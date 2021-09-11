Some more great news regarding Minna- she has been moved out of the icu and her speech is getting better but her throat still sore from intubation.
Such good news.
by John Cole| 27 Comments
dmsilev
Very good to hear. Thank you for relaying the news.
SiubhanDuinne
Thank you, John. This is really good news.
Suzanne
Our Asiangrrrl, tough as nails.
So happy to hear.
something fabulous
OMG miraculous. What great news! My dad had a series of small strokes in the late 90s and then again about 10 years later. Amazing how much more that could be done even in that span– I am hopeful treatments have continued to improve at that pace. All paws crossed for Minna!!
Yutsano
“Mom’s coming from Taiwan?”
“GET ME THE FUCK OUTTA THIS BED NOW!!!”
Called it. I was not expecting this much good news this quickly however.
Lyrebird
Fantastic news!!! Go AsianGRRLMN GO!!!
Excellent news.
MomSense
YES!!!!!!
opiejeanne
@zhena gogolia: Me too. He refers to her as Wifey.
Art
Good news.
Hang tough.
Don’t let the bastards get you down!
HRA
Thank you for the good news, John. Very glad Minna is doing well.
Pharniel
Fuck yes.
Hope she has a speedy recovery
CaseyL
😄👍🌞🌈🥂
Yay, Minna! Keep on keeping on!
The Lodger
Wonderful news!
Nicole
YAAAAY!!!
Woot!
Mary G
So good to see this! Keep on cranking, AsiangrrlMN!
Mary G
In other fine news:
Gavin Newsom will pass 600,000 small donations for more than $13 million. 90% from Californians. He has 20,000+ vols, and 9,500+ in a volunteer Slack – they’ve sent more than 40 million texts. All in 6 months. Compares favorably to almost all presidential campaigns. https://t.co/I20paxpUfl
— Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) September 11, 2021
New: Gavin Newsom’s surge to the recall finish line has been powered by a mountain of big money.
More than $48 million from $100,000+ donations.
He’s outspent his whole 2018 election.https://t.co/Aguagwh1xV
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) September 11, 2021
Thanks for all the money you Koch ratfuckers poured into our economy, assholes, let’s do it again sometime!
Benw
Two thumbs up!
So glad to hear this.
Jean
Excellent news! Glad to see Saturday night fading on a very positive note!
trollhattan
Wonderful news. I hope it portends more good things to come.
In handegg news, Farley is having too much fun over the Ducks defeat of the Buckeyes. It’s always a good day when the Buckeyes lose, except when playing SEC. #FuckYouCorpseOfWoodyHayes
randy khan
This is great to hear.
