Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Yes we did.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

We have all the best words.

The revolution will be supervised.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / California Recall Procrastinators: You Have One Job (Open Thread)

California Recall Procrastinators: You Have One Job (Open Thread)

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: ,

Hey California peeps, you have one job.  Vote no and get your ballot in.

Make sure your California Recall ballot is in the mail.  If not, vote in person.

Make sure every CA friend, relative and acquaintance you know has voted.  Every single one.

Track your ballot!

This thread from August has good information if you want to know what to do with question 2.

Open thread for the rest of us.  And for CA peeps with bragging rights because they have already voted.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AliceBlue
  • Another Scott
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Craigie
  • Dan B
  • dmsilev
  • Flanders Other Neighbor
  • Ivan X
  • Jackie
  • JaneE
  • Ksmiami
  • Mary G
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Persistent Illusion
  • Roger Moore
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Winston
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Your “this thread from August” doesn’t have a link.

      At this point, the “question 2 question” is probably moot; Larry Elder is almost definitely going to get a plurality of votes on #2. Which should be all possible incentive to fill out a No-on-1 ballot and get it in a drop-box or down to a voting center some time within the next 24 or so hours.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Dropboxes also an option.

      Via Karoli

      Please spread the word: At this point, if you’re in California and haven’t mailed in your recall ballot yet, please have it postmarked and mailed by 9/14, or better yet, use a ballot drop box to ensure your vote is counted. VOTE NO.RT to spread the word.— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 12, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Open thread for the rest of us.  And for CA peeps with bragging rights because they have already voted.

      Our votes here in this household were in and “accepted” weeks ago.

      POTUS is here in California today, to survey the fires and for the recall. Good for him.

      Elder has already set up a “voter fraud” website for witnesses to report evidence of voter fraud for whining about his loss and setting the stage for another Big Lie. Ugh.

      Oh, and iPhone users, update your phone.  There’s another emergency security issue.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @mrmoshpotato: Drop-boxes are good. County registrar websites will have a map of where they are; here, it’s outside City Hall and most of the library branches, and I think a few additional places as well.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      I got an email and a text that my ballot had been received and counted and I still checked online with the registrar of voters to make sure. He’s got this. Joe will be with him at a rally in Long Beach at 7 pm our time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Winston

      Tracfone is telling me my LG Sunset phone is on its way to be obsolete in the near future.  Any suggestions on what I should get to replace it?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ivan X

      Oh, I made sure my ballot was in before I left for NYC for six weeks, and I (really) said, when I dropped it in the ballot drop box slot the day before I departed, “Fuck you, Republicans.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike in Pasadena

      The “anti-vaxer is dead” thread is dead so I’m posting this here: sorryantivaxxer.com
      This website lists known antivaxers who are sick or dead of Covid. The victims listed were known anti-vax from their FB posts or were conservative/religious radio hosts screaming against vaccination.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:

      https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/apple-urges-security-update-new-imessage-flaw-disclosed-rcna1995

      Apple on Monday advised all users to update their devices after researchers warned that the Israeli spyware company NSO Group had developed a way to take control over nearly any Apple computer, watch or iPhone.
      “It’s absolutely terrifying,” said John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at The Citizen Lab, which recently discovered the software exploit and notified Apple about it. The group published a report about it Monday.

      The malicious software takes control of an Apple device by first sending a message through iMessage, the company’s default messaging app, and then hacking through a flaw in how Apple processes images. It is what’s known in the cybersecurity industry as a “zero-click” exploit — a particularly dangerous and pernicious flaw that doesn’t require a victim clicking a link or downloading a file to take over.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mike in Pasadena

      On topic: voted “no” in person while on my morning walk today.  I have no idea what my signature at time of registration thirty years ago looks like, so I vote in person.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      Oh, and more news of the good variety!  asiangrrl’s brother:

      Journal Entry by Steven Hong — September 12, 2021
      Yesterday: My parents were there and the neurologist stopped by to do some tests. She could respond to all requests of movement appropriately, except her left eye. I could see that on friday, but I thought it was just from lack of glasses. Apparently not. But that’s the only thing the neurologist has found so far.

