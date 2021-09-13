Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog goes to 11…

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Everybody saw this coming.

Yes we did.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

If the shit really does go down, cole will be fine.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

No one could have predicted…

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Another One Bites the Dust

Another One Bites the Dust

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: 

Another conservative radio host, Pastor Bob Enyart, just died of COVID. Here’s his Herman Cain Award thread. Pastor Bob was a real sweetheart who used to “gleefully read obituaries of people who died of AIDS while playing ‘Another One Bites the Dust’.” Right back at ya, Pastor Bob.

Bob joins radio hosts Phil Valentine, Marc Bernier, Jimmy DeYoung, Sr., Landy Cason and Jeff LeBlanc in gasping to death slowly after contracting a disease for which there is a safe, effective and free vaccination. (There are probably others — I stopped looking after I found those 5.)

It’s one thing to aspire to be the next Sean Hannity. It’s quite another to have that aspiration without realizing that Hannity is vaccinated. How dumb do you have to be to be a con man who isn’t in on the con? Apparently, the answer is: as dumb as these 6 idiots.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bex
  • brendancalling
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • dmsilev
  • germy
  • Jeffery
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jl
  • Joey Maloney
  • John Revolta
  • Ken
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • marklar
  • Mike in NC
  • Nelle
  • NotMax
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • smith
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    4. 4.

      RaflW

      Add Veronica Wolski to the Cain Awards. She’s the one completely bonkers (and goddess willing, soon to be disbarred) Lin Wood got a bunch of people whipped up over to threaten her hospital because it wouldn’t administer a ‘treatment’ that has no proven efficacy (Ivermectin).

      Died of the ronna this morning.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      It would be instructive to also publish the R values for their communities at the time that they were infected and still moving about the community. From that, very rough estimates could be made as to how many people they likely infected. This would highlight that not only did they kill themselves, they very likely harmed X numbers of people and killed Y numbers of people. These would be rough estimates, as noted, but including them in the discussion would remind everyone that the Herman Cain Awardee was not only stupid, but callous and a net negative to his/her community.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      Today in free-loaders (via NYT):

      ‘Their Crisis’ Is ‘Our Problem’: Washington Grapples With Idaho Covid Cases

      Hospitals in Washington State, already strained, are taking on an influx of Covid patients from Idaho, where the governor has refused to require masks or vaccinations.

      SPOKANE, Wash. — Surgeries to remove brain tumors have been postponed. Patients are backed up in the emergency room. Nurses are working brutal shifts. But at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., the calls keep coming: Can Idaho send another patient across the border?
      Washington State is reeling under its own surge of coronavirus cases. But in neighboring Idaho, 20 miles down Interstate 90 from Spokane, unchecked virus transmission has already pushed hospitals beyond their breaking point.

      “Fuck off, we’re full” would seem to be the appropriate answer to that question.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: True, but the statewide government is a great deal saner, and that helps even in the Red areas. For instance, Washington accepted Medicaid expansion right from the get-go, and Idaho did so only recently and reluctantly (last year, if I’m reading things correctly on a brief Google), so you might well imagine that the rural hospital systems in Idaho were underresourced compared to similar parts of Washington.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      piratedan

      @Baud: copy that…. it’s not, but Spokane is closer than Boise and Idaho is “full”.  I’m sure that they’re going thru the same local rolodex of hospitals like Texas, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi have admitted to….

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bex

      @RaflW: Wolski spent her time putting up signs on Chicago expressway overpasses and yammering on about how she never wore a mask because FREEDOM.  She never understood how much the virius didn’t care about her FREEDOM.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RSA

      @dmsilev: Are higher out-of-network costs still a part of many health plans? I’m wondering whether shifting COVID (and other) patients out of state is going to slam them with unexpected medical bills.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      Maybe the value of broadcast station licenses will begin to drop and the DFHs can start buying them back at ten cents on the dollar from Clear Channel and Sinclair and all those other Konservative propaganda mills who carry these mouthbreathers. Play the Dead 24/7 for all I care, just stop using Our Public Airwaves for broadcasting seditious, anti-American content.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nelle

      @dmsilev: Sacred Heart in Spokane gave my father a job as an orderly during the Depression.  That ended his days of picking apples in exchange for getting the bad ones to eat and washing dishes in a restaurant in exchange for eating the food left on the plates.  I have a surge of gratitude whenever i see the name.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      smith

      @RSA: I’m sure that if insurance companies can get away with slamming them, them, then slam them they will. It gets mentioned occasionally, but the full brunt of medical costs has yet to be realized. In addition to long covid and lost wages, the surviving anti-vaxxers are facing amazing bills and inevitable medical bankruptcies.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @RSA: So maybe instead of dmsilev’s “Fuck off we’re full” (which could be read as slightly impolite), the hospital should respond “Sure, if we can bill you for our expenses, and you take care of getting reimbursed from the patient’s insurance.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      marklar

      “It’s one thing to aspire to be the next Sean Hannity.”

      Aspirations sans respirations lead to funeral preparations.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      @dmsilev:

      Sac County isn’t at capacity but the healthcare #s are way up since delta hit. They show 370/95 hospital/ICU cases now, where in early summer it was about 60/20 and looking like Covid would soon be behind us (hah). Roughly 100 ICU beds are unused ATM.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jl

      Welp, I see in the news that no detected cases of covid transmission in San Francisco and some other SF Bay areas at school sites after three weeks of in-person instruction. They are all from home exposures, and from more mixing among adults carting the kids around.

      Seems that research that concluded that covid problems with in-person school instruction can be solved by keeping community transmission among adults as low as possible was correct.

