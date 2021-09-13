Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s Dig a Little Deeper on that Hospital OB Ward Closing

This story has been getting a lot of attention. Here are the basic facts from a local TV station:

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – Officials at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville have announced they will stop delivering babies temporarily at the end of the month due to a staffing shortage.

Officials say it’s due to employee resignations over their requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Our sister station WWNY in Watertown is reporting 6 employees in the maternity unit resigned rather than get a COVID shot and another 7 are undecided.

According to hospital officials the hospital will be unable to safely staff the unit and will pause delivering babies after September 24.

Hospital officials are hoping this is a temporary situation and say they will work with the state Department of Health to make sure the unit doesn’t permanently close.

You have to imagine that the loss of 6 maternity unit employees leading to the closing of a maternity ward means that the hospital doesn’t deliver many babies — you’re right. This hospital had 201 babies delivered last year, while the average hospital in New York State had 1,023, and the average hospital in the nation had 589. Also, there’s a hospital 15 miles away that has won a labor and delivery excellence award three years running.

A few more questions to consider when you go beyond the headlines: who were those healthcare workers? Were they highly-skilled and hard-to-replace maternity nurses, or were they CNAs and cleaning staff who will be replaced by vaccinated workers in a couple of weeks?

Anne Laurie posted a thread by David Frum detailing how “employees gonna quit over the vax” stories have resulted in nothingburgers — the whole thread is worth reviewing. The reason almost nobody quits is because universalization of vaccine mandates means you’re fucked if you do. This is especially true for healthcare workers. Between the New York State vaccine mandate, and Biden’s national mandate for healthcare providers who accept Medicare and Medicaid, there are very few places healthcare workers can work without being vaccinated.

I have no doubt that a number of rural hospitals will have staffing issues due to the mandate, but I also don’t doubt that in a lot of rural towns a hospital job is one of the better ones on offer. There will be a few more stories like this one, but in the end, rural hospitals will be staffed, and some fools and dupes who had a decent job with benefits that are rare in rural towns will be scrambling to feed their families.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      But what narrative will the media cry about now that President Biden’s “MANDATES” are crushing the freedum of hospital workers; think of the poor workers of this ruling – they can’t freely infect others (!) and ignore the bodies piling up in morgues thanks to thug theology of death.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      One thing I will note is that 200 births a year is pretty common for a small community hospital. And a 15-mile drive to the next hospital is a significant barrier for lots of women and can definitely result is worse outcomes.

      Having said all of that, it is certainly preferable to stop deliveries there if they can’t do it safely. But if I lived in that community, I would be pissed AF. Rural hospitals usually sustain their communities, and are frequently the largest employers. Anything that endangers the hospital endangers the entire community.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      r€nato

      Lately I keep reminding like-minded friends that one should not mistake the volume of crybaby whiny conservatives for numbers. Pity that the so-called liberal media hasn’t waken up to this fact.

      Just an educated guess, very very very few if any conservatives refused to accept Biden’s socialist stimulus check. Therefore, very very very few anti-vaxxers/Covid-deniers are going to give up a decent job with benefits to make an utterly futile gesture of quitting over a vaccine mandate. Especially since… if you work in the airline industry or healthcare industry, are you really going to give up your entire career? Chances are a new employer in the field is going to have the same mandate.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Frank Wilhoit

      So, quite soon, there will be a substantial number of healthcare workers, of whatever skill, rank, or responsibility, who present false evidence that they have been vaccinated.  Detection?  Enforcement?  If these things have not been thought through, then it is all shadow-play.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      I will also note that rural and community hospitals are usually financially fragile, which is why they are closing in large numbers across the country. They usually don’t offer much in the way of the really lucrative services like surgery, but they have the money-losing departments (emergency). Deliveries (uncomplicated and scheduled C-sections) are often what keep small hospitals financially afloat. So this sucks for them.

