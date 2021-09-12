Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mr. Argiope – Paper, Paint and Squashed Soda Cans!

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Our featured artist today is Mr. Argiope!  Spouse of commenter Argiope.  

Let’s give him a warm welcome.

If you would like your talent featured in the Artists in Our Midst series, send me an email message.

Greetings, Juicers, from the Argiope household where Mr. Argiope is hard at work making art most days.  A fully credentialed and board-certified art therapist, he was laid off from his day job teaching art to kids at area Boys & Girls Clubs during the pandemic.

To stay off the streets and out of trouble, he started spending lots more time in his studio, cutting paper, painting, taping, gluing and other mysterious processes involving a substance called gel medium.  The product is collage, not like I used to do it with magazines and paste in kindergarten, but….well, actually, kind of like that but with a lot more panache and way better results.

Mr. Argiope has a website where there is WAY MORE ART:  rjamescollageart.com, and he’s on Instagram @rjamescollage.  If you’re inclined, he’s happy to sell it to you (and get it out of our house).

I asked him to try to explain in words normal people might use about what he does.  Here’s what he wrote:

“The word collage comes from the French word ‘coller,’ meaning “to glue”. The process is one of assemblage where the artist glues down different papers and objects onto a surface to create the aesthetic or idea desired. I use a variety of different materials in my collages; found, decorative, and discarded papers of all sorts; found objects, old stamps, cut up magazines, ticket stubs, newspapers, etc.”

“I use a variety of different adhesives as well, depending on the object or quality of the paper I am gluing down. I use a heavy acrylic gel medium for heavy papers like mat board or pieces of metal; I use a softer gel medium or even a fluid gel medium for thinner or more delicate papers. I routinely use an acid free glue stick.”

August 28, 2021

“As a collage artist I am interested in taking discarded items and combining them together to create something unique and beautiful. Collage is perhaps one of the most democratic of art forms. It is an equalizing process where what has been discarded, overlooked, or taken for granted is elevated in status as it forms a new and unique reality. It is a process of both deconstruction and reconstruction. Collage is thus a process of transformation.”

“There are two main driving forces that inform the abstract content of my work. The first and foremost is the materiality of paper and paint. I am in love with the physicality of both, and how they can play together on a surface.”

“The second is, as Paul Klee said of art, “to make visible.” I am interested in making art about what is unseen and invisible, and thereby make it known. I am interested in the intangible forces that animate and propel humans forward in their journeys; the emotional, psychological and spiritual energies that move through us, and I want to capture those energies with paint and paper for all of us to see.”

Here are some pieces he’s been working on recently.  His work is featured in a couple of local galleries in our blue little Midwestern college town, and he’s at the monthly big indoor art walk that is the 78th Street Galleries’ 3rd Friday event in Cleveland.

I’ll close by sharing a little illustration of what it’s like being married to a full-time artist who is trying to make a business out of being a creative type.  We go for walks in the neighborhood, and often something like this happens:

Mr. Argiope, stooping to pick up some random object from the pavement “Oh my God, that’s beautiful!  Look at this!”

Me…..”it’s….a squashed soda can with some rust on it.”

Mr. Argiope: “Yes!  It’s perfect!  I know I’ll use that.”

Me: “………”

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Joy in FL

      I love these collages and Mr. Argiope’s commentary. Thank you for sharing your art : )

      The conversation snippet at the end reminds me of a favorite poem: “Poem for Ernest Mann” by Naomi Shihab Nye. It’s easily found by googling if you don’t know the poem and you’re curious.

    6. 6.

      Argiope

      @Joy in FL: ​
       
      Thanks, Joy! I did google…is it this last part that resonates? It does with us :)

      “Maybe if we re-invent whatever our lives give us
      we find poems. Check your garage, the odd sock
      in your drawer, the person you almost like, but not quite.
      And let me know.”

    11. 11.

      Scout211

      These art pieces are just stunning. I have always loved collage art and am always impressed with artists who can turn discarded items into art.

      Mr. Argiope, your work is full of life and so beautifully expressive. Thank you for sharing.

    12. 12.

      Betty

      He does a beautiful job with his found objects and artistic sense.

    13. 13.

      Mary G

      At first glance, I couldn’t even see them as collages; they just looked like beautiful abstract paintings. Do you have piles and piles of material waiting to be used?

    14. 14.

      Argiope

      @Scout211: Thanks so much, says Mr. A—really kind of you.  It’s interesting that in the fine art world, collage is kind of considered a lesser form–glad you (and other commenters) are enjoying!

    15. 15.

      Argiope

      @Mary G: Yes indeed!  It’s ever-accumulating.  And thank you!  Mr. A started out as a painter, mostly abstract and mostly oils, and moved into collage when he became a stay-at-home dad to an infant.  Oil painting and full-time care of a baby and toddler aren’t super-compatible….but collage can happen in fits and starts, at least to some extent.

    16. 16.

      Joy in FL

      @Argiope: The whole poem resonates, but this part for me particularly does: “Nothing was ugly
      just because the world said so. He really
      liked those skunks. So, he re-invented them
      as valentines and they became beautiful.
      At least, to him.” 

      … the way Mr. Argiope reinvented that soda can.

    17. 17.

      Jacel

      These collages bring to mind Kurt Schwitters’s techniques — one of my favorite creators ever — and all are worth looking at in their own right.

    19. 19.

      Argiope

      @Jacel: Mr. A: “Schwitters has been a major inspiration to me.  I absolutely love his work.  I’m humbled by the comparison–thank you!”

      ETA “It’s all about the merz.”

