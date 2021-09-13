making this sound like one man’s inspirational triumph over adversity is, um, repulsive pic.twitter.com/fzaXaDUYN7 — Elon Green (@elongreen) September 12, 2021

Nobody the NYTimes editors know will ever have trouble accessing reproductive services, so why not publish a little beat-sweetner congratulating the Federalist Society on its clever, legalistic plans?

Silly puff piece that pretends the abortion ban is the work of a tireless genius whose meticulously-crafted legislation is impervious to judicial review, rather than the inevitable result of *Republicans packing the courts with anti-abortion activists.* https://t.co/5thPIakNgR — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 13, 2021





SOME CONSERVATIVE ASSHOLE: Let's put a bounty on the heads of women who have abortions! BRETT KAVANGAUGH: FUCK YEAH!!! NEW YORK TIMES: Wow, that guy's wicked smart, he somehow flummoxed Brett Kavanaugh into hurting women. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 13, 2021

Describing a supermajority of conservative justices who have spent their careers steeped in a movement to overturn Roe as “flummoxed” by a law that overturns Roe is the kind of credulous legal reporting that treats judges as passive, neutral observers to whom things just happen https://t.co/V9XuDSvqNc — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) September 13, 2021

Betty Cracker already covered Judge Cunning-Bunny’s speech this morning, but frankly — they’re just gloating, now:

“Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed concerns Sunday that the public may increasingly see the court as a partisan institution.” pic.twitter.com/L108wo4i0i — Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) September 13, 2021