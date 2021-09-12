More from Chicago gardener Misamericanthrope:

As a follow-up to last month’s submission of my Zinnia-dominated garden, I have decided to submit some closer views of individual blooms and groupings. Throughout the season I snap pics of some of the more photogenic vistas and individual blooms.

First up, a cluster of the tall cactus type Zinnias in a glorious yellow…..

……and a particularly vibrant cluster of the ‘Pepito’ dwarf variety…..