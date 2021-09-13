Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The nerve. The audacity. The unmitigated gall.

The nerve. The audacity. The unmitigated gall.

Speaking at an event sponsored by a University of Louisville center named for the corrupt old ghoul who made up a rule to steal a SCOTUS seat from President Obama and then violated that same rule to steal the seat she occupies, Amy Coney Barrett expressed concern that the public sees the U.S. Supreme Court as a partisan institution. [ABC News]

Justices must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too,” Barrett said…

Barrett said the media’s reporting of opinions doesn’t capture the deliberative process in reaching those decisions. And she insisted that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.”

“To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Barrett…

Oh fuck all the way off, you illegitimately be-robed political hack.

Republicans fought hard and dirty to stand up a wingnut supermajority on the highest court in the land. Because too many people still indulge in the lofty fantasies Barrett was peddling in Louisville, the court will be a counter-majoritarian lever that enables a dwindling minority of hard-right god-botherers and gun-humpers to rule over the rest of us for the foreseeable future.

Sadly, not all of the people who buy this patently absurd Mount Olympus view of the court are Republican hypocrites. Justice Breyer wrote a spectacularly ill-timed book that WaPo’s Ruth Marcus described as “an earnest testament to the nonpartisanship and professionalism of his conservative colleagues” in a column this weekend. Marcus easily dismantles the assumptions behind that description and concludes:

I don’t want to sound too acerbic about Breyer here. I like and respect him. Even more, I feel for him. If you have devoted your life to an institution, and fear for its future, it is painful to watch, no less acknowledge, what is happening to it.

I’m sure that’s true. But to paraphrase Joe Biden in an entirely different context, if you won’t help, at least get out of the way.

Open thread.

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      Edmund Dantes

      Barrett said the media’s reporting of opinions doesn’t capture the deliberative process in reaching those decisions.

      ^^^^ stop shadow docketing some of your most important decisions and actually hearing the cases fully with briefings. Then actually write out full blown opinions so we can actually read about all the support for your decision, and there might be less of it.

      problem is you got lazy and won’t even do the base level work that Roberts does to give some deniability to the Breyers and other elite law types of the world.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Cheryl retweeted this from Elie Mystal and I think it’s about right:

      Amy Coney Barrett sitting up there with McConnell saying she’s not a partisan hack is a flex. But the flex is “Look at all the dumb media who will uncritically republish this clear lie.” She basically gave a “bad note” test and the media, again, is unable to speak to power.

      Now all MSM just running with the AP’s dumb ass frame. Republicans lie, media amplifies, version # Forever

      https://twitter.com/ElieNYC/status/1437401571185381378

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      And she insisted that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.”

      Yeah, it’s totally coincidental, how the outcomes of judicial philosophies match up so closely and so frequently with the political goals of the parties that nominated judges holding those philosophies.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      the pollyanna from hell

      As an anti-abortion fanatic she is used to being supported by a small army of terrorists. Her chutzpah is now enormously empowered by a large army of suicide meme-droolers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @MattF:  Now that she has her seat, there’s not much any of us can do about it, so from her perspective giving a speech that is essentially gloating about that fact is perfectly fine.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      Happy Monday!  It’s always great when these fucking bastards just rub the horseshit right in our faces!

      Between this and COVID still on its killing spree…  Let’s see what Paul Bronks has been posting lately.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Central Planning

      If Barrett was really concerned about the legitimacy of the court, she would resign.

      She won’t retire. She doesn’t care about its legitimacy. Q.E.D.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      Oh fuck all the way off, you illegitimately be-robed political hack.

      Preach.
      Grab a bottle of the BBQ sauce of your choice, pour it onto a huge plate, and eat my entire ass.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Shalimar

      “People don’t see the deliberative process behind our 1-paragraph middle-of-the-night opinion that none of us had the courage to sign.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Edmund Dantes:

      problem is you got lazy and won’t even do the base level work that Roberts does to give some deniability to the Breyers and other elite law types of the world.

      Yeah, the problem of fundamentally partisan judicial philosophies and outcomes was there even without the shadow docket. Just, as you say, given a patina of legitimacy by the written decisions.

      stop shadow docketing some of your most important decisions and actually hearing the cases fully with briefings. Then actually write out full blown opinions so we can actually read about all the support for your decision, and there might be less of it.

      And also agree that the use of the shadow docket for substantive, precedential decisions is an abuse of their powers.  It’s really a big step into the majority effectively saying “we can decide whatever we damn well want to decide, we don’t have to show you how we arrived at those decisions, and if you don’t like it, screw you.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Fight for 15!! Biden’s SCOTUS Reform commission’s 180 days are up soon.

      It’s going to be a busy week on Capitol Hill, and a slog to October 1. RollCall:

      Pelosi said committees involved would advance their pieces of that legislation by Sept. 15, and they got busy doing so the week before Labor Day.

      As part of the two-track strategy, House Democrats set a Sept. 27 deadline for a floor vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Progressives have balked at voting for that if not coupled with the larger measure.

      Schumer likewise has set a Sept. 15 deadline to assemble the reconciliation package, telling reporters last month “we’ll see where we move after that.” On a press call on Sept. 8, Schumer said, “Senate Democrats have been working around the clock for weeks and months with our House colleagues and the Biden administration on the Build Back Better agenda.”

      The broader bill will likely contain several disputed issues.

      Democrats have pinned their hopes on passing a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants through the budget reconciliation process — a policy change that has been stuck in partisan gridlock for years.

      Among other items Democrats want to include: enhanced child care subsidies; a new paid family leave program; clean energy incentives; affordable housing funds; an expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision benefits; and more. Such provisions could provide Democrats with a critical victory to motivate voters ahead of next year’s midterm races, typically a time when the president’s party loses congressional seats.

      Given the Senate’s 50-50 split, there’s an expectation that Senate panels likely won’t mark up their own versions of the reconciliation pieces, but rather will work with their House counterparts on the package that eventually comes out of the House.

      Don’t expect an agreement until the last possible moment – that’s the way these things always work. But something will get done, and if past is prologue it will look much more like what Nancy and Chuck want than what S&M want. But everyone will be able to claim victory. “The $3.499T reconciliation bill is less than $3.5T and I can support it…”

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      Remember all those books right-wing justices wrote to defend their liberal colleagues when they were being attacked by the right?

      Yeah, me neither.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      We’re apparently playing the “Things you can’t make up” game this morning. So Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett (speaking at a center named after Mitch McConnell, introduced by Senator McConnell) worries that the Court is seen as "a bunch of partisan hacks."

      — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 13, 2021

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Cermet

      The inferior court that she pretends is also just – in the sense that a fair fascist kangaroo court that rubber stamps thug theology dressed up in brow shirt storm trooper fashion would be nonpartisan. It does represent the jim crow party taliban-protestant beliefs that she and others on the court long for the rest of the country to follow.

      Reply

