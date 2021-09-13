A mask for anti-maskers! pic.twitter.com/KytxZcIJOu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2021

Here’s an upbeat assessment, from an expert who is not given to blind optimism:

Quick update on the state of the pandemic in the US The fourth wave has peaked and is turning down The downturn is broad-based What happens next is up to us So lets start with where we are Infections down about 10% from the peak Deaths will turn around soon as well Thread pic.twitter.com/VkWQYfzZ2K — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) September 12, 2021





NBC News: The U.S. has exceeded 41 million COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. One million new cases in 6 days. @NBCNews @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 12, 2021

Agencies That Required Vaccines Before Biden’s Push See Early Success https://t.co/R8qLczt2X1 — Amy Fried (@ASFried) September 12, 2021

… Since the Pentagon announced last month that active-duty military personnel would be required to be vaccinated, the percentage of service members with at least one shot has risen to 83 percent from 76 percent, according to Defense Department data. At the Department of Veterans Affairs, which issued a vaccine mandate for its 115,000 frontline health care workers seven weeks ago, 82 percent of those employees are now fully vaccinated, up from 77 percent, and the number of shots it has given to all of its workers has more than doubled since early July, said Terrence Hayes, a spokesman for the department… Military leaders had grown tired of vaccination rates that stagnated for months. The low rates were threatening troop readiness, commanders said, and flew in the face of the many vaccine mandates troops must already accept. But the military in this case reflects the broader culture. More than 80 percent of active-duty service members are under 35, a group that often views itself as impervious to coronavirus infections. Many worry that the vaccines are unsafe, were developed too quickly or will affect fertility, and they have read the same conspiracy theories that have led other Americans to hesitate. “Our secretary directed a very aggressive schedule,” said Ann Stefanek, a spokeswoman for the Air Force…

Gee, the USA only ranks No2 — beaten by Russia.

It's ranking of nations by levels of #COVID19 #vaccine refusal and skepticism.

So yes, there is one place that's worse than America.https://t.co/9C7mWZElxG — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 12, 2021

Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in southern China, is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak. Authorities suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas and bars in the city, where 19 new infections were reported Saturday. https://t.co/WtNluTm1uh — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2021

Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Its campaign before later than many other wealthy countries due to a lengthy process of required clinical testing and approval. https://t.co/qu7ohqDOJ8 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2021

… Japan’s vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process. Inoculations for elderly patients, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, told NHK public television’s weekly talk show Sunday that about 60% of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe. The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November when a large majority of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated. That would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events…

Vietnam's biggest city to keep virus curbs, flight resumption sought https://t.co/6GedQGEPbw pic.twitter.com/rItKuHI4si — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2021

Vietnam’s coronavirus outbreak epicentre Ho Chi Minh City will extend its restrictions, state media reported on Monday, as the capital Hanoi and several provinces sought an easing of curbs and the aviation authority proposed domestic flights resume. Ho Chi Minh City authorities said an extension until the end of September was necessary to isolate clusters, speed up inoculations and prevent hospitals being overwhelmed in the city of 9 million people. Although more than 1 million vaccine shots have been administered daily of late, Vietnam vaccination rate of 5.2% of its 98 million population is one of the region’s lowest… Vietnam has recorded more than 610,000 infections and 15,000 deaths, the majority of those since May. Business hub Ho Chi Minh City accounts for half of those infections and 80% of fatalities. Vietnam had until late April maintained one of the world’s best containment records. The current outbreak and movement curbs have impacted its manufacturing-led economy, with industrial output, exports and retail sales all down in August…

Australia's NSW state says coronavirus vaccination pace slows https://t.co/9XPtzytwmx pic.twitter.com/rgF9RbHJn8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2021

New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to Sept 21 https://t.co/d53jxyl2Fr pic.twitter.com/RfmKInl8UN — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2021

People are still writing that Israel (as a first mover) has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

No, it ranks 24th.

It is behind the leaders by 20 per cent points. And it's one of the reasons its Delta wave has been so troubling. pic.twitter.com/XPN9ButRs3 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 12, 2021

Vaccine passport scheme for nightclubs and large events in England will not be going ahead, Health Secretary Sajid Javid tells BBC

https://t.co/rcKdJt2G1p — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 12, 2021



The Rolls must roll!…

… Sajid Javid told the BBC: “We shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it.” It was thought the plan, which came under criticism from venues and some MPs, would be introduced at the end of this month. Just a week ago, the vaccines minister had defended the scheme as the “best way” to keep the night industry open… Under the scheme, people would have been required to show proof – whether of double vaccination, a negative Covid test or finishing self-isolating after a positive PCR test – in order to gain entry to clubs and other crowded events. The Night Time Industries Association had said the plans could have crippled the industry and led to nightclubs facing discrimination cases. The industry body welcomed Sunday’s announcement, saying it hoped businesses could now plan with some certainty and start to rebuild the sector… Mr Javid denied the government was “running scared” on the policy after criticism from its own backbenchers. He said the passports were not needed because of other things in the “wall of defence” including high vaccine uptake, testing, surveillance and new treatments… A series of key government announcements and decisions are expected in the coming days. Boris Johnson is expected to outline plans for booster jabs soon. Mr Javid said that if the JCVI advised having a broad booster programme, he was “confident” it could start this month “as planned all along”. And on Tuesday, the prime minister will set out his Covid Winter Plan for England, likely to include contingency measures that would be implemented if the NHS was at risk of becoming overwhelmed.

In Nicaragua doctors have been harassed, threatened and in some cases forced into exile for questioning official handling of the pandemic. Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo has accused doctors of “health terrorism.” https://t.co/iPm9DosGj6 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2021

"Mathematica researchers have created a website that predicts the effectiveness of various in-school #COVID19 testing strategies according to local conditions, using data from the past school year." #edchat https://t.co/9AyrILORzN — Mathematica (@MathematicaNow) September 12, 2021

3 states—Vermont, Connecticut & Massachusetts—have fully vaccinated more than 2/3 of residents. Elsewhere—especially in the South where vaccination rates & mask-wearing are low—hospitals are overwhelmed w/ Covid patients, the vast majority unvaccinated https://t.co/ZMYtOgJEl5 pic.twitter.com/jQDI73S6FW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2021

Strong parallels with 2020 election Big Lie.

1. Right-wing pols + media amplify crazy conspiracy theory

2. Followers then believe crazy conspiracy theory

3. Right-wing pols + media wink and say govt must respect the preferences of people who believe crazy conspiracy theory https://t.co/Elx4t0tqOP — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 12, 2021

From a long (somewhat gloating — he’s still David Frum) thread:

How's the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? One of the first in the country was imposed by tax office in Florida's Orange County. Vax rate doubled from 45% to 90%. Only 12 employees quit. And that's FLORIDA. https://t.co/wdTzEAzBga — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

This is absolutely not true and was shown to be false. Gross antiscience disinformation from an elected member of the US Congress. Antiscience aggression is contributing to the death of 1,500 Americans each day. Enabled by social media. 100,000 needless American deaths since May https://t.co/Euc0ZNz45V — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 12, 2021

ODing on ivermectin: New Mexico health officials believe 1 person is dead after overdosing on a livestock formula of ivermectin. They say another patient is in intensive care, possibly as a result of taking the drug. Both cases still under investigation https://t.co/BwX7DgwA6b — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2021

