You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: President Joe Knows

Monday Morning Open Thread: President Joe Knows

… the ‘mother’s milk of politics‘, among other things:

Speaking of forgiveness..

      Baud

      Congressional Democrats have proposed ambitious bills with historic expansions of the social safety net and long-sought new programs. But many politically vulnerable Democrats are selling them at home as a chance to deliver the goods for their districts.

      Does the media ever report on Republicans this way?

      OzarkHillbilly

      Took my vegetarian neighbor some squash and peppers. Found out she’s an anti vaxxer.
      Sigh…
      Shut that conversation down fast, before any damage could be done to the relationship. Neighbors are neighbors and we can’t pick them. She’s a sweet person but… I expect her to change her mind the first time she tries to travel. (quite the traveler, Australia is the only continent she has yet to visit)

      debbie

      First, I haven’t heard anything about booing. Was that sarcasm? Second, I love the security guys standing among the children. Who even knew they were there? 🤣

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m gonna take a moment to brag about my eldest granddaughter. She’s the only girl on her junior high school football team. I don’t think the boys know what to make of her, as most keep a bit of distance between her and them. It’s got to feel a little bit lonely out there. I suppose all the popular girls are cheerleaders.

      The coach had her in on all but 2 defensive series (she started out at defensive end and was moved to nose tackle in the 2nd half) and I saw him give her one on one instruction a couple times. So he’s taking her seriously.

      She held her own on the field. On only one play did I see an opponent get the better of her. She never made “the big play” but by the end of the game they were double teaming her. She’s not big, but she is quick and strong and absolutely fearless.

      Baud

      Apparently, someone thought this headline was supportive.  (About to be featured on MJ)

      It is far too soon for people to write off Joe Biden

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @beth: ​
        I don’t know if they did or not, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it occurred as Dump’s cult has always been deplorable (to coin a phrase) and NYC boos everyone, included Derek Jeter and he brought them 5 titles.

      Baud

      Biden tries to build back cooler: President Biden is engaged in discussions with Democratic lawmakers about including a proposed tax on imports from other countries that aren’t pulling their weight in the global battle to reduce carbon emissions.

       

      The potential “carbon border adjustment proposal” could become one of the major programs to combat climate change in the $3.5 trillion budget proposal now being fiercely debated on Capitol Hill. Biden and many progressive lawmakers have insisted the budget bill be used to battle what they describe as an existential threat, while others, like Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), are far more worried about the package’s price tag.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud: ​
        better if they stay. Dubya got 61% of the vote 16 years ago, while Dump only received 52% last year.

      Imagine the bonkers media coverage if Dems were on the cusp of losing a deep blue state like New York.

      Let the treckie/techie migration turn TX blue the same way they converted once deep red California.

