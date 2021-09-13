Another conservative radio host, Pastor Bob Enyart, just died of COVID. Here’s his Herman Cain Award thread. Pastor Bob was a real sweetheart who used to “gleefully read obituaries of people who died of AIDS while playing ‘Another One Bites the Dust’.” Right back at ya, Pastor Bob.

Bob joins radio hosts Phil Valentine, Marc Bernier, Jimmy DeYoung, Sr., Landy Cason and Jeff LeBlanc in gasping to death slowly after contracting a disease for which there is a safe, effective and free vaccination. (There are probably others — I stopped looking after I found those 5.)

It’s one thing to aspire to be the next Sean Hannity. It’s quite another to have that aspiration without realizing that Hannity is vaccinated. How dumb do you have to be to be a con man who isn’t in on the con? Apparently, the answer is: as dumb as these 6 idiots.