Late Night Open Thread: Proud Boy Chairman’s New Performance Piece, Blazing Jockstrap

I always picture Proud Boy founder & Canadian wannabe-Trump Gavin McInnes as the lead in his own bargain-basement version of Young Frankenstein, and Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio makes an all-too-convincing knockoff of Marty Feldman’s Igor. Abby Normal?

Impossible to better Wonkette Liz Dye’s explanation of Tarrio’s latest fumble:

Everyone’s favorite Afro-Cuban white nationalist Aladdin aficionado is back in the news this week with a hilarious scoop from Reuters about Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio. King Derp is currently cooling his heels in a DC jail serving a 155-day sentence for stealing a Black Lives Matter sign off a church on December 12 and coming into the District with an illegal high-capacity magazine. But over the summer, he was flapping his stupid yap to his buddies about presenting a united front against prosecutors seeking to flip Capitol Riot defendants against each other.

Thanks to his legal issues, Tarrio was barred from DC on January 6. But his face-licking Proud Boy pals were out in force, with defendants Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Charles Donohoe, and Zachary Rehl leading a crowd toward the Capitol, according to videotape presented by prosecutors. Which is how those four fine specimens wound up in the hoosegow in July, facing conspiracy charges.

Also in July, Zachary Rehl’s lawyer filed a motion for continuance citing “ongoing conversations with Assistant United States Attorney Luke Jones regarding developments in this case.”

“Question: What are the ‘developments’ that require ‘ongoing conversations’ with the government?” tweeted New York Times reporter Alan Feuer, who has been doing yeoman’s work live-tweeting the Capitol Riot hearings.

Tarrio appears to have interpreted this as a suggestion that Rehl had flipped and was cooperating with the feds. So naturally he sprung into action, reaching out to Rehl’s wife to find out whether her husband was still keeping his mouth shut. Which is fucking stupid, since the line between “Hey, just wondering if Zach flipped?” and “Hey, Zach better not flip!” is one you really don’t want to step over.

But not as fucking stupid as what Tarrio did next, which was to fire off a voice memo to a bunch of his pals documenting the conversation with Mrs. Rehl…

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Give him a break, a lot of people want to be something they aren’t, astronauts, president, home run record holder, sexual magnet, smart, intelligent, home owner, wine taster, wealthy, laid…..

      Just because he’s none of these doesn’t make him a bad person or bog stupid, it’s everything else that does….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anotherlurker

      How long before the Nazi powers that be start referring to Enrique as “That ———(insert hateful anti-hispanic slur)?
      OT….. I watched a documentary on Prime about LuRaRu, a particularly grifty MLM scheme. LuLaRu seems to me to the perfect blending of scams by the perfect scammers, a MLM founded by Mormons.
      The Doc was heartbreaking and horrifying.

      Pet news: my beautiful rescue Golden, Addie, underwent successful surgery today for the removal of a mammary cyst. She is still groggy but she inhaled 2oz. of boiled chicken breast, so I know her appetite is still there. She doesn’t seem interested in drinking as of yet, so I dribbled a little water down her throat, using a turkey baster. Everything is staying down and she is fast asleep and breathing easy.
      She was apparently someone’s well loved pet, in China, when she was stolen and sold to a slaughterhouse. She was rescued just before the COVID lockdowns and spent 8 months in a rescue shelter there where she was spayed. It saddens me that some family is mourning the loss of their beloved pet.
      She is estimated to be 6-8 years old and she is the love of my life. She is affectionate, playful and oh so mellow. I am so lucky that I have adopted 4 great dogs in my adult life

      Bunny’s Buddies is the rescue organization that saves many beautiful dogs from this horrible fate.   Check out:http://Bunnysbuddies.com

      I am very happy with them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      @Steve in the ATL:

      Only a lowly second-tier German lager, but I’m still up. About to pack it in soon, though. Don’t think I can bear Quinn Martin Theater on MeTV tonight (Mannix, Cannon, Barnaby Jones).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anotherlurker

      @Steeplejack: She flew  in a crate for what turned out to be a 24 hour journey.  I picked her up at an LAX cargo area on Dec. 18.  She did not pee in her crate and was very glad when  I opened  the crate and took her for a relief walk.  I knew she was very special because when it was time to leave, I opened up the back door to my car and she jumped right in .  She didn’t need prompting or persuasion.

      Some of these rescues have been raised in crates, like chickens and slaughtered at a young age.  Addie is a rarity in that she is old by the standards of these rescues.

      I was matched with an angel!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anotherlurker

      @eclare: Exactly.  I’m not a fashion person and my intro to Multi Level Marketing was when a NJ production company rented me and an expensive video camera for image magnification at Amway arena shows.   Myself and the other techs Called it the “god and $$ tour”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anotherlurker

      @eclare: My boy doggie, Buddy, died on Jan 20, 2020. I had been trying to adopt for 9 months and had given up hope for finding a dog.  Covid had the effect of prompting many panic adoptions.  There were no dogs available from private or municipal shelters and rescue groups.   Out of 26 applications I received 6 replies: 3 replies were “we won’t adopt to you because you live in an apartment” . The other 3 were “the dog you are interested in is no longer available”.

      My friend’s wife turned me on to Bunny’s Buddies because she knows some one who adopted 2 Goldens from them and couldn’t say enough about what a great organization they are.   She was right!

      Addie was truly worth the wait!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      @Ruckus: He is desperate to be part of the “in group”.  He has no ability to recognize they would not care one whit if he got the chair or strapped to a gurney.  There are far too many in every oppressed minority.

       

      Internalizing the hate of the powerful tribe is moral suicide.  When will they learn?  When realizing your life is a meaningless fiction is reliably rewarded with a wonderful and fulfilling life.

       

      Coming out as LGBTQ+ is like this.  It used to mean severing ties with all you knew forever.

      Reply

