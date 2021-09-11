My fun Saturday morning was spent cleaning up my carport. It was such a mess that I have been meaning to clean it up for weeks, but somehow I never got to it. I have a work meeting with clients on my screened-in porch this week, so that inspired me to get all the gardening-related crap put away.

Now when I pull into the driveway I see this instead of the junked-up carport, and I am left wondering why the hell I let it look so junky for so long.

Do any of you guys ever do that kind of thing, too, or am I the only one?

Oh, and besides the intrinsic reward of no longer feeling guilty about not getting things cleaned up earlier, I also rewarded myself by watching the final episode of Bodyguard. What a great show that is. I’m sorry it’s over.

I also harvested the last of my tomatoes and pulled out all the tomato plants.