European civilization is built on ham and cheese, which allowed protein to be stored throughout the icy winters. Without this, urban societies in most of central Europe would simply not have been possible. This is also why we have hardback books. Here’s why. 1/ pic.twitter.com/cU9Y9ZyrNC — Incunabula (@incunabula) September 6, 2021

A thread to enjoy:

Vellum tends to buckle & ripple, it doesn’t lie absolutely flat like paper. So it was bound between heavy wooden boards to keep it flat – this is the origin of the hardback book, a book format – expensive, hard to make, & prone to damage – almost never seen outside Europe. 3/ pic.twitter.com/2T1bpHJteP — Incunabula (@incunabula) September 6, 2021

There are -surprisingly – only four definite independent originations of writing, of which only two survive today, and there’s only ONE alphabet – the one developed by the Phoenicians, from which all the others, including our own, derive. 6/ pic.twitter.com/h89ExXsytc — Incunabula (@incunabula) September 6, 2021





A particular characteristic of an alphabet (as opposed to a syllabary) is its ability to adapt to represent entirely different sounds and languages. This was likely important to the Phoenicians, whose civilization was spread out over 1000s of km of Mediterranean coastline. 7/ pic.twitter.com/xzKR830PF1 — Incunabula (@incunabula) September 6, 2021

So no sea snails, no widespread Phoenician civilization, and no widespread use of the Phoenician alphabet, from which our ABC today derives. No alphabet would mean no widespread use of movable type (as in Asia, where it was tried, but proved inferior to woodblock printing). 9/ — Incunabula (@incunabula) September 6, 2021

You should click over & read the whole 48-tweet thread, because even the replies are great (How did I make it this far without realising that books are just information sandwiches).