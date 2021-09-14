Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In your guts, you know he's nuts…

In your guts, you know he’s nuts…

CNN is previewing “Peril,” the new book about the fall of Trump by WaPo’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. It contains some super-interesting facts, such as that Joint Chiefs Chairman General Milley was actually in charge of the U.S. nuclear arsenal from January 6th until noon on January 20 of this year.

(THIS year?!? Readers, I had to double-check, and YES!)

Milley knew Trump was nuttier than a squirrel turd and gave his team a pep talk on how they were going to deal with that, vowing “we’re going to land this plane and we’re going to land it safely.” An excerpt:

Woodward and Costa write that Milley, deeply shaken by the assault, ‘was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies.’

Milley worried that Trump could ‘go rogue,’ the authors write.

“You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” Milley told his senior staff, according to the book.

A very good reason not to give a walking collection of untreated personality disorders the so-called “nuclear football,” huh? Yeah, let’s not do that ever again. Ever.

Also, the legend of Nancy Pelosi grows:

Then Milley received a blunt phone call from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the book. Woodward and Costa exclusively obtained a transcript of the call, during which Milley tried to reassure Pelosi that the nuclear weapons were safe. Pelosi pushed back.

“What I’m saying to you is that if they couldn’t even stop him from an assault on the Capitol, who even knows what else he may do? And is there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this?”

Pelosi continued, “You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time.”

To his credit, Milley agreed with the Speaker of the House.

The book alleges that Trump was despondent the day after the election and seemed to acknowledge defeat but that Giuliani, Bannon and their network of kooks sucked him down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole. Color me skeptical. Trump was telegraphing “election fraud” for weeks if not months.

Maybe Trump’s pre-election “voter fraud” lies were bubble wrap to protect his exquisitely fragile ego from the extinction-level blow of an election loss. Maybe Trump wouldn’t have wound up a mob of baying lunatics and set them down Pennsylvania Ave toward the Capitol without Giuliani and Bannon. But that lets Trump off the hook, IMO.

Anyhoo, I don’t plan on reading the book, but I’m finding the salacious tidbits interesting, and maybe you do too. If nothing else, it sounds like Trump was thoroughly humiliated, and since that’s the only justice we’re likely to see meted out to that gelatinous heap of putrid offal, I’ll take it.

Open thread!

 

    29Comments

    1.

      Baud

      A very good reason not to give a walking collection of untreated personality disorders the so-called “nuclear football,” huh?

      If only someone had warned us!

    2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      CNN is previewing “Peril,” the new book about the fall of Trump by WaPo’s Bob Woodward

      Jesus, him again? still?

      I’ve always said Woodward was the Norma Desmond of the Beltway press corps (“I am still big, Mika, it is the scandals that have gotten small” * ), now I’m starting to feel like he’s Henry Kissinger’s twin brother from another mother. Fucker just will not shuffle off this mortal coil, or at least out on to the rocker-filled porch

      (* if you hear this in my killer imitation of Woodward’s flat, nasally, whiny speech pattern, it’s fucking hilarious)

      ETA: Oh yeah, it should be a huge fucking scandal that the JCOS felt he had to sideline the President from military decisions. And of course he did, and we’re all glad he did, but…. What will it take to get the lumpenmitttel to wake up?)

    3.

      Baud

      (THIS year?!? Readers, I had to double-check, and YES!)

      It can get confusing with all the recent media debate over whether the Biden presidency is salvageable.

    4.

      JPL

      CNN just reported that on January 5, Trump told Pence he “didn’t want to be his friend anymore” if he didn’t send the results back to the states for a recount.    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

      twitter

    5.

      oldster

      Trump was frantic, because when he lost the presidency, he lost his shield against indictment and prosecution.
      And he knew that once he lost that, he would be facing legal jeopardy on many fronts — a cascade of depositions, interrogations, evidence, witnesses, plea-bargaining by confederates, all leading up to his conviction on many, many crimes.
      That’s why he fought like a cornered rat.

      And now?
      Ha Ha! Jokes on us!
      There has been no concerted effort to investigate him, no all-out, full-scale investigation into his many crimes, no hearings, no indictments.
      What the fuck? He spent his last months in office screaming, “I’m guilty! I’m guilty of some really grave crimes! Bribery, corruption, and some other stuff too! I’m in deep trouble if I ever have to answer in court!”

      And instead of doing the work to show the world that, yes, Trump is guilty, the Biden administration has decided to let bygones be bygones.
      It’s a horrible error of judgment, and all of us will pay for it in not many years.

    7.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Bernstein was always the brains of the W-B reportage collab, IMO. Ugh, and Woodward’s droning speech pattern! That was probably the only contribution he made to the 70s era WaPo dynamic duo: sources would spill their guts just to shut him the fuck up!

    8.

      MisterForkbeard

      @oldster:

      And instead of doing the work to show the world that, yes, Trump is guilty, the Biden administration has decided to let bygones be bygones.
      It’s a horrible error of judgment, and all of us will pay for it in not many years.

      The Biden administration decided not to investigate Trump at all? Huh. I must have missed that part.

    10.

      CODave

      From another summary:

      “No, no, no!” Trump shouted, according to the authors. “You don’t understand, Mike. You can do this. I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this.”

      My God, he truly is a fucking six year old.

