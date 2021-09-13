Speaking at an event sponsored by a University of Louisville center named for the corrupt old ghoul who made up a rule to steal a SCOTUS seat from President Obama and then violated that same rule to steal the seat she occupies, Amy Coney Barrett expressed concern that the public sees the U.S. Supreme Court as a partisan institution. [ABC News]

Justices must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too,” Barrett said… Barrett said the media’s reporting of opinions doesn’t capture the deliberative process in reaching those decisions. And she insisted that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.” “To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Barrett…

Oh fuck all the way off, you illegitimately be-robed political hack.

Republicans fought hard and dirty to stand up a wingnut supermajority on the highest court in the land. Because too many people still indulge in the lofty fantasies Barrett was peddling in Louisville, the court will be a counter-majoritarian lever that enables a dwindling minority of hard-right god-botherers and gun-humpers to rule over the rest of us for the foreseeable future.

Sadly, not all of the people who buy this patently absurd Mount Olympus view of the court are Republican hypocrites. Justice Breyer wrote a spectacularly ill-timed book that WaPo’s Ruth Marcus described as “an earnest testament to the nonpartisanship and professionalism of his conservative colleagues” in a column this weekend. Marcus easily dismantles the assumptions behind that description and concludes:

I don’t want to sound too acerbic about Breyer here. I like and respect him. Even more, I feel for him. If you have devoted your life to an institution, and fear for its future, it is painful to watch, no less acknowledge, what is happening to it.

I’m sure that’s true. But to paraphrase Joe Biden in an entirely different context, if you won’t help, at least get out of the way.

