this is the ivermectin story – not ivermectin, but how it’s just a plug-and-play monetized industry that is driven by forces vastly larger than a bunch of dopes with facebook poisoning eating horse paste. until this becomes the narrative there will be dozens more ivermectin sagas https://t.co/l8yU5X5j0e
— kilgore trout, joe rogan took horse dewormer (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 13, 2021
… NBC News’ Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny last month detailed a scheme to cash in on people who want ivermectin, but can’t get a prescription from a responsible medical practitioner. SpeakWithAnMD.com, they reported, is a telemedicine website touted on anti-vaccination social media communities for serving as a pill mill for ivermectin. The website offers consultations for $90; asks prospective patients whether they are seeking ivermectin, the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, or another medication; and promises same-day delivery of prescribed drugs through an online pharmacy.
The telemedicine website has ties to the broader right-wing infrastructure, NBC News further reported. It partners with America’s Frontline Doctors, a fringe-right medical organization that regularly promotes COVID-19 misinformation and has drawn sympathetic coverage from Fox News and other right-wing outlets. (That group’s founder, Dr. Simone Gold, was arrested after storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct.)
This grift relies on three elements. First, demand for ivermectin is expanding due to its promotion by right-wing and contrarian media personalities and on social media platforms. Second, legitimate supply is limited because responsible doctors don’t want to give their patients a drug that the Food and Drug Administration and the drug’s manufacturer, among others, do not recommend as a treatment for COVID-19. And third, the drug is generally safe with proper dosing, limiting liability for the grifters. The marks are separated from their money but are otherwise fine — unless they actually have or get COVID-19 and thought that ivermectin was a substitute for the vaccines or more proven therapeutics…
that the covid vaccines are so remarkably effective at their job at a price point of *free* is a terrifying threat to the right wing miracle cure economy
— kilgore trout, joe rogan took horse dewormer (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 13, 2021
and *this* and not any other excuse given is the reason for the full frontal assault on any initiatives that encourages or requires the vaccine. it’s not about medicine or “rights” in the least – it’s about maintaining a literal death grip on the snake oil market
— kilgore trout, joe rogan took horse dewormer (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 13, 2021
The tweeter known as Kilgore Trout and reporter Matt Gertz have sung this duet before…
an honest accounting of the saga would fully explain that it’s been chugging along in the background as a kook treatment for over a year, displaced hydroxycloroquine as king of designer covid treatments once the hydroxy bubble burst, & these pundits are way late to the game https://t.co/2jVSuflu4U
— kilgore trout, joe rogan took horse dewormer (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 8, 2021
again, there’s a get-rich-quick mlm scheme at the heart of this thing consisting of a bunch of teledoc’s pushing scripts on a pills-for-pay system. not everyone promoting it has a cut of the action. there are a lot of clueless rubes just hoping to find their angle https://t.co/Gw1jNS2hmQ
— kilgore trout, joe rogan took horse dewormer (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 8, 2021
they accomplish nothing therapeutically unless you have one of the obscure conditions they’re intended to treat, but they won’t kill your ass dead, and you need to pony up cash for a script to get them. normal docs won’t write those scripts, so presto! teledoc market
— kilgore trout, joe rogan took horse dewormer (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 8, 2021
the scheme engineers rely on the cheerleading (but non-invested) pundits to keep the hype train running. if you remove that element of kayfabe controversy, the juice fizzles out and the ordinary joes stop shoveling money at the snake oil
— kilgore trout, joe rogan took horse dewormer (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 8, 2021
dana loesch is not sitting around eating gelatinized beet residue. ben shapiro is not popping homeopathic caffeine pills. laura ingraham is not taking hydroxycloroquine, and tucker carlson is not sucking down ivermectin. that’s for their idiot audiences.
— kilgore trout, joe rogan took horse dewormer (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 8, 2021