      And that adds indirect evidence that reproduction number among kids up through middle school age is much lower than that of adults and teens. If true that would be very good news for eventual ability to control the disease with a return to a truly normal normal life with high vaccination uptake and some covid specific precautions that should be as unobtrusive as for other infectious diseases like TB and Hep A that we don’t notice much anymore.

      So the mayhem caused by low vax rates is vast and tragic. Low vax rates among adults and > 12 teens are probably causing most of the mess in return to in-person instruction we see in some parts of the country.

      Edit: SF covid control still in many ways a  hot mess, causing much more social and economic disruption than it needs to. But that is another matter. The place did great in preventing death, and much better than US average in keeping spread low and slow. Only places in US we can look to for world class best practices are probably Vermont and some Native American nations (which did well considering many of them in atrocious white man public health neighborhoods and their huge disadvantages in terms of poverty)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      @jl: LA is doing pretty well. A summary from the LA Times, data current as of Friday:

      As of September 10, there were 1,240 active case detected by the district’s massive testing regimen. Of those, there was one case linked to spread at a school. L.A. Unified serves more than 460,000 students.

      LA Unified requires everyone to be tested weekly, regardless of vaccination status, mandates vaccines for adults, and will be phasing in a mandate for students (ages 12+ of course).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Chetan Murthy

      @jl: The SF Chron article I read went into some detail about the mitigations the schools are using.  It was pretty clear that

      1. parents are pushing strongly *for* every mitigation they can
      2. schools are required to meet at *least* the guidelines of local health authorities (the same ones that closed down SF early at the start of the pandemic, saving countless lives)
      3. schools are free to go beyond those guidelines, and many are doing so
      4. the only people pushing back are those whose job is to mind budgets

      I don’t know why you’d call it a hot mess: it seems to be working pretty well.  Specifically, I’d point out that given this is a new pathogen and we’re acting in the face of evolving knowledge and an evolving pathogen, it makes sense to err on the side of safety.  And that’s what seems to be happening.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I am just appalled that these vile creatures are dying now from COVID, when it would have been much more helpful for them to have died earlier.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      jl

      @dmsilev:  Thanks. Do you know what kind of testing they are doing? Is it PCR or fast antigen testing.

      I read that CA started a big mass antigen testing, but can’t find much info about it. AFAIK, CA never applied for an exemption to lack of FDA approval for vast number of excellent tests that are used very successfully in dozens of countries by now (over 30 are stuck in FDA which has its head up its ass on how to handle public health testing and public health use of devices in general).

      I know from convos with testing experts that there is fear that using PCRs with long lag times to get results will result in unneeded mass closures, when use of rapid antigen tests would result in a few kids missing a week of school in same situation.

      I’m very confused by how CA is handling testing and so are some of the academic testing experts I talk with.

      If anyone has info let me know. Where is Martin when we need him?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m not a lawyer, but it seems like the feds are losing patience with this nonsense, hence Biden’s recent employer mandate announcement. I wonder what more can be done, like pulling the licenses of radio stations that broadcast dangerous misinformation in the middle of a public health crisis.

      Wingnuts are going to squeal about losing their freedom anyway. I hope the feds give them lots more to squeal about.

      My shitty governor seems to be courting a Biden admin smackdown by announcing that the state will start suing local governments that mandate vaccines for employees. Smack that fucker down!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Let America Vote @LetAmericaVote 11m
      BREAKING:
      @SenSchumer has announced that a vote will be held on voting rights legislation next week! In the words of Leader Schumer “Time is of the essence”

      I wonder what the plan is…?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Roger Moore

      @Mike in NC: ​
       

      Did anybody ask elderly Larry Elder if he’s vaccinated? He’d probably lie about it if they did.

      He says he has been vaccinated, and I see little reason for him to lie that way. This is a fairly standard position for a Republican leader. They’ll come out with a tepid endorsement of vaccination and say they’re personally vaccinated, but they oppose any kind of vaccine mandate or even letting businesses exclude unvaccinated people. It lets them play both sides.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … Science.org:

      “Why not just potty train the cows?” That’s what a radio jockey asked animal behaviorist Lindsay Matthews during a 2007 interview about how cow urine harms the environment. The question was in jest, but it got Matthews—a researcher at the University of Auckland—thinking. Now, nearly 14 years later, he and colleagues have accomplished what many thought impossible: They’ve taught nearly a dozen calves, which normally pee and poop at random, to “hold it” and urinate in a specific location. Yes, dear readers, the bovines learned to use the bathroom.

      The new finding is far from a parlor—or pasture—trick. If applied to the 270 million dairy cows across the globe, it could put a serious dent in the toxic chemicals and greenhouse gases produced by bovine waste.

      […]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jl

      @Chetan Murthy: “I don’t know why you’d call it a hot mess”

      That referred to whole course of SF Bay Area control effort throughout the pandemic since their early great success an early shutdown which was as well timed and implemented given the enormous disadvantages they faced at the time, not what is going on right now with the schools. Looks like they finally are implementing a sound control policy and I hope the success continues.

      Read the WHO’s European Observatory on Health Systems and Policy, check out Reuter’s control policy timelines and Our World in Data covid section to see what I mean by ‘hot mess’ compared to many other far more successful countries. Of course, much of US was far worse, a true shitpit.

      Edit: and very high vax rates in SF, particularly among Hispanic and poor Asian essential workers gives SF Bay Area a huge advantage and lots of wriggle room for inevitable errors in, as you say, a high risk and novel situation.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.