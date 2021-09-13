Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Let there be snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

There will be lawyers.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Yes we did.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The math demands it!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Pandemic School in DeFlorida

Pandemic School in DeFlorida

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

At least 10,000 times during this Republican-prolonged pandemic, I’ve been grateful that fortunate timing meant my child was already finished with Florida public schools by the time the plague rolled around. So how’s it going for Florida parents and students who aren’t as lucky? Not so well, according to an article published in today’s Tampa Bay Times:

Many parents are incredulous at what seems like a retreat from a year ago, when schools offered multiple learning platforms and touted their COVID-19 safety measures. In hindsight, some say, this would have been the better year to keep their kids home, because it feels less safe.

For those like Sophia [a kid who tried in-person classes this year but was concerned about her own and her mother’s health due to unmasked teachers and fellow students] who seek out virtual arrangements instead, the options are limited. Last year, the state allowed students to attend their regular classes online. This year, distance learners must sign up for standalone online programs not connected to their schools. That means they can lose their place in magnet and choice programs, which is another way they are punished.

Emphasis mine, and kudos to TBT for using the word “punished” there, because that’s exactly what this technique is designed to do. About half of Florida public school students are in districts that defied DeSantis and mandated masks, but the political hacks Ron DeSantis installed to run the FL Department of Education will find ways to punish them too.

Just about everyone — including, emphatically, Joe Biden — wants full-time, in-person public school instruction, and there are relatively safe ways to do that. But having thoroughly politicized mitigation measures, DeSantis is determined to herd kids into facilities that he and his lackeys actively make less safe. Mitigation measures are a reminder of how badly DeSantis bungled this public health crisis, and he knows that acknowledging the severity of the situation now won’t win headlines like Politico’s now infamous “How Ron DeSantis won the pandemic” from last March.

One parent interviewed in the linked article (whose district is “masks optional”) said she and other parents who are concerned about their kids catching COVID are running up against a mask-eschewing elementary school principal who they say is resistant to suggestions like better ventilation and volunteer supervised outdoor lunches to keep the kids safer. I looked it up via public records, and shocker, that school’s principal is a fucking Republican because of course she is.

I don’t need to tell you how this same dynamic is playing out nationwide. Over the weekend, I read a round-up at CNN of analyses from various pundits. It presents a fairly accurate (IMO) representation of where we are as a country right now. At first, I was irritated by the framing, which presented a series of grave existential crises as a political problem for Joe Biden, much as pandemic fluctuations are portrayed as political plusses or minuses for DeSantis here in Florida:

America’s extreme level of partisanship has complicated the [pandemic] picture. “The United States is hardly the only place where some people are afraid of vaccines, angry at pandemic restrictions, open to wild conspiracy theories, and distrustful of experts,” wrote Frida Ghitis. “But there’s one key reason why the world’s wealthiest nation, home to many of the planet’s top public health experts, is the red-hot bubbling epicenter of a pandemic that just won’t quit. The US is one of a few major countries where the people pushing against common sense measures hold positions of power, where they can shape policy, influence large swaths of the population, and weaponize the pandemic for their own political benefit.”

Some red-state governors, eager to win the support of former President Donald Trump’s base and damage Biden, are standing in the way of the steps needed to fight the pandemic, Ghitis noted, and voices in conservative media are spreading misinformation that can prove deadly. “Those who are promoting false cures and pushing against vaccines and masks to improve their political prospects are contributing to thousands of new deaths, destabilizing the economy, and keeping the rest of us from getting back our lives…”

Citing weakening economic forecasts, Jill Filipovic wrote, “We know who is responsible… As businesses shutter, parents are forced out of work, Americans have fewer dollars to spend and fewer places to spend them, and life as we used to know drifts ever further out of our reach, let’s be clear about who is responsible: the anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and their proponents in conservative media and in the Republican Party.”

All of this is a political problem for Joe Biden, in the same way that the 1883 eruption of Krakatoa was an auditory nerve problem for people within a 50-mile radius of the explosion. In other words, it’s a serious fucking problem for every single one of us.

Dog help us, much more than the political fate of Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis is in the hands of the people who will be allowed to vote in 2022 and 2024. Sufficient numbers of those voters will either reject the Death Eaters next year and reject them again two years later, or we’re fucked. I wish I were more confident in what choice they’ll make.

