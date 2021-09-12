Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

If the shit really does go down, cole will be fine.

Shocking, but not surprising

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Are you … from the future?

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This really is a full service blog.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

We have all the best words.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Sunday-Afternoon Read: Hardbacks

Excellent Sunday-Afternoon Read: Hardbacks <-- Cheese, Snails, Underwear...

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: 

A thread to enjoy:


You should click over & read the whole 48-tweet thread, because even the replies are great (How did I make it this far without realising that books are just information sandwiches).

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Auntie Anne
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Catherine D.
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Fair Economist
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • glc
  • Jay
  • Just Chuck
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Major Major Major Major
  • marklar
  • Mike in NC
  • MP
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Pharniel
  • Robert Sneddon
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • Steeplejack
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      Catherine D.

      Yes, a basic rule of animal husbandry is to eat or geld the males not worth breeding. If only we applied the principle to humans 😄

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Relevant to this, I visited Anopolis in Crete today. It represents 5000 years of civilization, repurposed repeatedly over thousands of years of continuous occupation.

      The site is glorious – olive trees, figs and goats among the ruins, thousand year old Orthodox churches, Byzantine ruins built from the rubble of earlier ruins.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Oh, AND my youngest was on the team that found the oldest example of Greek Linear B in Pylos a few years ago, so that was cool.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      There’s a lot of good stuff on Twitter today. The sarcastic @Ragnarok Lobster retweeted a DougJ/ N.Y.Times Pitchbot offering in tandem with an eerily similar but serious headline from a Federalist Society article.

      And the analytical @Mangy Jay has a good series of tweets supporting President Biden’s “Human Infrastructure” initiatives. These programs were strongly favored by more liberal Democrats during the primaries, Ms. Jay notes, and they need to support them now, and advocate for them to wavering moderate politicians who may be influenced by fear. Mangy Jay typically focuses on education and  public matters, but I think her dispassionate political anaysis is pretty good too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      marklar

      @germy: We actually discussed the letter ‘Q’ in one of my many tangents in class this week.

      In English, there is no need for it exist.  Phonetically, we already have ‘C’ and ‘K’.  Heck, there’s no need for ‘C’ to exist either, since its hard pronunciation is handled by ‘K’, and its soft pronunciation is handled by ‘S’.

      English is weerd.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @marklar: I am sorry, but you cannot spell Micklegate correctly without the letter c.  And then where would we be?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      @marklar:

      Here’s my prediction:  in 200 years “enough” and “though” will look antique.  They will be spelled “enuf” and “tho” by most people.  Our current spellings will be old english.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Catherine D.: ​
      Geld then eat. Male meat animals get eaten young, once they’re at the best size they get the chop (so to speak). No point looking after them, feeding them, treating them for diseases etc. beyond that point since there’s no cost benefit to the farmer. A single ungelded ram or bull or billy-goat can service lots of female sheep or cows or nanny-goats to make more meat animals. It’s the same with roosters (although you can’t milk chickens) although the young males are usually culled after they hatch and not raised for meat.

      I sometimes wonder about Christians that sing “The Lord’s My Shepherd…” It’s almost like they don’t know what a shepherd does for a living and how She actually takes care of Her flock.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      glc

      @marklar: Really it’s Etruscan which is weird. They screwed things up and then passed the result to the Romans, who tried to fix it.

      The C was supposed to be Gamma but the Etruscans didn’t have a hard g so they used C and K interchangeably, then the Romans said where’s the G and decided to put a little line in the  C and then stick it in place of the Z which was in 6th position, since they didn’t use Z. Then they started borrowing from Greek and said, oh we need a Z but where to put it where to put it oh hell put it at the end.

      We’re not the first screw-ups in this business, and very likely not the last.

      The idea that an alphabet is intrinsically superior to a syllabary is weird.  Ideograms have their uses too. You can’t really write mathematical papers without them (well, it’s been done of course, back in the day, but the results are even more indigestible).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SFBayAreaGal

      I love the connections made.

      Does anyone remember the PBS series Connections and The Day the Universe Changed? Both made similar types of connections.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: I meant say that @Mangy Jay typically focuses on education and public health matters. Ms. Jay’s recent writings on her experience with the public health system when she had Tuberculosis are very illuminating. A “Betty Cracker” retweeted them the other day.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Fair Economist

      Alphabet origin is a bit more complicated, because the first true alphabet where all sounds can be written is Ancient Greek. Phoenician didn’t write vowels. The origin is intetesting because it started, like almost all writing systems, as syllabic. One branch then reduced the syllabery to one sound for each consonant. This might have been because the language drifted to have only one vowel, or more likely because they were writing for multiple dialects, and vowel sounds drift much faster than consonants.

      So Phoenician was really using a degenerate syllabery, and it was the Greeks who (mis?)interpreted it as alphabetic

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Steeplejack

      Anybody have experience with or suggestions on at-home COVID tests? In particular, ones where you can see the results immediately and don’t have to send them off.

      My brother’s husband tested positive last Thursday (on a “formal” test). Brother tested positive yesterday (on an at-home test). Kids, age 5 and almost 7, tested negative. Brother and kids got drive-through tests this morning, results tomorrow.

      The thing is that I had lunch with my brother last Wednesday. I think the chance that I’m infected is very small—no symptoms so far—but I’d like to err on the safe side. I gave my Trader Joe’s friend a ride home from work yesterday. (Both of us were masked in the car.) Even smaller risk there, but . . .

      Reply
    33. 33.

      zhena gogolia

      @Steeplejack: I have no experience with them, sorry. We get tested once a week at work. But I think I really should get some home test kits just in case. I hope you’re okay and that everyone recovers with mild-no symptoms!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @SFBayAreaGal: Connections was one of my favorites. Like how the weaving machines that made Jacquard connect with computer 80 column card programming decks.  Brings out my inner Hermione Granger!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Auntie Anne

      @Steeplejack:  We’ve used the BinaxNOW home test. Delaware distributes them for free at our public libraries, but I’ve seen them for about $24 at CVS or Walgreens. Each kit contains 2 tests.

      All negative results here (hoping yours will be as well). If we had tested positive, we’d have followed up with a pcr test.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Steeplejack: just be careful   The Rapid tests have about a 15% false negative rate. Of the five people in my  COVID cluster the two that got rapid test got negative results   When the three of us who got positives (PCR test) told us hem we had it they got tested again. Both positive.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Major Major Major Major

      Super cool thread, thanks!

      I wish I remembered why the English orthographic reforms failed in the early 20th century. Who knows when it’ll finally happen, but these things can take a while. Lord knows it did in Germany!

      @Omnes Omnibus: sounds like I don’t have to since I’m living in your head rent free :)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Bill Arnold

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      no need for affect and effect nonsense.

      Is the proposal to banish the meaning of one of those words? To excise the meaning of one of them from permitted human thought?
      If so, which meaning would get banished?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.