Monday Evening Open Thread: A Texas Handmaid’s Tale — So *Cunning*!

Nobody the NYTimes editors know will ever have trouble accessing reproductive services, so why not publish a little beat-sweetner congratulating the Federalist Society on its clever, legalistic plans?


Betty Cracker already covered Judge Cunning-Bunny’s speech this morning, but frankly — they’re just gloating, now:

Introduced by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who founded the center and played a key role in pushing through her confirmation in the last days of the Trump administration, Barrett spoke at length about her desire for others to see the Supreme Court as nonpartisan…

A Texas Handmaid's Tale: So *Cunning*!

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      When we hold 75% of Congress and pass a bill to expand the Court, I propose we call it the “Nonpartisan Supreme Court Reform Act of 20XX.”

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: So that was the cunning ploy, the date was “20xx”? That’s almost so stupid I would believe a Conservative was baffled.

      trollhattan

      In which Larry Elder doesn’t not say he’s not having Steven Miller in or not in his governor Larry’s administration. Also, too, he is vaccinated.

      Larry does love him some Millertime.

      Brachiator

      I am not a lawyer and don’t even play one on the Internet. I do not understand the Texas law. I don’t understand how the state could say that something is illegal, but enforcement is left up to a civil suit by anyone, even if they are not directly affected. Maybe I don’t understand the law at all. But this seems like some stupid bullshit, not the work of some great legal mastermind.

      Kristine

      Glad I finally canceled my subscription. I hung on for the science writers as long as I could, but after the last Biden/Beau smear job, I threw in the towel.

      At least they let you unsub online now. When I looked into the process last year–or maybe the year before–you needed to phone. Wondering if the number of cancellations increased to the point that they swamped their customer service department.

      Ruckus

      @kindness:

      I’ve never been in a position to try this but it may be easier to pat yourself on the back with your head up your own ass.

      Which is one reason they are always doing it. It may also be easier to insert one’s head there if one has been drinking….

      Hence the need for the bars to remain open…

      Betty

      I had the impression that Michael Schmidt was better than this. I think balance would have required noting that the DOJ does not think the little plan works. It’s why they sued.

      Ruckus

      @Brachiator:

      But this seems like some stupid bullshit, not the work of some great legal mastermind.

      He’s a great legal mastermind in his own view, which may be explained in my answer to kindness at #9.

      pajaro

      In Hitler’s American Model, by James Q. Whitman, the author relates the story of the hard-working German lawyers who came to the United States and, by so doing, were able to come up with ingenious (at the time) racist categories that became a part of the Nuremberg laws. We know that their ingenious work was in the service of evil. Shame, shame, shame on Michael Schmidt for not figuring out that the “hero” of the story was crafting an exercise in legal terrorism.

      Kay

      It is really galling how much legal and lawyer commentary there has been and almost NO coverage of the women who are right now affected. It’s fucking appalling. Legal gamesmanship. That’s the coverage we get. A grossly backward and sexist country that has decided that the only people who will be allowed to speak on this law are elite lawyers.

      Kay

      who quietly became legal mastermind behind Texas abortion law.

      Gross. They’re like some kind of archaic, cloistered guild lording it over the masses.
      The coverage was so much worse than I imagined and I have such low expectations. Could they possibly be more dismissive of the women affected? They’ve barely been mentioned.

      hells littlest angel

      Michael Schmidt and Peter Baker: a matched pair of self-important shit-heads, suitable for bookends if you have some really bad books.

      eclare

      @Brachiator:  IANAL either, but don’t you need standing to pursue a lawsuit?  That you, the plaintiff, were harmed in some way?  How does it harm nosy busybody if someone has an abortion?

      Shalimar

       

      @eclare: Standing is a technical issue, and the statute theoretically grants standing to anyone who wants to sue.  It wouldn’t fail for that.  It should be unconstitutional for allowing individuals to do something through a court that the government itself can’t do.  Legislatures can’t delegate unconstitutional powers.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Kay: The coverage was so much worse than I imagined and I have such low expectations.

      I’ll make it worse — the NYTimes appears to have swiped the reportage from Texas Monthly magazine, who wrote an article in early Sept. on this asshole: https://twitter.com/KatrinaNation/status/1434627103937413130

      So yeah, they can’t even credit who appears to have originated reporting on the guy.

      The same mag also did an Explainer on this shit law from just before the SCOTUS full ruling (if you wanna call it that); it looks to be the best/most detailed article I’ve seen detailing what you can, and cannot do: https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-abortion-law-explained/

