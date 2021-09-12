Human beings, of sound mind and body, paid fifty bucks to hear Donald Trump give 109 seconds of live commentary as a fellow AARP member was mauled by a notorious Roid user on 9/11. https://t.co/5r2GwmJSqL — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 12, 2021

But he also apparently spent the broadcast winking and nodding at his latest foreign reactionary benefactors in Brazil so he still contains multitudes. — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 12, 2021





Later that evening…

the former president and members of his cabinet going to a moony convention seems odd but money spends — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) September 12, 2021

They own the Washington Times, Republicans do this every year and it never gets less weird. https://t.co/VM9DHZraD4 — Please mess with Texas (@agraybee) September 12, 2021

Says a lot about the state of the American Religious Right that Trump will pay zero price for speaking to a cult that believes the Second Coming already happened in the form of a tax cheat who died 9 years ago. — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 12, 2021

Fox News seems to have found their new Putin https://t.co/k87utvFHD8 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 10, 2021

And that was *still* only the second most embarrassing GOP performance of the day!

The dinner Rudy spoke at https://t.co/H1xUzexMKC — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) September 12, 2021

Pat Lynch, the PBA head who had vicious fights with Giuliani as mayor, is there as well. So is Eddie Gallagher, the former Navy SEAL pardoned by Trump. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 12, 2021

What do you think the dinner is for? Hint: fundraising. — Barbara Holtzman (@bdholtzman) September 12, 2021