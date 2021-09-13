Near Manhattan KS

This is an example of how digital photography can help with vagrant bird records. Hummingbirds in general are small and fast, and tough to ID in the field. First-year hummingbirds redouble that difficulty, since the plumage differences among the different species are pretty subtle at that age. So when I saw this bird, and the other 4-5 first-year hummingbirds that it was hanging around with, I presumed that it was just another Ruby-throated Hummingbird. I got several pictures of it, but when I got home and loaded them up onto a larger screen, this one looked a bit off. So I sent some images to a friend in Arizona, Sheri Williamson, who is THE hummingbird expert in North America. She immediately saw, from the patterning on the tail feathers, that this was a vagrant Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus, rare but expected in migration every summer and fall here), and not only that, she could tell that it was a first-year female. Sometimes it really pays to have friends who are experts!