    11.

      Roger Moore

      I agree about letting Trump off the hook.  Even if it’s true that he was likely to let things go if not for Giuliani and Bannon, he was still the one who made those people his advisors, and he was the one who decided to listen to their advice over other advisors who were telling him the truth.  The buck stops at the top.

      This gets to an important general point: there isn’t some finite amount of blame to go around.  Saying a leader made a bad decision because he was misled by his advisors doesn’t shift some of the blame from him to them.  He still gets just as much blame as if he had made the decision all on his own, but the advisors also get some.  The more people involved, the more blame there is.

    12.

      kindness

      We’ll get justice one day wrt Trump.  I may not feel it till the day I drink several very large beers to go ‘pay my respects’ to his grave.  A man has to do what a man has to do.

    14.

      oldster

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I know that the Southern District of New York is still actively pursuing investigations of the Trump Organization that began during his regime. And that’s good!

      Do you know of any other federal prosecutions or investigations?

    15.

      waspuppet

      “And is there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this?”

      Atrios: “Woodward book bombshell revelation: Pelosi called Trump ‘fat'”

      Maybe Trump wouldn’t have wound up a mob of baying lunatics and set them down Pennsylvania Ave toward the Capitol without Giuliani and Bannon. But that lets Trump off the hook, IMO.

      No it doesn’t. He was still putatively a functioning, legally responsible adult, or at least he was treated like one.

    16.

      Betty Cracker

      @oldster: I’ll be pleasantly surprised if Trump suffers any consequences other than the harsh judgment of history, and even that depends on who gets to write it. Part of the problem with holding Trump himself accountable is that a lot of what he did probably cannot be prosecuted. I’m not a lawyer, but my understanding is there’s not a big body of law around what the POTUS can and cannot do. The only remedy was impeachment, and the GOP removed that guardrail.

    17.

      H-Bob

      Nancy to the rescue !

      I thought she never got enough credit for getting Obama elected in 2008. At the White House “Economic Summit”, after McCain suspended his campaign to avoid the Letterman appearance, Nancy said Obama speaks for the Democrats, which accorded credibility as a Presidential candidate to Obama; basically, it became Obama negotiating with the White House while McCain sat around like a lump on a log. She also prevented the other Senate Democrats from trying to cut a deal, which McCain would have taken credit for.

    18.

      lowtechcyclist

      In your guts, you know he’s nuts…

      …and in your brain, you know he’s insane.

      (Which I remember as responses to Goldwater’s 1964 slogan, “In your heart, you know he’s right.”)

    20.

      oldster

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’d be more inclined to agree with you that his actions in office were not outright illegal, if he himself were not so perennially terrified of any disclosure (cf. taxes) and any jeopardy (cf leaving the office).

      Let’s just say that he has not conducted himself like a man who believes he is in the clear. So I’m inclined to believe about his innocence the same thing that he clearly believes: he is guilty of some bad stuff.

    21.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Good thing this was reported 9 months after it happened.

      I used to follow Costa on Twitter to get the general sense of the beltway conventional wisdom, but he just got to be too much of a tool.

      As for Woodward, the beauty of his books is that all the good parts get printed in the press and you can get the gist without lining his pockets.

    23.

      StringOnAStick

      @Betty Cracker:  What will get tRump will be one of two things; his arteries/brain, or his business practices.  I’m quite confident about the former and I’m not writing off the latter yet.

    24.

      Ruckus

      Woodward only seems to be 156 yrs old, in reality he’s half that.

      The legal world revolves at it’s own pace, and needs evidence. And can he even be tried for much of what he did in office, the president has a very wide birth of privilege and a very narrow birth of responsibility – legally. The fact that the nuclear football needed to be protected from him should tell you that. I doubt the founders ever had any idea that we might ever be where we got in the last 4 yrs, although remembering Regan’s run…

      My point is I’m unsure that much can be done, it depends on the evidence that can be gathered and used against a sitting president. Trying him for his tax evasion, etc will likely be more effective at defeating him in any event, or getting people to roll on his involvement in Jan 6. All of this will take time, more time than any of us think it should. So I’ll ask one question – who said President Biden and his crew aren’t doing anything?

    25.

      Jeffro

      I still want him tarred, feathered, and marched across the country at the point of a pitchfork, pelted with rotten tomatoes all along the way.  If he makes it from Mar-a-Lago to St. Louis, I’ll consider that a sign from the FSM and he can go free.  If not…oh well.

    26.

      lowtechcyclist

      I just don’t see how Woodward has any remaining cred.   Not only does he kiss the asses of the powerful, and keep secrets for his books that the public really needs to know in the here and now, but it’s pitifully obvious that he always tailors his books to the way the political winds have been blowing recently.  He can go fuck himself, AFAIAC.

    27.

      Jeffro

      @kindness: I may not feel it till the day I drink several very large beers to go ‘pay my respects’ to his grave.  A man has to do what a man has to do.

      This has been my plan since 2015.  Bring a cooler with a 12-pack of cold ones and get in line.

    29.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker:  I’m not a lawyer, but my understanding is there’s not a big body of law around what the POTUS can and cannot do.

      I’m willing to let the Biden Administration (and the next one, probably) keep bringing charge after charge, to build that big body of law up just as high as possible.

