Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Verified, but limited!

We still have time to mess this up!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

No one could have predicted…

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Yes we did.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

People are complicated. Love is not.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

What fresh hell is this?

Late Night Open Thread: *Trying* to Milk the 9/11 Tear Glands, But…

Late Night Open Thread: *Trying* to Milk the 9/11 Tear Glands, But...

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Later that evening…

And that was *still* only the second most embarrassing GOP performance of the day!

      Benno

      Thanks to everybody who sent their good thoughts my way yesterday. I have arrived in Karachi, and while there was nothing to be done about my having to come, being able to say it out loud here helped a lot.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      the fact that the Eddie Gallagher case, much less the pardon, weren't more of a national scandal is kind of terrifying.

      Comrade Colette

      @Benw: Bilbo! Good to see you, even if you must feel like a teaspoon of butter spread over 144 loaves of bread.

      @Benno: All the best to your mom and to you. I hope the treatment goes well and that you are not missing your family nearly as long as you feared. Are you going to be in a relatively safe area?

      The Moar You Know

      If I were in charge boxing would be banned immediately.  Fucking barbarism.  A sport where the goal is to inflict serious head injuries on your opponent is not a sport, just a waste of human potential.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Time magazine owes its readers an apology for selecting Rudy Giuliani as its 2001 Person of the Year.

      Any discussion of Giuliani’s tenure as mayor must include a reference to this story. The public needs to know the full scope of Giuliani’s arrogance and stupidity:

      A detailed 1998 New York Police Department analysis opposed the city’s plans to locate its emergency command center at the World Trade Center but then-mayor Rudolph Giuliani’s administration overrode the objections, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

      “Seven World Trade Center is a poor choice for the site of a crucial command center for the top leadership of the City of New York,” the Times quoted a panel of police experts aided by the Secret Service as having concluded in a confidential Police Department memorandum which has not been previously disclosed.

      The longest of the analysis’ nine sections, headed “Explosives,” describes a blast analysis of the likely impact of various types of bombs, and concluded that the largest of truck bombs would have led to the building’s collapse, the Times report said.

      The command center was destroyed during the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center that also destroyed the twin towers in the seven-building complex.

       

      h/t https://www.reuters.com/article/us-newyork-security-giuliani/nypd-analysis-opposed-wtc-command-center-site-paper-idUSB21557420080126

       

       

       

      Rocks

      “…he’d (Giuliani) been dumb enough to put his bunker, against all expert advice, in the only building Al Qaeda had attacked before.”  Never forget why he put the command and control bunker in the World Trade Center, after it had already been attacked once by Al Qaeda.  He put it there because it was close to City Hall, and thus a convenient place for porking his various assignations.  NYC lost emergency  command and controls the instant the first plane hit thanks to Giuliani’s dick.

      Reply