      1:00pm I visited her today and she is now sitting up in a chair and able to walk between the bed and chair. She was also eating soft things… like jello, and some sort of cornmeal mush. But she really likes cold water. She said that her cold water is amazing! Also she loves the ice packs, and those are equally amazing.

      I could also tell that her left eye was much better. In fact, there isn’t any lag now.

      She also has her sense of humor back, and was cracking jokes left and right. Perhaps a little brain damage made her funnier? Seems like it.

      She was asking for some of the details of what happened, so I relayed basically the first entry (here) to her. I told her that the timing was perfect as if she tried to call 1 minute later, she may not have been able to make that call, as she passed out.

      The hospital is wanting to stick to the strict 2 person policy so we’ll be taking turns of who is going to visit between the 3 of us.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      Done and confirmed.  We walked the dog to the ballot drop-off box last week and said f-you republicans.

      This morning walking said dog, we saw a very healthy coyote no doubt fattened up on cats if the stupid nextdoor conversations are to be believed.  Izzi is a husky and has a thing for killing varmints, but this one would have stood a chance.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chetan Murthy

      @AliceBlue: FWIW, when I used the “track my vote” link, the email and voicemail I received told me

      This is a message from San Francisco Department of Elections. Your ballot for the September 14, 2021, Gubernatorial Recall Election was received and counted. Thank you for voting!

      I’m not going to say that I 100% believe that it’s already been counted, b/c I don’t actually know what the procedures are, and cannot find a description of them anywhere on the web.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Winston

      @WaterGirl: All you need to know about Elder. He wants to award slave owners reparations for the loss of their slaves. He is a black man. A ringer. He is campaigning for Newsome

      .

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JaneE

      Got my ballot.  Voted NO.  Returned via drop box the next day.   Got my ballot track text about 3 days later saying my ballot had been received and counted.  Sigh of relief.  I just hope that enough of the rest of us vote no also.  FWIW I wrote in Eleni Kounalakis if the recall passes.  She is the current Lt. Gov. for those who don’t know the state.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      schrodingers_cat

      Question for Juicers with MAGA relatives/friends.

      How do you keep that from affecting your relationships? Can you get past it or not

      ETA: I find it increasingly difficult to look past the enabling of Modi cult.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Thanks for the IPhone warning and the PSA  to vote NO on the recall. All my California relatives have moved to Texas so they are of no help and can’t be helped about their shitty choices.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      Joe!

      Mixing policy with politics on his first California visit since taking office, President Joe Biden flew to Sacramento on Monday for a tour of wildfire-ravaged El Dorado County before heading south to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom against the gubernatorial recall election.

      A day after declaring the Caldor Fire a major disaster — setting the stage for federal aid — Biden stepped off Air Force One in the blazing afternoon sun in his aviator sunglasses at Mather Airport, where Newsom greeted him.

      After a quick briefing at the nearby California Office of Emergency Services command center, Biden and Newsom boarded a Marine aircraft for a tour of damage wrought by the Caldor Fire. The fire has chewed through 219,267 acres in the Eldorado National Forest, destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and spilled dangerously into the Lake Tahoe Basin.

      “These fires are blinking code red for our nation,” Biden said afterward, standing in front of a Cal Fire engine at a Mather hangar. “We can’t ignore the reality that these wildfires are being supercharged by climate change.

      “Everyone in Northern California knows the time of year when you can’t go outside, when the air will be filled with smoke, and the sky will turn an apocalyptic shade of orange,” he added. After returning to Mather from their Caldor Fire tour, Biden and Newsom spoke to reporters for about 15 minutes. As he turned to leave, Biden was asked, “what do you think about the governor misrepresenting his administration’s wildfire efforts?”

      “He didn’t,” the president said, and walked away.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article254208218.html#storylink=cpy

      Instead of a grifter, why not elect a legislator to, you know, legislate?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chetan Murthy

      @schrodingers_cat: For friends?  Hard no: “I have no white supremacist, racist, fascist, or misogynist friends; goodbye”.

