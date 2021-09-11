Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Good luck with your asparagus.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

I’m going back to the respite thread.

There will be lawyers.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

This fight is for everything.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The willow is too close to the house.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The house always wins.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Tough As Nails

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Art
  • Benw
  • CaseyL
  • dmsilev
  • gwangung
  • HRA
  • Jean
  • Lyrebird
  • Mary G
  • MomSense
  • Nicole
  • opiejeanne
  • Pharniel
  • randy khan
  • Redshift
  • satby
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • something fabulous
  • Suzanne
  • The Lodger
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      Our Asiangrrrl, tough as nails.
      So happy to hear.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      something fabulous

      OMG miraculous. What great news! My dad had a series of small strokes in the late 90s and then again about 10 years later. Amazing how much more that could be done even in that span– I am hopeful treatments have continued to improve at that pace. All paws crossed for Minna!!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      “Mom’s coming from Taiwan?”

      “GET ME THE FUCK OUTTA THIS BED NOW!!!”

      Called it. I was not expecting this much good news this quickly however.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      Great!

      @Yutsano: When I first came to BJ, I was under the impression that you and she were a couple in real life and you used the comment threads here as love talk.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      In other fine news:

      Gavin Newsom will pass 600,000 small donations for more than $13 million. 90% from Californians. He has 20,000+ vols, and 9,500+ in a volunteer Slack – they’ve sent more than 40 million texts. All in 6 months. Compares favorably to almost all presidential campaigns. https://t.co/I20paxpUfl
      — Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) September 11, 2021

      New: Gavin Newsom’s surge to the recall finish line has been powered by a mountain of big money.

      More than $48 million from $100,000+ donations.

      He’s outspent his whole 2018 election.https://t.co/Aguagwh1xV
      — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) September 11, 2021

      Thanks for all the money you Koch ratfuckers poured into our economy, assholes, let’s do it again sometime!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.