It’s possible that being ostentatiously pro-virus to curry favor with worshipers of a twice-impeached, two-time popular vote loser won’t redound to Republican officials’ electoral benefit, but who knows? This I do know: there’s nothing to be done about it except keep fighting.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • bluefoot
  • CaseyL
  • cope
  • dopey-o
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Freemark
  • Hoodie
  • Jim Appleton
  • JustRuss
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • Mllard Filmore
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • Roger Moore
  • sdhays
  • smith
  • Starfish
  • StringOnAStick
  • The Dangerman
  • waspuppet
  • West of the Rockies
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      In hindsight, some say, this would have been the better year to keep their kids home, because it feels less safe.

      The problem here is that kids seemed safe last year precisely because we were trying so hard to keep them safe. If we had blown off kids safety and kept schools open with no modifications last year, we would see them as being just as vulnerable as everyone else. Now people have this unreasonable expectation about how safe kids are precisely because we protected them, and they’re shocked when schools actually turn out to be great places for the pandemic to spread.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sdhays

      I’ve been thankful for many things during this pandemic, but the top of my list has been that my son was born in 2019 instead of 2020 and that he wasn’t older so we didn’t have to deal with schools and socializing and all of the terrible choices parents of older children have had to make the past two years. My son has gotten to ride out the pandemic in the sweet spot of not being too affected by it at all. He (and we, as his parents) are really, really lucky.

      It’s also solidified my resolve to never move to a red state. Those people (the lunatic conservative majority there) are crazy. I don’t know how all of you stand it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      @Freemark: Yep. I oscillate between hope and despair constantly. It’s exhausting.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      I’ve told my Mom that she no longer lives in a First World state, but a 2nd-tier one (a la most of Latin America) and, at worst, 3rd World.

      That’s true of anyone living in a state dominated by the GQP.  They want to make the whole country not “just like Florida,” but like Mississippi.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Sounds like Death’Satana is going for the Sam Brownback lifetime achievement award in conservatism by seeing how much disease he can bring to his state before even the Republicans lose it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      I had a session with my therapist recently, after about a year of big changes like retiring, moving to a new state and all that entails, but it was the Texas mess that sent me back in because I was feeling overwhelmed.  Her point was that my feeling miserable about the current state of politics does nothing to change the current state of politics, so do the happy warrior dance and try to live your life as best you can while you fight back in whatever way you choose.  Being completely despondent lets them keep winning, and does nothing to impede them because one’s state of despondency means one more fighter has retired from the field.  So, I’m making lists of what I can do, contributing where I can, and trying to limit the doomscrolling.  The first two items help, the last one doesn’t.  At my core I knew all this, though it helps having a pro state it helps me.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Starfish

      Because Biden wanted us to go back to in-person schooling, online options became worse across the country. I am not sure if anyone has the quality of online schooling at what it was last year.

      Before the pandemic, the magic of technology was going to create online schools, so we could steal education dollars from poor people.

      During the pandemic, online schooling was the only option to get anything at all for the majority of students in public schools. A lot of good teachers did a very good job at this, but handling both online and in-person students was too hard.

      None of the lessons learned from online classes or hybrid classes went to create best practices for the next year. I was surprised by this.

      My expectation was that the poor quality online schools from before the pandemic would improve, but they did not.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      Conservatives here have never given up on the “natural/herd immunity through death-defying human lottery” method of managing the Covid epidemic.

      They know it is toxic to admit that this is what they’re doing, and there is the pesky problem that having had Covid alpha or maybe even Covid delta may offer limited protection from future variants. But it is, functionally, what they’re doing. With our kids. :(

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JustRuss

      I can’t believe we’ve got to the point where trying not to catch a potentially debilitating or deadly disease is counter to “conservative values”.  I dread to see where we’ll be in another 10 years.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cope

      @Betty Cracker: It is very tiring.  I am so glad I retired from teaching here in Deathsantis World four years ago.  Based on what I am hearing from friends still in the biz, I would not be adapting well.  For that matter, even though I am not still in the biz, I am still dealing with it by proxy through my grandkids.