      For family, I don’t know, b/c haven’t had to face it.  But whatever you do, be kind to yourself and your *immediate* family.  If that means not cutting off an otherwise-treasured aunt whose absence would be missed at every family meeting then don’t cut her off.  If it means never inviting over the grumpy racist uncle who ruins thanksgiving every year and that’s the only time you see him, then do that.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      @Winston: Wow, that’s an oldie!

      If you’re looking to save money, you could see if anything looks reasonable on Swappa.com for your budget (I got a “mint” Samsung Galaxy S20+ there from a well-rated vendor and it’s been fine).

      In general:

      • Apple and Samsung and Google (Pixel) are very good about updating their **flagship** phones for 3+ years.  Lower end models might not get updates if they’re not from Apple – you’ll need to check.
      • LG got out of the phone business.
      • 5G is good to have, especially if you plan on holding onto your phone for 3+ years.
      • Very few phones are as small as your Sunset these days.  You might want to go to a store and see if a larger phone feels right to you.
      • Many, but not all, phones are water resistant now.  Note the differences if that matters to you.
      • Versus.com can be good for comparisons.

      Otherwise, it will depend on your budget.  I hope this helps a little.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Dan B

      @Winston: I like my Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.  It’s much less pricey than the similar latest hottest model.

      The phone has an 11 megapixel camera that is half the deluxe version but takes excellent pictures.  Pixel count is not everything.

      5G through T Mobile is truly awful so we disconnected it to 3G which gave it 4G which works fine

      We do not like I Phone as a phone.  We have to guess what people are saying.  Voice transmission seems terrible.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      @AliceBlue:

      https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/official-canvass

      Immediately upon the close of polls on election day, the county elections officials and the Secretary of State begin what is called the “semifinal official canvass of the vote” – the tallying of early-returned vote-by-mail ballots and the ballots cast in each of the state’s 24,000+ voting precincts. The semifinal official canvass begins at 8:00 p.m. on election night and continues uninterrupted until the last precinct is counted and reported to the Secretary of State.

      The vote tallying process actually begins before election night, with the vote-by-mail ballots. Counties may begin processing vote-by-mail seven (7) business days before the election. Having verified the signatures on the return envelopes, elections officials remove the voted ballots and process them through their vote tallying system. Under no circumstances may they tabulate the results until after the close of polls on election day. Most counties continue this processing until they begin their election-day preparations for counting the precinct votes. Mail ballots not counted by that time and all those received on election day, either through the mail or at the precincts, are tabulated during the official canvass of the vote.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Chetan Murthy

      @schrodingers_cat:

      And am in touch with via Whatsapp and calls.

      I had a dear friend who was a RWNJ.  Before 2016, since 2000, I made a rule that we never discuss politics, b/c his views were so abhorrent.  [yeah, maybe I should have dumped him long before, but that’s how much he meant to me, seriously]  That might help.  Esp. if, since it’s WhatsApp, you can always just disconnect the call when they veer into politics.

      Maybe that won’t be enough to make you feel comfortable.  Again, I’m sure not saying you shouldn’t dump them: after all, I dumped this guy after 2016.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      @Ksmiami: 60lbs maybe?  She’ll roughhouse with other dogs and I never worry about her hurting people.  Just smaller non-dogs, watch out.  Nothing but muscle and fur.  Lots and lots of fur.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @JaneE:

      Kounalakis vote wasted. She didn’t register to be a write-in candidate.

      There’s one caveat, though, and it’s the exception that eats the rule. Write-in votes will be counted only for people who have filed the papers necessary to qualify as candidates.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      CaseyL

      If the GOP is going to cry “rigged!” with every election they lose, they’ll become The Crank Who Won’t Shut Up, which will hopefully become sufficiently cringeworthy to make them shed all voters except for their true believers.  I don’t ask the alienated ones to vote for Democrats; just don’t vote at all, mkay?

      Years ago, while canvassing my precinct, one woman said she never votes.  She sounded neither proud nor ashamed: it was merely fact, like the color of her hair.  I nearly bit a hole in my tongue, because there’s no point discussing the issue with someone that apathetic, but I’ve never been able to figure such people out.  Politics impacts our lives every day, all the time, in ways large and small.  I’ve just never understood why someone would devote not a single thought or action to participating, ever.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.