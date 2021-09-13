making this sound like one man’s inspirational triumph over adversity is, um, repulsive pic.twitter.com/fzaXaDUYN7
— Elon Green (@elongreen) September 12, 2021
Nobody the NYTimes editors know will ever have trouble accessing reproductive services, so why not publish a little beat-sweetner congratulating the Federalist Society on its clever, legalistic plans?
Silly puff piece that pretends the abortion ban is the work of a tireless genius whose meticulously-crafted legislation is impervious to judicial review, rather than the inevitable result of *Republicans packing the courts with anti-abortion activists.* https://t.co/5thPIakNgR
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 13, 2021
SOME CONSERVATIVE ASSHOLE: Let's put a bounty on the heads of women who have abortions!
BRETT KAVANGAUGH: FUCK YEAH!!!
NEW YORK TIMES: Wow, that guy's wicked smart, he somehow flummoxed Brett Kavanaugh into hurting women.
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 13, 2021
Describing a supermajority of conservative justices who have spent their careers steeped in a movement to overturn Roe as “flummoxed” by a law that overturns Roe is the kind of credulous legal reporting that treats judges as passive, neutral observers to whom things just happen https://t.co/V9XuDSvqNc
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) September 13, 2021
Betty Cracker already covered Judge Cunning-Bunny’s speech this morning, but frankly — they’re just gloating, now:
“Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed concerns Sunday that the public may increasingly see the court as a partisan institution.” pic.twitter.com/L108wo4i0i
— Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) September 13, 2021
… Introduced by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who founded the center and played a key role in pushing through her confirmation in the last days of the Trump administration, Barrett spoke at length about her desire for others to see the Supreme Court as nonpartisan…
