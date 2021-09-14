This is amazing. Look what we managed to do by June. Or look at the Navajo reservation early on. They learned, unlike far too many others. https://t.co/3ngrWIavPQ — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 13, 2021





CNN Poll: 88% of college graduates have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while just 64% of non-college grads have. 87% of those who approve of Biden's job have received at least one dose against 57% of those who disapprove of Biden's job. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 13, 2021

An international panel of experts, including two key members of @US_FDA vaccines evaluation branch, say the general public doesn't need #Covid19 boosters at present. @DrewQJoseph reports. https://t.co/aS63rF6Xdp — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 13, 2021



I somehow doubt ‘the general public’ will listen:

I agree wholly with this thread by @EricTopol There's a lot of nonsense going around about how there's supposedly no data to support a 3rd shot There is for people >60 Global vaccine equity is critical. We don't need to sacrifice vulnerable people here in order to achieve it https://t.co/fecWQx6CmH — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) September 14, 2021

After Delta Airlines told its employees they would get charged $2,400/year if they didn't get the free vaccine, they had… wait for it… zero people quit over the policy. Instead 4,000 more of their workers chose to get vaccinated. People are all talk. Mandates work. https://t.co/ZhnQzbLWFi — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) September 11, 2021

COVID-19 outbreaks have already forced some school closures, especially in states with low vaccination rates. But in many states, schools and local officials are not promoting vaccines, fearing political fallout from parents. https://t.co/KcHQGpxdkz — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2021

You can have legitimate objections to a federal workplace vaccine mandate as the way forward. But you have to offer another way forward, because accepting what's happening now is unacceptable. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 13, 2021

Which countries are giving children the Covid vaccine and why? https://t.co/mMeLAq202z — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 14, 2021

China's latest Covid outbreak linked to primary school https://t.co/NNn1lhVTWR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 14, 2021

… The suspected source of the outbreak is a student’s father who tested positive for the virus on 10 September – 38 days after returning from Singapore on 4 August. He had served 21 days in quarantine, during which he had taken nine nucleic acid and serologic tests, all of which were negative, said a report in the state-run Global Times newspaper. It is not clear if the student’s father was indeed infected overseas, as such a long incubation period is very unusual… Some 32 virus cases were identified in Xiamen on Monday, with most of them traced back to Putian. According to the Global Times, primary studies suggest the cases are that of the Delta variant. The cases come ahead of a week-long National Day holiday on 1 October, known as Golden Week that sees millions travel across the country. The Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which runs for three days, is also set to begin on Sunday.

South Korea, which just started widespread vaccinations this summer, has surpassed the United States for the portion of its population that has received at least one dose pic.twitter.com/HDHHPX74eA — Bryan Pietsch (@bybryanpietsch) September 13, 2021

Reuters reporter, US expat in Singapore:

singapore is not struggling. cases are rising, and will most likely rise further, but serious illness and death are in check. there are 54 serious cases in the whole country and 50 of them are over 60 https://t.co/FhSO74eL3Q — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 13, 2021

this is singapore pic.twitter.com/bW8DBGnklU — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 13, 2021

Grateful for vaccines, Taiwan minister to lead Europe investment delegation https://t.co/lMbzPR5GQH pic.twitter.com/nRyYacIw0Y — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2021

Philippines to test localised lockdowns in capital region https://t.co/imOdQNFzNx pic.twitter.com/FGJlPl4VV2 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2021

The government of the Australian state of New South Wales said the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations slowed as first-dose coverage neared 80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease https://t.co/4B8ESLpAwN pic.twitter.com/Z52MMpn9uJ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2021

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease https://t.co/aIHS1ZIc63 pic.twitter.com/WGuTUun5zq — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2021

More than 300,000 suspected of breaking UK quarantine rules https://t.co/gQEgNLdKA9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 13, 2021

All 12 to 15-year-olds should be offered one dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, UK’s chief medical officers recommend https://t.co/upfG2IZTgs — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 13, 2021

WHO says Africa's weak vaccine supply to drop by a whopping 25%. The COVAX effort that provides vaccines for poor nations is cutting its delivery forecast partially bc of boosters in rich countries. ~3% of people on the continent have been fully vaccinated https://t.co/O7OxH018Ba — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 13, 2021

Thanks to commentor Nicole, potential superwoman. The rest of us are advised to get a booster shot, for the same (potential) effect:

New studies find that people who had COVID in 2020 and later received an mRNA vaccine mount an exceptionally powerful immune response, which likely protects them from all circulating coronavirus variants — as well as ones that may emerge in the future.https://t.co/RB8mR74lKK — NPR (@NPR) September 7, 2021

IIRC (from a link some weeks ago), Betadine as a nasal spray *is* actually being investigated as a weapon against COVID infection. Dilute, buffered iodine is cheap, easy to produce, won’t cause germs to become immune, and is safe to handle — but not to gargle!

It’s also used (like bleach) at very low concentrations to purify water during emergencies, which may have given some covidiots the idea:

Here are just a few examples of people pushing this dangerous treatment. pic.twitter.com/hCifXjfHOE — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 13, 2021

The J&J Conundrum Should people who received the single-shot #johnsonandjohnson #COVID vaccine be getting a booster shot?https://t.co/flISht65fb — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) September 13, 2021

The University of Virginia Medical Center is currently reporting the highest seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations it has ever seen. https://t.co/sFka7kxHzX — NBC29 (@NBC29) September 13, 2021

Florida has 11,701 people hospitalized with Covid, the @MiamiHerald reports. The UK, w/ 3x the population, has only 8,000 people hospitalized with Covid. My fellow journalists should be making comparisons like this to point out the awful results of @GovDeSantis policies. — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) September 13, 2021

BREAKING: A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Iowa law banning school districts from mandating masks to fight the coronavirus. Judge Robert Pratt said the law increases the risk of children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19. https://t.co/0MFhYXtXST — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2021

What role did the Sturgis Biker Rally play in S. Dakota's coronavirus outbreak? Apparently a big one. Daily reports of new cases grew 10-fold in August w/ the worst outbreaks in western S. Dakota. Hospitalizations have grown swiftly in the last few weeks https://t.co/tJekmKSIw2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 13, 2021

Is this Peak Stupid? Or should I wait? pic.twitter.com/OWP6ZK1BcJ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 14, 2021