      It is only because she is a born rabble rouser and plugged in progressive Democrat here in Central Florida that my daughter was able to get both her kids into the distance learning program in her district.  She actually had the superintendent (whom she knows well) have a, shall we call it, “conversation” with the principal at the school that she succeeded.  Still, it’s so trying to have to deal with all the BS, even second hand.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @dopey-o: Meh, that’s just another MSM simple narrative to explain it all. That argument doesn’t hold up because Germany in 1920s was under threat of being torn apart by the French in revenge for WWI and the entire German population almost starved to death from the British blockade. The Witch Hunts were done during the Thirty Years War that between marauding soldiers, disease and famine in what was likely the biggest bloodbath per-capita in European history. Those people had a reason to be seriously afraid and in their fear lashed out at easy to get “enemies”. The delusion wasn’t the threat,  it was the source of the threat. There is nothing comparable going on in the US right now.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      West of the Rockies

      As has been noted repeatedly now here, these fully-articulated Trumpian Turd-People cannot, will not admit they are wrong because pulling that one thread unravels the entire, ugly sweater.

      Their wee little minds cannot accept that they aren’t the bestest, brightest, most hard-working and honest humans on the planet.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RaflW

      I realize there is definitely regionalization, and this poll appears to be national, but I think Biden’s Test-or-Vax mandate having a +22 positive (Morning Consult: Requiring employers w/100 or more employees mandate the Covid-19 vaccine or weekly testing: 58% support, 36% oppose) and +36 for healthcare workers means that what DeSantis is doing should be f*king radioactive.

      How that eludes the press is, as always, part of our failed media experiment.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      waspuppet

      … he knows that acknowledging the severity of the situation now won’t win headlines like Politico’s now infamous “How Ron DeSantis won the pandemic” from last March.

      That’s not even true. Politico would ADORE the chance to run a “DeSantis Gets Serious” headline — what? You think they’d acknowledge their earlier mistake? — followed by a three-week series on “Florida’s Comeback.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      @JustRuss: As someone who survived the truly terrible part of the HIV epidemic in the US, I can believe that conservatives are like this.

      They opposed condoms and realistic sex ed (still do!) when it could save people of all orientations and persuasions from catching a deadly disease. Since the virus was more fragile, and passed via fluids not air, many folks were able to move through life not noticing too personally that in fact the GOP response to AIDS was: die, already. But it was.

      This his just that same hideousness, writ large.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mllard Filmore

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:    (eta:  mistyped my name “Mallard”)

      Sounds like Death’Satana is going for the Sam Brownback lifetime achievement award in conservatism by seeing how much disease he can bring to his state before even the Republicans lose it.

      Daily Kos has a post about that. “A Simple Actuarial Analysis.” Going strictly by the numbers, the GQP losses will not be enough.

      https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021/9/12/2051831/–A-Simple-Actuarial-Analysis

      … GOP leadership, FOX News, Trump/MAGA etc don’t appear to care how many of their own voters die as long as they damage President Biden’s approval rating in the process. …

      Reply
    22. 22.

      piratedan

      ahhh yes, the Eugenics of GOP Politics. Because we all know that any real GOP politician would have their kids tutored by someone vaccinated.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      smith

      The really exhausting thing is remembering that Republicans moved en masse into Upside Down World along time ago,  sometime during the administration of Bush-the-Even-Lesser (remember Karl Rove’s blanket dismissal of the reality-based community?)  We have been besieged by a kind of epistemological terrorism ever since.

      I fully expect that now that infection rates are declining in FL, Politico will again hail DeSantis as a conquering hero, crediting his stand-firm strategy for defeating covid, maybe even giving him credit for declining infection rates nation-wide.

      Meanwhile, In CA, the guv deserves to be recalled because of his handling of covid. That’s the state that currently has a per capita infection rate less than a third of FL’s, and a current covid death rate less than a seventh of FL’s.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      West of the Rockies

      @Starfish:

      I taught college writing/lit and developmental English for 14 years.  In my experience, online is fine for highly-motivated, mature students who already have solid academic skills.  For everyone else, it’s far less certain.

