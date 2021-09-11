Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Sept. 10-11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Sept. 10-11

U.S. heath regulators said children in clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines should be monitored for at least two months for side effects, suggesting that the agency is considering a quicker path to authorize the shot for emergency use than full approval.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was looking to complete the data review as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months…

The agency is under pressure to approve a vaccine for children below 12 years of age amid a surge in infections fueled by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, which has disrupted the reopening of schools…

Pfizer said it expects to report data needed for approval in five and 11 year olds sometime this month and could potentially submit an application for emergency use shortly after. The drugmaker said data for kids aged two and under five could arrive soon after.

For children between six months and two years, Pfizer has said it could have a safety and immunogenicity data as early as October or November.

Moderna on Thursday said it has fully enrolled participants in a trial testing its shot in children between six and 11 years and that it was still conducting dose selection studies for younger age groups.

Three U.S. studies suggest COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against hospitalization and death, even in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant, but vaccine protection appears to be waning among older populations, especially among those 75 and older…

In that study of more than 32,000 visits to urgent care centers, emergency rooms and hospitals, Moderna’s vaccine was 95% effective at preventing hospitalization compared with 80% for Pfizer and 60% for J&J.

Overall, the findings, released on Friday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly report on death and disease show that vaccines continue to offer strong protection from COVID-19.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      NYS Dept of Health says 205 new cases for 9/9; the Monroe County site says 231. Holy crap!

      Another reason for panic, I have 2 nieces and a nephew going to Liberty right now (don’t ask).

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/10 China reported 1 new domestic confirmed cases & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangzhou in Guangdong Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 9/4. There currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all associated w/ leak at a quarantine hotel for overseas arrivals.

      Putian in Fujian Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The 2 initial cases were identified during screening of all elementary school pupils returning to school. Contact tracing have uncovered further 4 cases so far, another pupil & 3 parents. One of the parents had returned from Singapore on 8/4, lading at Xiamen, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine. Upon release from quarantine on 8/19 the case returned to Putian via high speed rail & re-entered 7 days of centralized quarantine, & tested negative 3 more times. The case returned home on 8/26, it is unclear if there further home quarantine. The case is deemed an imported confirmed case, though it has been 40 days since entry into China. 5 villages are under lock down & 3 villages have been designated as Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village in Ruili remains at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province did not report any new positive confirmed cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (both moderate) cases.
      • At Yangzhou 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases (both moderate) in the city.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently are 57 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Xiangtan there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case.
      • At Zhuzhou 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Zhangjiajie 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 51 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 22 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 20 active domestic confirmed (9 mild & 11 moderate) & 14 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Jingzhou there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case.
      • At Jingmen 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 11 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Wuhan 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 8 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Ezhou the domestic confirmed case recovered.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/10, China reported 24 new imported confirmed cases (5 previously asymptomatic), 16 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 13 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Laos & 2 from Myanmar; all via land border crossings
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 3 confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UK (via Paris CdG) & Argentina (via Frankfurt); 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Putian jn Fujian Province – 2 confirmed case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cameroon & Singapore; the case from Singapore was identified via contact tracing of domestic cases, having already gone through 21 days of centralized quarantine; no information released yet for the case from Cameroon
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Turkmenistan; 1 asymptomatic case, 1 each coming from Nigeria & Turkmenistan, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national coming from Kenya (via Jakarta)
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Thailand; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Algeria
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Egypt, Surinam & Per
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Singapore

      Overall in China, 50 confirmed cases recovered (30 imported), 19 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (18 imported) & 5 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 1,197 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 731 active confirmed cases in the country (606 imported), 7 in serious condition (all imported), 371 active asymptomatic cases (345 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 12,090 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/10, 2,135.24M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 5.407M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/11, Hong Kong report 4 new positive cases, all imported (from Canada, Japan, the Philippines & the UAE, all had been fully vaccinated). 

