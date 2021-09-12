Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Night Open Thread: Cry More, Media Village Idiots

Sunday Night Open Thread: Cry More, Media Village Idiots

45 Comments

Our Media Betters are abso-fekkin-FURIOUS that we — even the Very Serious business community — refuse to believe their narrative about failing Democrat Biden’s latest blunder

Hyperconservative Max Boot, of all people!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      Ever since the Iceland Volcano started erupting last March I’ve been addicted to youtube videos of the eruption and lava flows. It has been amazing how public this eruption is and how it is shared with the whole world every day by amateurs. Keeping all of us volcano addicts up to date. After going quiet for about 5 days Geldingadalir Volcano started to erupt again yesterday and my favorite you tube channel (Traveller in the whole world) has 2 amazing videos up of the new vents and looking down into the “old” crater too with his drone footage. Also he has a ground level video up too! I so would like to go there!
      From Traveller in the Whole World.
      Ground level September 12, 2021

      Drone September 12, 2021

      Drone view with the lava spilling out of the main crater August 9, 2021

      Soprano2

      I’m really hoping my employer will use this as cover to mandate the vaccine for employees. We need those police to be vaxxed!

      Lyrebird

      Thank you AL for once again bringing some light!

      I noticed that all the print papers I saw in the checkout line had some mention of GOP dislike of the mandate, but the headlines commemorating 9/11 were all bigger.

      Totally agree with David And’s “designated a-hole” theory.

      Glad BJ is here to bring some laughs as well as hard truths.

      debbie

      It just isn’t logical to think businesses would object to the mandate. Businesses will have to bear the added cost of COVID care and deal with outbreaks/shutdowns.

      The Dangerman

      A vocal minority doesn’t want the shot but wants to work with us, eat in restaurants with us, go to games with us, and etc; what part of fuck off you sick selfish fuck do they not understand?

      Elizabelle

      Max Boot is not so much a “hyperconservative” any more.

      He has been on the Jennifer Rubin path for many months now.  Quite the pleasure to read, with some exceptions.

      Suzanne

      Read a story about a rural hospital which will be pausing providing deliveries because they don’t have enough nursing staff who will get vaccinated. I would be pissed AF if I lived in this rural area and their terrible decision reduced access to medical care in my region. For fuck’s sake.

      In related news, my FIL was diagnosed with melanoma this week, and the prognosis is not good. Of course, it is a week after he and my MIL closed on a new farm about an hour further out of town. And he already can’t drive due to epileptic seizures. I am talking to him about getting into one of the big cancer centers in the country. But transportation is going to be a giant hurdle. Rural parts of this country have terrible healthcare.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      I am really pissed that Portland, OR, caved and exempted their police union from their vaccine mandate. That would have been a perfect opportunity for police reform when (or, more likely, if) any of the assholes made good on their threat to resign.

      raven

      My poor bride and her committee have worked so hard again but the dog parade is in doubt. The already cancelled Athfest for the second time.

       

      In the interest of being transparent, if COVID-19 cases stay at their current level, we will not be allowed to stage Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard in person–our current 14-day rolling average is twice the level permissible for events in Athens-Clarke County.

      While we hope the situation improves and that we get to enjoy our friends, neighbors, and dogs in costume in person, we’re also planning for the worst, moving the parade online by producing a slide show of the registrants (with pictures sent in) and having you all vote for the costume contest winners.

      Any other thoughts on how we can move this online so we can all still celebrate our community and 4-legged friends?

      Kay

      @debbie:

      It just isn’t logical to think businesses would object to the mandate.

      It’s the same “logic” that told them blue state governors were wildly enthusiastic about closing schools and shutting down businesses in the first year of the pandemic. Yes, governors love that- they love when kids don’t go to school and no one is working and tax revenue dries up – they think that’s great.

