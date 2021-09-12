Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Beneath 9/11's terrible smoke, a flash of gold

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Beneath 9/11’s terrible smoke, a flash of gold

25 Comments

Not maudlin, for a mercy. Sally Jenkins, (sportswriter) at the Washington Post:

After the shroud rolled over the day, I remember just one dash of color in the pall, a smear of bright yellow. It was an old Schwinn steel-frame racing bicycle, and it moved like a canary in the smoke. The bike, like all bikes, was an escape, the ability to get somewhere under your own power, fast, to carve turns and pick your own lane through obstacles. But it represented something else too, that bike, as indefinably sweet as a wildflower growing in the sidewalk.

The first tower was hit at 8:46 a.m., and had I not worn the spouse’s sandals and forgotten where I put them, we would have been near the foot of it. Instead, the shoe argument made us late coming back from a long weekend, and we hit heavy traffic on an expressway. We came around a curve, and I said, “What the hell are those chimneys burning?” Then my eyes adjusted to the unimaginable: the World Trade Center, smoldering. The spouse, a photographer for the New York Times, opened the sunroof and stood up, waist halfway out of the car, with a camera. When the first tower fell, it looked like God took his thumb and just rubbed it out of the picture. The inarticulate noises that came out of our throats were not screams exactly, just low exhalations of grieved astonishment…

At The Washington Post bureau, I said, “Where do I go?” and an editor said someone was needed to cover the hospitals, so I stuck my driver’s license, my press ID and a $20 bill in my running shoes and started jogging downtown. I was a runner in those days, so I ran all the way from 57th Street to St. Vincent’s Hospital on West 12th without stopping…

By late afternoon, the $20 bill was soaked with sweat and I had probably run six miles. Footsore, I headed to a bike shop on West 14th Street. Inside, it was deserted except for a guy at the counter. I flashed my Washington Post ID and said: “Hi, I’m a reporter, and I need to get back uptown. But all I’ve got is $20. Do you have anything I could rent for that just for today? And I’ll come back tomorrow with more money?”

He said: “I don’t got any rental bikes left. They took ‘em all.”

I said, “Listen, if you have any old junker I could use, I swear I will come back here tomorrow and buy the most expensive bike you have.”…

He disappeared in back and after a moment returned with that creaking 1970s steel 10-speed Schwinn. It was the bright yellow of a tropical fruit, “Kool Lemon,” as Schwinn advertised it in ‘74. It was so bright you practically had to throw a hand across your eyes to shade them. A tide of laughter rose up in my throat — in the middle of the worst day ever, I thought confusedly, how can you laugh? But that’s what the color summoned…

Zooming around on the bike, I tried to make some sense of the wrecked geography, the mangled tines of metal, the girder quivering in the wind stories high, and of the cold act that wrought such hot destruction, the smoldering pile that burned the boots off the feet of the first responders. In all of that, the bike was the color of a daisy chain and offered a small sense of consolation that I couldn’t identify, until Stephen Jay Gould identified it for me.

Two weeks after the cataclysm, Gould, the American paleontologist and evolutionary biologist, wrote an essay that somehow stanched the interior hemorrhage. There was but a single act of evil that day, he pointed out. There were thousands upon thousands of acts of good, repeated in countless different ways all over the city. “The tragedy of human history lies in the enormous potential for destruction in rare acts of evil, not in the high frequency of evil people,” he wrote in the New York Times. “Complex systems can only be built step by step, whereas destruction requires but an instant. Thus, in what I like to call the Great Asymmetry, every spectacular incident of evil will be balanced by 10,000 acts of kindness. … Good and kind people outnumber all others by thousands to one.”…

Gould’s assurance that historical evils are isolated and outnumbered is not a static truth. It does not have to remain true. If good and kind people are to “outnumber all others by thousands to one,” as he wrote, then we have to free-handedly do something small and good and kind every day because, hey, it’s not that kind of day. We have to make sure we are on the longer list. Make sure of it. That’s how we will know who and where we are and find our colorful ride out of the terrible smoke.

