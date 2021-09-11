Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

My fun Saturday morning was spent cleaning up my carport.  It was such a mess that I have been meaning to clean it up for weeks, but somehow I never got to it.   I have a work meeting with clients on my screened-in porch this week, so that inspired me to get all the gardening-related crap put away.

Now when I pull into the driveway I see this instead of the junked-up carport, and I am left wondering why the hell I let it look so junky for so long.

Do any of you guys ever do that kind of thing, too, or am I the only one?

Oh, and besides the intrinsic reward of no longer feeling guilty about not getting things cleaned up earlier, I also rewarded myself by watching the final episode of Bodyguard.  What a great show that is.  I’m sorry it’s over.

I also harvested the last of my tomatoes and pulled out all the tomato plants.

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread 9

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    61Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I had just started watching Harlan Coben’s The Five, and then discovered that it is leaving Netflix on Sept 21.

      Does that mean Sept 20 is the last day you can watch it, or will it be up on Sept 21 until midnight?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Do any of you guys ever do that kind of thing, too, or am I the only one?

      Procrastinate and then do the damn thing and wonder why I put it off when it feels so good to have it done? I’m doing it right now. I do it every flipping year with my taxes. I know as I sit here I’ll be doing it next March.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Making my way through the (free for this month only) first season of the Danish series The Killing on Prime.

      Intense.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Now when I pull into the driveway I see this instead of the junked-up carport, and I am left wondering why the hell I let it look so junky for so long.

      Sigh. The carport is a metaphor for my life.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gkoutnik

      Literally fell into my chair and tuned into BJ after saying to my wife, “Well, I think I’ve accomplished enough for one day.”  Two big projects, both making part of the outside look really nice – and both overdue – one was weeks overdue; the other should have been done last fall.  But it looks great now!  Will I learn, and reform, and maintain the great look?  Stay tuned.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Hungry Joe

      Saw this in a post today by s-f writer C.J. Cherryh: “Arguing evidence with a person who cannot reason is pouring energy into a non-conductor.”

      (For those who like intensely realistic down-to-non-Earth science fiction, I can’t recommend Ms. Cherryh’s “Pride of Chanur” series highly enough. Of course, there’s also “Downbelow Station” and “Cyteen” and “Serpent’s Reach” and “Merchanter’s Luck” and the “Faded Sun” series and … )

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @VeniceRiley:  My tomato plants got a little wild this year, too.

      Last year I discovered that with a mix of green unripe tomatoes and ripe tomatoes – on an open platter – the green ones turn from green to white to yellow to orange to red, and the ripe ones don’t age as fast as they would if kept all together.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gvg

      @schrodingers_cat: it is a porch designed to park a car in. Not enclosed at all. A roof and a concrete pad. I think it is usually in non snow places. Also, it is cheaper, so nicer houses have garages. It’s pretty common in Florida starting in the 50’s and not as common after the 80’s. There is often a big closet sort of room for storing stuff or the washer and dryer. A carport can’t be locked up so it is more vulnerable to theft. I was very happy to get a house that had a garage. When I was young and my family was poorer we had carports, or no covered parking at all.

      Many people enclosed their carports to garages eventually but some houses look wrong with the change. A lot of carports are in front of the front door so you can get out and walk in the house, or a guest can. Others are to the side and the Roof is just the house roof extended out an extra 10 or 20 feet.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      @mrmoshpotato

      Should it ever become necessary to have one, Cherry Tomatoes would be my drag queen name.

      (And now bracing for a deluge of links demonstrably proving there is at least one already employing that moniker.)

      :)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Sure Lurkalot

      WaterGirl,
      It appears you didn’t procrastinate about anything to do with your bodacious and abundant crop of tomatoes. Yum.
      WAPO had a food article on…wait for it…how to make a tomato sandwich. They give away the “recipe” in the lead in to the article, which garnered over 200 comments.  Here’s a link because I don’t even believe me.
      https://www.washingtonpost.com/food/2021/07/25/classic-southern-tomato-sandwich-recipe/?itid=lk_inline_manual_10

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Catherine D.

      I rented a dumpster a few years ago and cleaned out tons of stuff, but it couldn’t include anything with a power cord. In June I found a lovely young man taking over his grandfather’s business, and he took away the rest from my car tent (like a car port, but sides for the snow.) My basement needs a clearout that my knees can’t do, but he will 😄

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Spanky

      @NotMax:

      Should it ever become necessary to have one, Cherry Tomatoes would be my drag queen name.

      Good plan. One never knows when you might find it necessary.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Delk

      @schrodingers_cat: I do a little bit of everything. When I turned 39 I gave myself the greatest gift: full time art school. I spent 4 years with kids half my age having a lot of fun. These days I mostly use Procreate on my iPad.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @Gvg: Interesting to read your description, very different from mine.  My carport is on the side of the house.

      So for me, the carport is part of the house, between the house and the patio.  I have seen only one carport in the front of a house.  Funny how it’s so easy to assume that things are the same everywhere!

      This house had a garage and the carport was in front of it.  But I had only parked in the garage about 3 times – when it was minus 16 one winter, without the wind chill factor!

      So 15 years ago or so I turned what had been the garage into a family room.  Best thing I ever did, at least until I added the screened-in porch 5 years ago.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      zhena gogolia

      @schrodingers_cat: Very nice!

      I have a weekly Zoom with college friends, and I was so excited today because one of them has a rescue cat (gorgeous long-haired at least part Siamese with big blue eyes) that has not come out of hiding for months now, but is now letting her comb and pet her for 15 minutes/day. She had a great video of it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: That sounds right up my alley.  I just have to figure out how to get Britbox on my TV, which I can’t do with Apple TV because mine is one version too old for apps.

      I think that if I sign up for Britbox through Amazon that the Britbox shows will just who up through the Amazon Prime interface.  I am not entirely sure of that, though.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      JoyceH

      Do any of you guys ever do that kind of thing, too, or am I the only one?

      Not just the big time consuming things, but the stupid little things. Instance – I have two pairs of ice cube trays and one of the pair were all balky and aggravating. One day last week it struck me – WHY am I still putting up with this? A few bucks, a few minutes on Amazon, wait a few days, and awesome new ice cube trays. Now every morning when I open ice, it’s like “ahhhhhhh!” and also – ‘what TOOK me so long?!’

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JWR

      Christine Amampour did a really good interview with Lawrence Wilkerson last night, but the full segment hasn’t shown up yet. Only this 2 minute clip.

      He told a story about Shrub inviting evangelical religious leaders to the Oval Office to pray away his rage, or something like that. (Yeah, memories of Billy Graham counseling Nixon to go “nucular” on Vietnam come to mind.) I don’t remember hearing or reading about that cute little episode.

      He also talked about the scene with Shrub standing on a pile of rubble (with some fire chief from out of state who wasn’t there for the actual events of the day, AFAIK) shouting through a bullhorn that “pretty soon the people that knocked down these buildings are all gonna hear all you too”, as being one of the touchstones of the pervading attitude that led to America going off its rocker and going war and torture crazy.

      It was a refreshing interview, especially given all the hagiographies we’ve all been seeing on the TV news.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Scout211

      WaterGirl, how did your first Shingrix shot go with the gallons of water you drank beforehand? Asking because my #2 is next week and would love to lessen the side effects for this one, if possible.

      Reply

