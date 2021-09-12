

I particularly appreciate the I’M WITH STUPID arrow on his groin.

Biden’s vaccine push aligns him w/ a fed-up, vaccinated majority https://t.co/WbzN6yLVs2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 11, 2021





Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths were substantially higher among unvaccinated people in the 13 US jurisdictions surveyed, indicating high, continued vaccine effectiveness against severe Covid. https://t.co/xFv5f5QST1 pic.twitter.com/Xe72f9TZwA — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) September 10, 2021

The US is now the least vaccinated G7 country. pic.twitter.com/2oT7qrzPYZ — Florian Ederer (@florianederer) September 11, 2021

In Nairobi, Kenya, hundreds line up daily to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine. Halfway around the world in Atlanta, a clinic had only one person show up over a six-hour period Wednesday. The contrast reflects a global disparity in vaccine availability. https://t.co/PS54p3EAJP — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2021

Australia buys additional 1 mln doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/6dotr2XNCj pic.twitter.com/0kQER2TPgl — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2021

New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows https://t.co/spzeS9xD9Y pic.twitter.com/OclzkWLb03 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2021

Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine and test rules https://t.co/pINTQ8UKO2 pic.twitter.com/ufzqjUk9u9 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2021

Russia on Saturday reported 18,891 new coronavirus cases and 796 deathshttps://t.co/vG1B8Uq6Vw — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 11, 2021

Can you hear the people sing? Singing the song of unvaxxed men. It is the music of the people with the mental age of ten! https://t.co/SvC0Wdm9R8 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 12, 2021

Doctors, nurses and other medical workers protested in Warsaw to demand higher wages and an improvement in working conditions made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/24PRURuOR5 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 11, 2021

ITS HERE! The leaders video on vaccinations and it’s great #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/7vifE2MbUj — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) September 10, 2021

Superbugs were a concern even before the pandemic Now, overcrowded hospitals, steroid use, and antimicrobial abuse (e.g. HCQ, ivermectin, doxy, azithromycin, anti-fungals, anti-virals) are breeding drug-resistant infectionshttps://t.co/cGLHSyqmnk @marynmck — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) September 11, 2021

2/ This is a reminder: if you have high risk folks at home who were vaccinated near the start of 2021, it is worth being extra careful around them. Avoid high risk areas of transmission; & if you must, then please wear a surgical mask or higher grade if you have it. #covid19 — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) September 11, 2021

4/ Our goal must be to reduce community transmission to levels where the chance of exposure to the virus is exceptionally low such that we don’t have to constantly worry about transmitting to those that are high risk. Especially now when they may be due for boosters very soon. — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) September 11, 2021

Can kids get "long COVID" after coronavirus infections? Yes, but studies indicate they’re less likely than adults to be affected by symptoms that persist or recur. https://t.co/pbhli7pw1v — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2021

A study of #delta & other variants of concern—VOCs— revealed delta is linked w/ a greater need for supplemental oxygen & ICU admission. Patients also more likely to die than w/ other VOCs. Vaccination guarded against severe illness, even w/ delta infection https://t.co/l89xPQXMOv pic.twitter.com/xqj17IfQEU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 11, 2021

Atlanta’s zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity. Employees said the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite. https://t.co/9gOA0zeRIs — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2021

Vaccine resisters are seeking religious exemptions. But what counts as religious?

Major denominations are essentially unanimous in their support of vaccines against Covid, but individuals who object are citing their personal *faith* for support https://t.co/nOWAmgKvl5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 11, 2021



‘I am my own little god, and will permit nothing to outweigh my slightest inconvenience’ is *some* kind of religious belief, I suppose…

… Exemption requests are testing the boundaries of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for employees who object to work requirements based on religious beliefs that are “sincerely held.” To the benefit of objectors like Ms. Holmes, the provision defines “religion” broadly. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has specified that religious objections do not have to be recognized by an organized religion and can be beliefs that are new, uncommon or “seem illogical or unreasonable to others.” They cannot, however, be based only on social or political beliefs. That means employers must try to distinguish between primarily political objections from people who may happen to be religious, and objections that are actually religious at their core. For many skeptics, resistance tends to be based not on formal teachings from an established faith leader, but an ad hoc blend of online conspiracies and misinformation, conservative media and conversations with like-minded friends and family members… Online, a loose web of largely independent faith leaders has volunteered to provide exemption letters to those who request them. An independent evangelist in Texas is offering letters online in exchange for a donation. In California, a megachurch pastor is offering a letter to anyone who checks a box confirming the person is a “practicing Evangelical that adheres to the religious and moral principles outlined in the Holy Bible.”…

How Biden’s new vaccine mandate affects the NFL, MLB and other pro sports leagues https://t.co/voo2uI9edI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 12, 2021

There have been no COVID-19 outbreaks in San Francisco schools since students and educators went back into classrooms on Aug. 16, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has announced. About 90% of children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated. https://t.co/RmRKKlJdzI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 11, 2021

As D.C. vaccine mandate deadline draws closer, one group holds a clinic to convince the unvaccinated https://t.co/hWDeQq221n — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 12, 2021

Say it with me now: vaccines work. pic.twitter.com/BsiKfOdq4i — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 11, 2021

Alaska lawmaker who refused to follow mask mandate while flying says she can’t get to the state capital https://t.co/Ktv57iLB6A — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 11, 2021



Her colleagues don’t want her around them, either: