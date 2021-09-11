??Exclusive

‘Felony territory. Not just regular felony, like a serious felony’: What the Proud Boys leader told the group in private https://t.co/v83cIAmoLc @AramRoston reports https://t.co/Mxas8mEb1B — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

I always picture Proud Boy founder & Canadian wannabe-Trump Gavin McInnes as the lead in his own bargain-basement version of Young Frankenstein, and Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio makes an all-too-convincing knockoff of Marty Feldman’s Igor. Abby Normal?

Impossible to better Wonkette Liz Dye’s explanation of Tarrio’s latest fumble:

Crafty Proud Boy Leader Records His Own Witness, Umm, Managementhttps://t.co/EJRkPqbXyC by @5DollarFeminist — Wonkette (@Wonkette) September 10, 2021

Everyone’s favorite Afro-Cuban white nationalist Aladdin aficionado is back in the news this week with a hilarious scoop from Reuters about Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio. King Derp is currently cooling his heels in a DC jail serving a 155-day sentence for stealing a Black Lives Matter sign off a church on December 12 and coming into the District with an illegal high-capacity magazine. But over the summer, he was flapping his stupid yap to his buddies about presenting a united front against prosecutors seeking to flip Capitol Riot defendants against each other. Thanks to his legal issues, Tarrio was barred from DC on January 6. But his face-licking Proud Boy pals were out in force, with defendants Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Charles Donohoe, and Zachary Rehl leading a crowd toward the Capitol, according to videotape presented by prosecutors. Which is how those four fine specimens wound up in the hoosegow in July, facing conspiracy charges.

Also in July, Zachary Rehl’s lawyer filed a motion for continuance citing “ongoing conversations with Assistant United States Attorney Luke Jones regarding developments in this case.” “Question: What are the ‘developments’ that require ‘ongoing conversations’ with the government?” tweeted New York Times reporter Alan Feuer, who has been doing yeoman’s work live-tweeting the Capitol Riot hearings. Tarrio appears to have interpreted this as a suggestion that Rehl had flipped and was cooperating with the feds. So naturally he sprung into action, reaching out to Rehl’s wife to find out whether her husband was still keeping his mouth shut. Which is fucking stupid, since the line between “Hey, just wondering if Zach flipped?” and “Hey, Zach better not flip!” is one you really don’t want to step over. But not as fucking stupid as what Tarrio did next, which was to fire off a voice memo to a bunch of his pals documenting the conversation with Mrs. Rehl…

Also he took a plea deal in an agreement that doesn't preclude further prosecution at the federal level for 1/6 and other crimes. And as part of his attempt to get a reduced sentence his lawyer talked up all the times he'd been a government informant. https://t.co/OMszVNFl2P — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 7, 2021

If the Proud Boys are good at anything, it's distancing themselves from their own crime and ideology. They're a street gang full of bigots, and political violence is written into the rules. News orgs and politicians still struggle with this, if they're not actively supporting it — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) September 7, 2021