Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Good luck with your asparagus.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Just a few bad apples.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Too inconsequential to be sued

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The willow is too close to the house.

This really is a full service blog.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Yes we did.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

The covid deniers are really testing our commitment to universal health care.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Late Night Open Thread: Why Right-Wing Scammers Hate Vaccines

Late Night Open Thread: Why Right-Wing Scammers Hate Vaccines

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

NBC News’ Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny last month detailed a scheme to cash in on people who want ivermectin, but can’t get a prescription from a responsible medical practitioner. SpeakWithAnMD.com, they reported, is a telemedicine website touted on anti-vaccination social media communities for serving as a pill mill for ivermectin. The website offers consultations for $90; asks prospective patients whether they are seeking ivermectin, the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, or another medication; and promises same-day delivery of prescribed drugs through an online pharmacy.

The telemedicine website has ties to the broader right-wing infrastructure, NBC News further reported. It partners with America’s Frontline Doctors, a fringe-right medical organization that regularly promotes COVID-19 misinformation and has drawn sympathetic coverage from Fox News and other right-wing outlets. (That group’s founder, Dr. Simone Gold, was arrested after storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct.)

This grift relies on three elements. First, demand for ivermectin is expanding due to its promotion by right-wing and contrarian media personalities and on social media platforms. Second, legitimate supply is limited because responsible doctors don’t want to give their patients a drug that the Food and Drug Administration and the drug’s manufacturer, among others, do not recommend as a treatment for COVID-19. And third, the drug is generally safe with proper dosing, limiting liability for the grifters. The marks are separated from their money but are otherwise fine — unless they actually have or get COVID-19 and thought that ivermectin was a substitute for the vaccines or more proven therapeutics…

The tweeter known as Kilgore Trout and reporter Matt Gertz have sung this duet before…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • lofgren
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • NotMax
  • Oklahomo
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Poe Larity
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • The Dangerman
  • The Oracle of Solace

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    4. 4.

      Poe Larity

      The only thing that’s missing is the Flavor-Aid.

      The question for future is who isn’t in a suicide cult?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      @Gin & Tonic: isn’t it just overcooked beets?

      you mean I could be selling my home culinary experiments for BIG CASH and sticking it to Uncle Joe at the same time?

      (off to get 200 lbs of raw carrots, a bottle of aspirin, and some expired sriracha – ivermectin ain’t got nothing on what I’m about to cash in on sell to god-fearing’Muricans!!)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      prostratedragon

      Not sure I see the pyramid aspect of a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme, but the hype and the push that those who don’t get with the program are somehow wrong are certainly there. And of course the bottom line that people are parted from their money with no or potentially negative value in exchange.

      Watched the LuLaRich doc on Prime last night, so I’m filled with fresh disgust about these things. The show is must-see for these times. Four episodes of about 50 minutes each, so it can be finished during a free trial period (to which one might add The Underground Railroad). Those with a sensitivity to sulfur might have to hang on tight during the first couple of minutes, but most of the rest emphasizes the ordinary folks who at some level are the victims, plus some experts who have been studying the company.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Dangerman

      @Oklahomo: I heard gargling with Betadine and also heard the makers of Betadine released a statement saying “stop being assholes”.

      is there a reason all of these miracle cures probably cause uncontrollable diarrhea? Aren’t the Koch’s the TP kings?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HumboldtBlue

      You can go to a dozen local sites and get a free vaccine, but no, instead it’s off the quackery.

      I understand there is no bottom, but this is still rather disheartening.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      @HumboldtBlue: Yeah, I find the sheer number of rubes to be the difficult part. A movie like Paper Moon wouldn’t have been much fun without marks to con (plus its fiction).

      But seeing the sweeping of stupidity these days is distressing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.