CNN is previewing “Peril,” the new book about the fall of Trump by WaPo’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. It contains some super-interesting facts, such as that Joint Chiefs Chairman General Milley was actually in charge of the U.S. nuclear arsenal from January 6th until noon on January 20 of this year.

(THIS year?!? Readers, I had to double-check, and YES!)

Milley knew Trump was nuttier than a squirrel turd and gave his team a pep talk on how they were going to deal with that, vowing “we’re going to land this plane and we’re going to land it safely.” An excerpt:

Woodward and Costa write that Milley, deeply shaken by the assault, ‘was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies.’ Milley worried that Trump could ‘go rogue,’ the authors write. “You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” Milley told his senior staff, according to the book.

A very good reason not to give a walking collection of untreated personality disorders the so-called “nuclear football,” huh? Yeah, let’s not do that ever again. Ever.

Also, the legend of Nancy Pelosi grows:

Then Milley received a blunt phone call from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the book. Woodward and Costa exclusively obtained a transcript of the call, during which Milley tried to reassure Pelosi that the nuclear weapons were safe. Pelosi pushed back. “What I’m saying to you is that if they couldn’t even stop him from an assault on the Capitol, who even knows what else he may do? And is there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this?” Pelosi continued, “You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time.”

To his credit, Milley agreed with the Speaker of the House.

The book alleges that Trump was despondent the day after the election and seemed to acknowledge defeat but that Giuliani, Bannon and their network of kooks sucked him down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole. Color me skeptical. Trump was telegraphing “election fraud” for weeks if not months.

Maybe Trump’s pre-election “voter fraud” lies were bubble wrap to protect his exquisitely fragile ego from the extinction-level blow of an election loss. Maybe Trump wouldn’t have wound up a mob of baying lunatics and set them down Pennsylvania Ave toward the Capitol without Giuliani and Bannon. But that lets Trump off the hook, IMO.

Anyhoo, I don’t plan on reading the book, but I’m finding the salacious tidbits interesting, and maybe you do too. If nothing else, it sounds like Trump was thoroughly humiliated, and since that’s the only justice we’re likely to see meted out to that gelatinous heap of putrid offal, I’ll take it.