    25Comments

      charluckles

      This year I find myself embittered at the 9/11 remembrances and political circus. Nothing good has come from that horrible event. The attackers succeeded beyond their wildest dreams and our country may never recover. We chose to respond with vacuous patriotism, obscene violence and depravity, and by writing massive checks to the MIC. I wish we would leave 9/11 to the families of the victims.

      Baud

      @charluckles:

      My hope is that by finally closing the chapter in Afghanistan, we can start moving toward that place.  Beyond Afghanistan, the Biden people are affirmatively trying to deemphasize the Middle East.

      Suzanne

      @charluckles:

      Nothing good has come from that horrible event. 

      Agreed. I find myself especially angry with the military. The subsequent wars were a disaster, and should never have been fought, and people of conscience would never have been part of it. I do not “support our troops” in evil endeavors.

      And to those who might say that the rank-and-file had no way of knowing, that they were young kids who needed the money…. I would point out that most of us clearly saw from Day One that this was wrong.

      JPL

      @Suzanne:  When Bush started pointing out the true Patriots, it made me dislike him more, if possible.

      He did redeem himself somewhat yesterday when he compared the home grown terrorists to the ones that attacked us on 9/11.

      Baud

      @JPL:

      The one thing I’ll say about Bush that is somewhat conciliatory is that I think he was a follower rather than a leader when it came to his underlings, including his Veep.  I don’t think he was the principal driver for how his administration responded to 9/11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Suzanne: I don’t blame the people in the military for going where their Commander in Chief sent them. That is on the politicians and the citizenry who were cheer leading it. For the illegal and immoral things that happened in fulfilling their lawful orders? To the extent that they are culpable for allowing those things to happen, yes I blame them. For the rose tinted prognostications and the willfully blinkered analyses? Yeah, I blame that on them too.

      Walker

      We should be remembering 9/11 by the racist attacks this country embraced in the aftermath. Because that is who we became.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I don’t blame the people in the military for going where their Commander in Chief sent them. 

      I have some blame for those who entered the military because of AMERICA FUCK YEAH sentiment. And those who joined because of anger and bloodlust and revenge. Michelle Goldberg’s piece this morning points out that in the 90s, we were bored, and many were too hungry for dramatics, for the sense of meaning that a civilizational battle provides. We need to stop pretending that military service is always honorable. If you enlisted after 9/11, you knew what you were getting into.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Michelle Goldberg’s piece this morning points out that in the 90s, we were bored, and many were too hungry for dramatics

       

      This also describes 2016 IMHO.

      Cermet

      Yet the evil continued well after – by the US of A. We used this as a sorry excess to lay war upon so many innocents and they are still suffering thanks to us. I am tried of the 9-11 stories that fail to mention that for every innocent death we suffered, many hundreds of innocents in the world were killed in our name for this so-called ‘war on terror’. We have become the terror for the rest of the world and bush , the puppet of cheney (a puppet that makes bank off the military/industrial complex) led this oh so ig-noble crusade of death and injury upon the world’s children and other innocents

      As for our soldiers, I don’t blame them at all – I hold the elite (0.001%) to account – those that not just demand this military/industrial complex gets the lion share of our tax money for their profit but control the media so it can enflame hatred and war fever always upon this country of ignorant.

      stinger

      We should have marked the 20th anniversary by shutting down Guantanamo. I know Biden has said he wants to by the end of his term.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Absolutely. An exaggerated sense of threat was used to justify a lot of evil. But plenty of people — including, I’m sure, many commenters here — saw it coming, and knew that GUNZ BLAZING!!! was the wrong response. And we’re not special, we don’t have any secret access or informed insight. We’re just observant.

      Too many Americans were bloodthirsty after 9/11, and that includes the enlisted cohort. I’m one of those people who only thinks the soldiers are honorable if the mission is honorable.

