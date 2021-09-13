Hey California peeps, you have one job. Vote no and get your ballot in.

Make sure your California Recall ballot is in the mail. If not, vote in person.

Make sure every CA friend, relative and acquaintance you know has voted. Every single one.

Track your ballot!

Please spread the word: At this point, if you’re in California and haven’t mailed in your recall ballot yet, please have it postmarked and mailed by 9/14, or better yet, use a ballot drop box to ensure your vote is counted. VOTE NO. RT to spread the word. — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 12, 2021

This thread from August has good information if you want to know what to do with question 2.

Open thread for the rest of us. And for CA peeps with bragging rights because they have already voted.