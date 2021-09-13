Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Good luck with your asparagus.

Just a few bad apples.

This is how realignments happen…

I’m going back to the respite thread.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

It’s the corruption, stupid.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Wetsuit optional.

Are you … from the future?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

This fight is for everything.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

What fresh hell is this?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Not all heroes wear capes.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / I Completely Suck. Have Some Champ As An Apology. Tikka Too

I Completely Suck. Have Some Champ As An Apology. Tikka Too

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It must be said: I suck as a front-pager these days.

Many people have had much worse rides, but it’s been a tricky few months/years for yours truly here in the Hub of the Universe .  And thanks for the communal sympathy for the one bit I shared about our family cabins when they were in imminent danger.  That all ended as expected, alas, and not well:

I Completely Suck. Have Some Champ As An Apology. Tikka Too

That’s what’s left of the larger of the two cabins. The fire burned so hot that the septic tank melted; the county has been informed, and we’re pumping out the hazard as soon as a truck can get in there.

It could be so much worse. Thankfully, no fire fighters or other disaster personnel were hurt while working to save ours and other cabins in the valley; these were summer-only houses, and fire is part of what happens when one chooses to spend time in remote country. (Also, thankfully, not all the houses in the valley burnt. Which is good for our friends and means, inter alia, that the landscape isn’t wholly charred.)

So that’s a part of the reason why I’ve been essentially absent from this site for too long. There’s some other stuff going on which may keep my presence here to a (satisfying to some, I’m sure) minimum.  But I hope to take a more active part; we’ll see.

In the meantime, as an apology, take a gander at some great felines:

Here’s Champ, just this evening, objecting as I swapped the chicken that had been in harm’s way for the kale:

I Completely Suck. Have Some Champ As An Apology. Tikka Too 1

And here she is, a mathematical cat, dreaming of topology:

I Completely Suck. Have Some Champ As An Apology. Tikka Too 2

And here’s the cat I serve, Tikka, in his Robert Louis Stevenson moment: the sailor, home from the sea (and no mean hunter, back in the day).I Completely Suck. Have Some Champ As An Apology. Tikka Too 3

(That was at a holiday house we got to enjoy for a week at the end of August. It was a long enough sojourn that we took the cats. Champ loved it from the moment we unpacked her from the car. Tikka took a couple of days before he’d get out of the drawer he’d found to hide in. He’s an old Spaniard, as Stephen Maturin would describe him: “Let no new thing arise.”)

And last, here’s the boss cat in all his dignity. He is saying, as he so often does, “friends don’t let friends vote Republican”:

I Completely Suck. Have Some Champ As An Apology. Tikka Too 4

And with that, ave et vale.  I hope to be a better citizen of the blog soon. In the meantime, the thread is open.

Play nice.

Or not.

 

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Carolina Dave
  • CarolPW
  • Danielx
  • different-church-lady
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay C
  • JoyceCB
  • Kelly
  • Nicole
  • Richard
  • The Pale Scot
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      JoyceCB

      Did I tell you how much I enjoyed “Money for Nothing”?  If not, I’m telling you now.  And Tikka has the sternest visage of any cat I’ve ever seen!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Pale Scot

      The cat is ALIVE!
      https://twitter.com/BFMTV/status/1437303318817218564

      By the way there is a FF add-on called “bypass paywall clean” that seems to stop all twitter sign up BS. Good for the Torygraph, WSJ, ftfnyt etc mostly. I am not sure how it works. I use Safari and Brave, FF just for paywall bypass

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      Somewhat relatedly, I am on my way back to New England on the socialist transit and taking a short break from my Kindle. Recently I saw a message on Twitter offering a too-good-to-be-true deal on a Kindle book about the history of money in England/Britain, and I’m about a third of the way in. But it’s 10:30 and I’ve had some wine, so it may be the end of that effort for now.

      I am learning that I know nearly nothing about British history.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Tom, you do not suck.  Not even a little bit.  Happy to see you post, but please don’t feel guilty, not even a little bit.  The only person who may be happy when you aren’t here is perhaps the “art douche” person.

      Hoping things settle down for you soon!

      Thank you for his highness Tikka.  Baby Champ isn’t such a baby anymore.  They grow up so fast!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Carolina Dave

      Sorry for the loss of the cabins. I read your previous piece about why they were so special and how much they were in harm’s way.

      The vacation rental by the sea looks amazing,  even more so you could bring your animals.

      Best of luck in the aftermath. As you said, thankfully no one was hurt in their defense.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CarolPW

      My grandfather built a cabin near Echo Summit in the 20s. I spent my summers there and a couple of weeks in the winter. Although the family no longer owns it, knowing the cabin is gone is hard to process. Here in eastern Washington on Friday we could smell and taste the smoke of your cabin and everything near it, and I thought of you and yours. So sorry and much empathy. It tasted terrible.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kelly

      I to have been drawing comfort from what didn’t burn. Last years Beachie fire stayed down in the brush as it swept past our home. Home was filthy with soot but unscathed. Lost a shed and some big trees. Now that the big, burnt trees are down and the burnt buildings cleaned up I can see it’ll look OK next summer. 90% of the big trees within sight of here are OK. Vigorous shoots of maple, hazel and dogwood are springing up from stumps. Undergrowth of ferns, salalal, backberrys, elderberry have filled in.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tom Levenson

      @CarolPW: Thanks.

      We will rebuild, and put as much fire resistance into the new place as possible.  Really with a view to the next generation, among whom are several for whom the spot is as beloved as it is for me and my sibs.

      Nothing is certain; we will take what we can get of the moment.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jay C

      Minor pedant correction: Author/poet RLS was Robert Louis Stevenson (not Stephenson)

      Great cat pix, anyway.

      Sorry about the cabin.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.