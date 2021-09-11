Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Hang Your Rhinos By Their Heels

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Hang Your Rhinos By Their Heels

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: ,

I’m not a fan of grief pr0n, so here’s something literally more uplifting:

What could seem more daft than hanging 12 rhinos upside down for 10 minutes?

But wildlife veterinarian Robin Radcliffe, from Cornell University, and colleagues did exactly this in Namibia because they wanted to know if the health of the animals might be compromised when slung by their legs beneath a helicopter.

It’s an activity that increasingly has been used in African conservation work to shift rhinos between areas of fragmented habitat.

However, no-one had done the basic investigation to check that the tranquillised animals’ heart and lung function coped with upside-down flying, said Robin.

It turns out, the animals coped very well. In fact, there was evidence the rhinos did better in this unusual position than simply lying chest down or on their side.

“I think the reason for that is, when a rhino is on its side, you have positional effects of blood flow. So in other words, the lower parts of the lung are getting lots of blood flow for gas exchange, but the upper part of the lung, just because of gravity, is not getting perfused well, so when a rhino is hanging upside down, it’s basically like it’s standing upside up; the lung is equally perfused…

Other jackal-pleasing winners (full list at the link):

Biology Prize: Susanne Schötz, for analysing variations in purring, chirping, chattering, trilling, tweedling, murmuring, meowing, moaning, squeaking, hissing, yowling, howling, growling, and other modes of cat-human communication…

Medicine Prize: Olcay Cem Bulut and colleagues, for demonstrating that sexual orgasms can be as effective as decongestant medicines at improving nasal breathing.

Peace Prize: Ethan Beseris and colleagues, for testing the hypothesis that humans evolved beards to protect themselves from punches to the face…

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Peace Prize: Ethan Beseris and colleagues, for testing the hypothesis that humans evolved beards to protect themselves from punches to the face…

      Didn’t we start out as hairy pre-homo?

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Medicine Prize: Olcay Cem Bulut and colleagues, for demonstrating that sexual orgasms can be as effective as decongestant medicines at improving nasal breathing.

      “I was trying to pick up a chick at the bar and things got out of control.”

    4. 4.

      WereBear

      The more humans recognize how much we have in common with other species, the more I like it :)

      Though I think focusing on verbal cat communication is entirely the wrong track. Sure, a talky boy like Tristan communicates that way. But there’s far more nuance in their native language: body language.

    5. 5.

      germy

      This thread brought back memories of all the craziness of the Bush years:

      Post 9/11 thread for people to post the wildest shit they remember from 01 to 06

      I’ll start:

      People thought Osama had an entire mountain hollowed out that he was using as his base and that’s why AQ was hard to find and that somehow a group of like 30 dudes arranged this. pic.twitter.com/lQDupNdpTp

      — grimm (@ExileGrimm) September 10, 2021

    6. 6.

      Nicole

      @Baud:

      Didn’t we start out as hairy pre-homo?

      We did, and anthropology scientists who didn’t win the Ig Noble prize (but should have), figured out that you could determine when in our evolutionary history we evolved away from body hair because the lice that infest our heads are a different species from the ones that infest pubes.  Likewise body lice vs head lice give us a ballpark idea of when humans started wearing clothes.

      (Although the pubic louse is very closely related to the louse that infests gorillas, so it’s also possible early Homo had some serious beer goggles going on.)

      Ugh.  Now I’m itchy.

    7. 7.

      WereBear

      @germy: Of course, I remember where I was when I saw the plane hit the tower.

      And I remember what went through my mind:

      • this is a terrorist attack on the Towers that worked
      • because Bush and company are incompetent idiots
      • and they will use this to be even more rotten and corrupt

       

      Lo and behold, it was all true. And I couldn’t do a damn thing about it.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      Peace Prize: Ethan Beseris and colleagues, for testing the hypothesis that humans evolved beards to protect themselves from punches to the face…

      So men have prehistoric Nazis to thank for their beards.

    9. 9.

      germy

      The final act of the U.S. war in Afghanistan was a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 people. Our latest investigation shows how a man the military saw as an “imminent threat” and “ISIS facilitator” was actually an aid worker returning to his family: https://t.co/eUX5WSImrD

      — Evan Hill (@evanhill) September 10, 2021

      We really needed to get out of there. Biden did the right thing, no matter what Richard Engel says.

      NEW:The Pentagon called its last attack in Kabul a “righteous” hit on an ISIS operative. An NYT team found the “operative” was an aid worker, “explosives” in his car were likely water jugs & the hit – killing 7 children – may have been tragically misguided https://t.co/8UTRc7vWep

      — Matt Purdy (@mattbpurdy) September 10, 2021

    11. 11.

      germy

      @WereBear:

      My cat uses all sorts of subtle body language, but she also does a thing where she imitates human speech.  If she’s calling me from another room, and it’s a matter of an empty food dish, she’ll make all sorts of sounds “rowell awrall oy”  like she’s a standup comedian doing a bit in front of an audience of cats:  “Humans be like…”

      She also has about ten different purrs.  It’s wonderful to hear.

    12. 12.

      germy

      "Trump told confidants that he’s open to publicly endorsing Bolsonaro’s reelection, potentially at a mega-rally in Brazil where he and Bolsonaro could appear together side-by-side" https://t.co/3P8EeKgWDm

      — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 10, 2021

    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      @germy: I had to go to DC for a conference right after people had been mailed anthrax there. I told a friend I was afraid to go to DC, and he said, “Just don’t go near any mailboxes.”

    17. 17.

      RandomMonster

      Medicine Prize: Olcay Cem Bulut and colleagues, for demonstrating that sexual orgasms can be as effective as decongestant medicines at improving nasal breathing.

      Something we allergy sufferers already knew, but glad you confirmed.