      The whole premise was always idiotic. There was never an end game for this supposed “power grab”. The blue state governors never got anything out of it. Authoritarians order people to do things because they want something out of it- what did those governors want? Fewer people in the hospital. God, what a devilish scheme! Thank God the Trumpsters exposed it!

      Suzanne

      @Kay: You know what just makes me craziest about the stupidity of this? The fact that they hate liberal college-educated coastal elitists so bad, but they sure do want our money.

      burnspbesq

      @raven:

      There is going to be a hell of a fight between faculty and admin here in Georgia.

      Going to be a one-sided fight, if what happened at LSU is a guide.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: Oh, absolutely not. I don’t even want to walk through a parking lot with unvaxxed people. I’m just saying that if I lived in a place with already-limited healthcare options, and a bunch of providers were so fucking dumb that they had to close part of the hospital…. My God, would I be livid.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:  They are not dumb.  As I understand it,  former governor Cuomo mandated all health care workers be vaxxed.  I’m all for it, no shot, no job.  The quicker we get this over with, the quicker things go back to normal.

      FYI, I live in a city of 1 million, and if I ever had a baby I’d have to drive at least an hour to a hospital with maternity care.  All of that has moved to the suburbs and exurbs.  Healthcare access is not just a rural problem.

      Signing off before I say something I can’t take back.

      Kay

      @Suzanne:

      Governor Whitmer woke up one morning and said “I  think I’ll tank the entire hospitality industry in Michigan just because I can“.

      That’s any governor’s dream, really. A giant, intractable, expensive problem. She didn’t have one, so she made one up. She said “I wonder how I can lower tax revenue this year? I know! Don’t let Trumpsters go to bars”.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: Healthcare workers who won’t take the shot? “Dumb” might be too nice a word. Ughhhh.

      You are right that healthcare access is not just a rural problem. It’s been a large and growing problem for rural America for much longer than the pandemic, though. And it’s getting worse. Here’s Becker’s:

      About 60 million people — nearly one in five Americans — live in rural areas and depend on their local hospitals for care. Last year, 20 of those hospitals closed, making 2020 a record year for rural hospital closures.

      Across the U.S., 136 rural hospitals have closed since 2010, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research. Of the states that have seen at least one rural hospital close over the past decade, Texas leads with 21 rural hospital closures. It’s followed by Tennessee, which has seen 16 hospitals close.

       

      Ughhhh.

      Comrade Colette

      @raven:

      There is going to be a hell of a fight between faculty and admin here in Georgia.

      Ugh.

      Monsieur Colette works at Flagship California Healthcare University of the Most Liberal City in America.* The only fight between faculty and admin is over who gets to drink from the firehose of grant money coming in for COVID research. Everyone is vaxxed.

      *name changed to protect the completely obvious.

      Kelly

      @Steeplejack (phone): Long before Covid Oregon passed a number of stupid vaccine exemption laws. Police and health care workers are exempt. Also you can exempt your children from all school vaccinations is you watch a short pro vax video on the web and print the confirmation at the end. Oregon and much of the PNW have a lot very aggressive and bipartisan anti vaxers.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:  You called the provider who fired them dumb.  I was responding to that.

      Out. Or do you mean the nurses?  When I hear provider I think of the CEO of the healthcare system, not nurses.

      Maybe I misunderstood.  Are you referring to the nurses?

      Suzanne

      @Gin & Tonic: Yep.

      “I know, let’s make our shit town even shittier!”

      Where is the FTFNYT’s diner interview with the highly principled L&D nurses who want to put neonates at risk of a deadly respiratory infection?

      Anoniminous

      Local moron in our rural area went to the hospital with serious Covid, had the kid, went into a coma, woke 4 days later, didn’t remember having the kid, and now the ObGyn has tested positive.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: No, I did not. I said:

      and a bunch of providers were so fucking dumb that they had to close part of the hospital… 

      The nurses, who are healthcare providers, are being so fucking dumb/evil/self-absorbed that their leadership has to close. Reading is fundamental.

