Miss Molly Needs a Home

Miss Molly Needs a Home

Just a reminder to all you amazing people that Miss Molly, who we discussed in this thread, still needs a home. We have some new pictures to share with you all:

I love the frog legs in the first picture!

Again, she is a good puppers who needs someone to give her a chance.

One note- in the last thread, a bunch of you got all anal retentive and down in the weeds about whether the dog is anxious and all this other stuff, and it just made me both depressed and laugh. Of course the dog is anxious. She lost her person, is living in a strange house with a bunch of strange people and animals, and feeding off the mania. Dogs respond to people.

And the other thing that made me laugh is that the dog you are adopting is NOT the dog you are going to end up with. TRUST me on this. You are bringing home one dog who behaves one way, and in a month, after they are loved and comfortable and happy, you are going to notice that you have a COMPLETELY different dog.

So yes, I think a new dog owner should do due diligence, and if you are adopting a breed with known issues like an Akita, you should definitely be careful. But if we only adopted dogs based on the criteria and levels of inspection and anal retentiveness that some of you exhibited, no one would adopt ever.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      She looks so much like my late lady Slick. If I didn’t have six cats and the lovable pitbull I would volunteer immediately to take her.

      I do think a working first time dog mom in an apartment is not the best bet for a dog who was living with a retiree. She’ll be sad and lonely (and anxious) for the part of the day when she is awake.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      Dobby the demon cat and his big sister the pitbull disliked each other when they lived in their last home together. Now they play tag all day, to the comsternation of the older cats.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      Okey-dokey,  the next time anyone asks I’ll keep my anal retentive opinion backed by 45 years of (formal) pet rescue to myself.  That vet who weighed in probably should MYOB too. Even though we only pointed out she didn’t sound like a good dog match for a new and inexperienced dog owner.

      Jeezus Cole.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Percysowner

      I can’t adopt Molly. I’m not up for a high energy dog. Plus, I have a cat. I take care of my 3 year old granddaughter at her house and they have a small, reactive Jack Russel/Dachshund and another cat. If someone can take her, I can chip in for expenses. She looks like a great pupper for the right person.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      raven

      The LAST kind of dog we were going to adopt after losing Bohdi and Lil Bit in the last year was a pit mix. Then along came Artie and her sad story of horrible abuse. It’s been a month now and we are simply stunned at what a sweet little girl she is. Our former tenant raised pits and constantly told us what sweet dogs they were and I just rolled my eyes. I know that not every dog is going to be like this but the fact that she is great with people, especially kids, and is making progress with other dogs makes us think that the way we treat her has gained her trust already. YMMV but someone needs to give Molly a chance. Here’s Artemis.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Desargues

      I’d like to second what John said. 200%, absolutely true. I and the missus adopted two small kittens from a shelter in Baltimore, 13 years ago. Born on the streets in ‘The Wire’ country. Boy and girl, one shy, the other one terrified. Just months after that, the boy had turned a snuggle bug, and the girl had grown a lap radar. For Mom and Dad’s laps. She feels me from across the house. Absolutely different animals. Love and patience and a quiet home make all the difference. It’ll teach you a lot about yourself, too. Trust John on this, I know exactly what he means.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      One note- in the last thread, a bunch of you got all anal retentive and down in the weeds about whether the dog is anxious and all this other stuff,

      I thought the discussion was full of kind and caring people who truly wanted to help. There were long-time pet owners, pet rescuers and also veterinarian who gave very thoughtful opinions and advice.  I actually learned a lot and felt the discussion was sincere and helpful.

      Pets and their owners should be a good match. I hope she finds her match soon.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      The “right person” is a work-from-home person, retiree or wealthy idler with no other pets, sounds like. Or maybe a family. The Sighthound Hall mob would have been a good fit if they didn’t already have a rescue pooch.

      Reply