      Also, not all teachers are equal by any means.  Effective online teaching is challenging.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @Mllard Filmore:

      … GOP leadership, FOX News, Trump/MAGA etc don’t appear to care how many of their own voters die as long as they damage President Biden’s approval rating in the process. …

      I agree with the straight demographic analysis there- they aren’t going to kill enough people to make much difference in the next election- but disagree with the political analysis.  The Republicans are running a real risk of hurting their own reputation far more than they hurt Biden’s.  I’m not saying there’s any kind of guarantee, but if marginal voters see Biden as fighting to end the pandemic and Republicans as doing nothing or something negative, that’s going to hurt them far more than any demographic shift.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      At some point over the winter, Florida’s new cases-per-capita number will be lower than that of some Northeastern states, and DeSantis will be a media hero again.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      I put at least some of the blame here on the educational institutions. We’ve been arguing for ages that technology unlocks a number of new learning vectors and can be a valuable addition to conventional learning approaches. And I’ve been an advocate for leveraging in-school health staff and policy, which has been severely undermined in the last decade.

      Other countries navigated a much more sensible path here than we have, even in blue areas like NY and CA. They didn’t suffer so badly from the sense of detachment felt by students in poorly run remote classes. Their teachers were generally better prepared for this transition than we’ve seen in the US. This isn’t a criticism of individual teachers, etc. but of a system of education that is way too slow to embrace new ideas, is too politicized both external to the institution but also within it, and of a system that too often uses education as a policy topic rather than simply focusing on how best to serve individual students.

      Yes, it seems to be almost universally worse in red states/districts, but our shining stars here are still not very good. Had this been better implemented, the need to return to in-person learning for students social benefit could have been reduced.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @West of the Rockies: It is challenging, but institutions can help a LOT with that, and mostly they’ve been absent. The time to do this work isn’t the day the pandemic strikes, but in the years beforehand so that you have options.

      We have entire towns burning down in the West. Education gets disrupted for a variety of reasons and having more options/more flexibility is beneficial in all manner of ways.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      The Dangerman

      Sure feels like DeSantis is all in here; he’s either viable for 2024 or he’s lower than the dogshit on the sole of my shoe.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Not to be outdone:

      TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to fine Florida city and county governments for infractions against a recent state law aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.

      The proposed fines, if enacted, would level $5,000 penalties on municipal governments for each infraction…

      However, SB 2006 does not contain a provision preventing businesses from requiring their employees be vaccinated. It is unclear what part of SB 2006 the governor intends to use to enforce the potential penalties for municipal governments.

      The bill in question prevents private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination to admit or serve customers. It doesn’t say dick about employee mandates.

      As the Harvard-trained lawyer who championed and signed that bill, DeSantis surely knows this. He’s just in a race to the bottom with Abbott, Noem, etc., so no dangerous stupidity is off the table.

      One hopes voters will notice and vote accordingly. I mean really, what the fuck else can we do? These lunatics have not been at all subtle. Their recklessness will either have negative consequences, or it won’t.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      One hopes voters will notice and vote accordingly. I mean really, what the fuck else can we do? These lunatics have not been at all subtle. Their recklessness will either have negative consequences, or it won’t.

      Yep.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jim Appleton

      “The former president’s base” is 95% of the problem, and he is 100% responsible for their effect.

       

      If he would broadly claim victory for the benefits of Operation Warp Speed and how it helps, most if not all of the current plague-positive gooberishness would not have happened.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Hoodie

      @Martin: Yes but, as you know, it was far more important to open bars and sporting events than schools for . . .  the economy!  Imagine that you would sacrifice the potential of the country for some shitty low-wage jobs that could be easily and relatively cheaply replaced on a temporary basis by unemployment checks paid out of money borrowed at historically low interest rates.  It’s hard not to conclude that many Americans do not value children very much, including those who value them only up to the moment they’re born.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      bluefoot

      Even within a single school district, there can be a lot of variability school-to-school. Someone I know teaches in NYC public schools, and has a child attending in the same district.  In the teacher’s school, the administration is taking prevention seriously: vaccinated teachers move from classroom to classroom, some rooms have been reconfigured or repurposed to allow for better ventilation, lunch periods are being staggered to reduce crowding, etc.  In the child’s school, the administration is basically ignoring COVID recommendations/guidelines, and the school is operating as if there is no pandemic – the students move from classroom to classroom, mask requirements can be opted out of, etc.

      This can’t lead anywhere good.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.