      Trumpov’s army of MAGAts have the same mindset, and it is just as evil.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      It’s really tough.  A better president (cough, Gore, cough) goes in, gets Osama pretty quickly, and gets out, and we save a shitload of lives and wealth and preserve the immense international goodwill that we had after 9/11.  Bush announces on the night of 9/11 that he has grander ambitions. Everything flows from that fateful decision.

      germy

      Solemn occasion, not politicized.

      I’m not sure I have ever seen someone give a speech at a formal occasion as drunk as Rudy Giuliani is right now at the 9/11 dinner. pic.twitter.com/54G5oCuBe3

      — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2021

      Rudy rolled into the 9/11 dinner drunk out of his mind tonight. Here he is giving his Queen Elisabeth impression, and assuring the audience he was never with a young girl and Prince Andrew. pic.twitter.com/U40YSzS34X

      — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2021

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Suzanne: have some blame for those who entered the military because of AMERICA FUCK YEAH sentiment. And those who joined because of anger and bloodlust and revenge.

      OK, fine. But those types are always going to be in the military. As I said, “For the illegal and immoral things that happened in fulfilling their lawful orders? To the extent that they are culpable for allowing those things to happen, yes I blame them.” The “for those doing those things” kinda goes w/o saying.

      We need to stop pretending that military service is always honorable.

      Nobody around here is pretending it is.

      In the wake of 9/11 I was the only person I knew arguing against the Afghan invasion, loudly and often. Was it justified? Sure, to an extent and if one only looks as far as the blood and guts. My objection was always, “What comes after?” and nobody could give me an answer. If not all, most didn’t even try, just saying something along the lines of “We are the most powerful country in the world! We can do anything! What are you worried about?”

      So, who is to blame? I put the lion’s share on the vengeful “politicians and citizenry” who wanted blood. And that was about 90% of America, maybe more.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Morzer:

      Also, someone on one of yesterday’s threads was wondering about America’s self-proclaimed Mayor and what he was up to on this a-noun-a-verb anniversary. Aaron Rupar has a (retweeted) clip of Ghouliani giving a really offensive and 💯 inebriated speech at a dinner last night.

      (Sorry, I’m unable to link Rupar, but if you just Google Aaron Rupar Twitter it’ll take you there, and then just scroll down a few tweets.)

      ETA: Ha! And while I was typing, @Germy #19 linked to the clip.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: A better president (cough, Gore, cough) goes in, gets Osama pretty quickly, and gets out, and we save a shitload of lives and wealth and preserve the immense international goodwill that we had after 9/11.

      Maybe, but I have my doubts. Making war has been a bipartisan enterprise of America since it’s birth. Once we went in, it was always going to be easier and more politically feasible to stay in, than to get out.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Agreed.

      2000 was my first presidential election. It is still an unbelievable tragedy that Gore didn’t win.

      Another thing to consider: I’d argue that consistent and unquestioning support for “the troops”, no matter the relative merit of the mission, helps fuel the fire for the next war. It makes young people hungry for respect and esteem look for it in the wrong places.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      Michelle Goldberg’s piece this morning points out that in the 90s, we were bored, and many were too hungry for dramatics, for the sense of meaning that a civilizational battle provides.

      We were??

      I’m hardly in touch with how the mass of Americans are feeling, but I remember the late 1990s as a period that was far from boring. The economy was, for once, booming in a way that helped people at nearly all income levels, with a big assist from the dot-com boom.

      Speaking of which, the Internet was this new and really neat thing, hell, just being able to send emails back and forth with friends anywhere in the world, however much we take it for granted now, was still a new and fresh thing.

      Maybe media elites were bored; there were only so many dot-com stories you could write. But I’d have to see some evidence that the rest of us were feeling bored in the late 1990s. There’s nothing boring about making more money, having more to spend on doing fun stuff, and having a great new toy to play with.

