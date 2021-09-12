On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Our featured artist today is Mr. Argiope! Spouse of commenter Argiope. Let’s give him a warm welcome. If you would like your talent featured in the Artists in Our Midst series, send me an email message. Don’t be shy! This is the final Artists post in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Greetings, Juicers, from the Argiope household where Mr. Argiope is hard at work making art most days. A fully credentialed and board-certified art therapist, he was laid off from his day job teaching art to kids at area Boys & Girls Clubs during the pandemic.

To stay off the streets and out of trouble, he started spending lots more time in his studio, cutting paper, painting, taping, gluing and other mysterious processes involving a substance called gel medium. The product is collage, not like I used to do it with magazines and paste in kindergarten, but….well, actually, kind of like that but with a lot more panache and way better results.

Mr. Argiope has a website where there is WAY MORE ART: rjamescollageart.com, and he’s on Instagram @rjamescollage. If you’re inclined, he’s happy to sell it to you (and get it out of our house).