      I will note that:

      1) it is absolutely the correct decision to pause if they can’t operate safely

      2) this hospital sounds like it is already struggling

      3) these employees suck and deserve to be out of a job.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dr. bloor

      @Frank Wilhoit:  Any health care facility that is serious about weeding out frauds will be able to do so. This is a little trickier than running a fake vaccine card past a greeter at Applebee’s.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Roger Moore

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      False evidence of vaccination that will convince a bouncer to let you into a bar is a lot easier to come by than evidence that will convince a hospital to give you a job. They’re going to check with a central vaccine database, not trust an easily forged CDC vaccination card.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Doug R

      @Suzanne:  Where I live we have a larger regional hospital and 2 smaller hospitals. One is 30ish miles away, the other is 40ish. There is a bus that runs between them once or twice a week. It’s basically so the smaller towns can go for cancer treatments.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Fair Economist

      OB wards have been closing, especially in rural areas, for years, for a number of reasons – decreasing birth rates, rural abandonment, increasing liability, and lately states defunding them by refusing Medicare expansion. Also, a major factor right now is the astronomical bonuses being paid to staff to work in the COVID wards overflowing because of antivaxxers and antimaskers.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betsy

      @r€nato: Same reason that when they have their right wing demonstrations, they do it in vehicles and motor boats.

      When we do it, we turn out 10,000 people or more.  On foot.  We don’t need cars and boats to make our teensy little 15-person gatherings look bigger than they are. Nor do we need to hide our whining behind steel and fiberglass.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bcw

      All those articles about Houston Methodist, the first hospital that required staff vaccinations, never pointed out the the 150 people fired corresponded to 0.5% of their employees. That’s astonishing since in any group you expect at least 10% to be bat-shit crazy. ​​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      The Frum thread confirms my suspicion, that people who quit over vaccine mandates will not be eligible for state unemployment and other benefits.  If I were a front-pager, I’d insert that meme of Willy Wonka screaming “You get nothing!”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jay C

      And in other COVID-related news:

      COVID Patient at Center of Ivermectin Debate at Chicago-area Hospital Dies

      Veronica Wolski, 64: noted anti-mask/anti-vaxx/QAnon activist: she was the patient whose (?family/friends/hangers-on?) sued the hospital to force them to administer ivermectin. Kind of a moot case by now, I guess.

      Her “lead attorney”, the execrable Lin (The Kraken’s Tentacle) Wood has already tweeted out that this was a “medical murder”, and the hospital has, reportedly, been bombarded with threats (death, bomb, damage), etc.

      Lovely.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Suzanne: Yeah, my dad (retired MD) keeps me informed about the hospital in our rural home town.  Don’t want to diminish the 15 mile ride, but his old hospital, still afloat, is 100 miles from the nearest OB ward.  Maintaining quality of care at his old hospital is a constant struggle.  It’s in a red state so who knows how many will quit….

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Victor Matheson

      @Suzanne: I would be extremely pissed if I were a vaccinated employee in labor and delivery and the closure of the unit due to unvaccinated dipshits just cost me my job.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Booger

      If a medical employee quits to protest a vaccine mandate, are they eligible to get on the waiting list for a nose transplant to replace the one they cut off in spiting their faces? Asking for a friend.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Keith P.

      @bcw: LOL I know one of the people there who quit.  The whole family is anti-vaccine, in spite of them all getting COVID several months back, putting one of them in the hospital.  I know a nurse from another hospital who quit over the vaccine as well.

      The worst part of it is that every time we get together, I have to f’n hear about it.  Incessantly.  Well, that and “I don’t watch any sports any more except for UFC since they’re all woke now”.  They have to bring it up over meals, over PPVs, over beers….it’s quit exhausting.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Barbara

      @Suzanne: ​ Yes and no. Basically, we have to rethink the whole issue of rural health care, and what it means for a service to be accessible. As it turns out, the causes of hospital closure in rural areas are often quite complex. In addition to having to provide services to uninsured in states that refused to expand Medicaid (which is a huge issue), there are many other issues — including one that had never occurred to me until I read a thorough review on the issue, and that is: people preferring to go to more comprehensive hospitals because of perceived quality differences.

      So yes, while some people might find a 15 mile drive to a maternity hospital to be a barrier, many others will make that drive even if the service could be available around the corner within walking distance. Because people in rural locations also understand care differential, and when they have a choice, they go to the facility that they perceive to be superior. Which means that rural hospitals are going to continue to operate on the knife’s edge until we redefine what their role and mission should be and provide them with the financial means to stay afloat without requiring them to compete with more comprehensive facilities, which really should be the preferred place for most people for most services.

      Reply

