture!

Again, she is a good puppers who needs someone to give her a chance.

One note- in the last thread, a bunch of you got all anal retentive and down in the weeds about whether the dog is anxious and all this other stuff, and it just made me both depressed and laugh. Of course the dog is anxious. She lost her person, is living in a strange house with a bunch of strange people and animals, and feeding off the mania. Dogs respond to people.

And the other thing that made me laugh is that the dog you are adopting is NOT the dog you are going to end up with. TRUST me on this. You are bringing home one dog who behaves one way, and in a month, after they are loved and comfortable and happy, you are going to notice that you have a COMPLETELY different dog.

So yes, I think a new dog owner should do due diligence, and if you are adopting a breed with known issues like an Akita, you should definitely be careful. But if we only adopted dogs based on the criteria and levels of inspection and anal retentiveness that some of you exhibited, no one would adopt ever.