Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening

More from Chicago gardener Misamericanthrope:

As a follow-up to last month’s submission of my Zinnia-dominated garden, I have decided to submit some closer views of individual blooms and groupings. Throughout the season I snap pics of some of the more photogenic vistas and individual blooms.

First up, a cluster of the tall cactus type Zinnias in a glorious yellow…..

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening 1

……and a particularly vibrant cluster of the ‘Pepito’ dwarf variety…..

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening 2

…..and some more ‘Pepito’………….

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening 3

….and some individual blooms…..

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening 4

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening 5

There were also several new perennial additions to my garden this year. I added 2 new Clematis varieties to the mix. The blooms on the ‘Ville de Lyon’ were particularly nice.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening 6

I also decided to grow some ‘Green Mist’ Laceflowers from seed. The results have been very satisfying; it’s a joy to watch them develop.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Glorious Urban Gardening 7

One of the Laceflowers [top pic] was even in the perfect spot to offer a tribute to the urbanity of my garden!

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

  • Baud
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I receive most blog posts with mixed feelings. It is nice having one each and every week that I unreservedly look forward to. Thanx Misamericanthrope. Thanx Anne.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My veggie garden is all but done except for squash and peppers. My flower beds all look ragged and weedy.

      The hummingbirds I fed all summer are long gone but every day I am treated to a few migrants who are grateful for a fortifying mid flight drink or 3. I rescued a young ‘un from a garden spider’s web. Getting it out of the web was easy enough. Getting the web off it was a little more problematic. Finally managed the feat under the kitchen faucet. It appeared to have dislocated it’s shoulder during it;s struggles. Folded it back up in a normal position and put the poor thing in my huge hydrangea for some rest and recuperation. A half hour later it was gone. Hopefully, should it need it, it can find a place to heal in for a week or 2.

      I need to begin my garden clean up. Not sure I’ll have time to before the shoulder surgery. I’m already backed up on everything because of the stents.

      Speaking of the stents, wow. What an immediate difference. My legs feel almost normal again for the first time in years. The miracle of unimpeded blood flow.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      prostratedragon

      Saw that first photo and reflexively thought, “Chicago!”

      Thanks for the lovely pictures.

      Reply

