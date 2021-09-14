Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

The house always wins.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This blog will pay for itself.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The revolution will be supervised.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Everybody saw this coming.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 13-14

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 13-14

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,



I somehow doubt ‘the general public’ will listen:

======

The suspected source of the outbreak is a student’s father who tested positive for the virus on 10 September – 38 days after returning from Singapore on 4 August.

He had served 21 days in quarantine, during which he had taken nine nucleic acid and serologic tests, all of which were negative, said a report in the state-run Global Times newspaper.

It is not clear if the student’s father was indeed infected overseas, as such a long incubation period is very unusual…

Some 32 virus cases were identified in Xiamen on Monday, with most of them traced back to Putian. According to the Global Times, primary studies suggest the cases are that of the Delta variant.

The cases come ahead of a week-long National Day holiday on 1 October, known as Golden Week that sees millions travel across the country.

The Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which runs for three days, is also set to begin on Sunday.

Reuters reporter, US expat in Singapore:

======

Thanks to commentor Nicole, potential superwoman. The rest of us are advised to get a booster shot, for the same (potential) effect:

IIRC (from a link some weeks ago), Betadine as a nasal spray *is* actually being investigated as a weapon against COVID infection. Dilute, buffered iodine is cheap, easy to produce, won’t cause germs to become immune, and is safe to handle — but not to gargle!

It’s also used (like bleach) at very low concentrations to purify water during emergencies, which may have given some covidiots the idea:

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.