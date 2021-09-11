"What is best in life?" "To crush the horsepaste enthusiasts, to see them driven before you, and to see the vaccinations of their families." — Scott Cave, Ea-Nasir Customer Care Team (@cuevasflechado) September 10, 2021

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could get emergency use authorization in U.S. for children 5-11 years old in October, sources say https://t.co/Iz1WeeDtpm pic.twitter.com/CoccE78llc — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021





U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data https://t.co/JJv0SIoPIk pic.twitter.com/KzJ4MDnLD7 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

U.S. heath regulators said children in clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines should be monitored for at least two months for side effects, suggesting that the agency is considering a quicker path to authorize the shot for emergency use than full approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was looking to complete the data review as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months… The agency is under pressure to approve a vaccine for children below 12 years of age amid a surge in infections fueled by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, which has disrupted the reopening of schools… Pfizer said it expects to report data needed for approval in five and 11 year olds sometime this month and could potentially submit an application for emergency use shortly after. The drugmaker said data for kids aged two and under five could arrive soon after. For children between six months and two years, Pfizer has said it could have a safety and immunogenicity data as early as October or November. Moderna on Thursday said it has fully enrolled participants in a trial testing its shot in children between six and 11 years and that it was still conducting dose selection studies for younger age groups.

The US administered 948,000 vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 379 million, or 114.0 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average has been declining over the past several days down to 722,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/LTYaMIipZI — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 11, 2021

U.S. COVID-19 cases average 136,000 per day, daily deaths above 1,000 – CDC director https://t.co/4eQEjVWmVC pic.twitter.com/vwkxHy0KEo — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate https://t.co/6iDbRuDyNt pic.twitter.com/c0BTkH3cwz — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

The US had +171,125 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to over 41.7 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 145,553 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/nAwnQaz97l — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 11, 2021

Breaking News: Unvaccinated Americans are 11 times more likely to die of Covid, the CDC reported, among other data showing vaccines’ protection from severe cases. https://t.co/CljUKXa3E3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 10, 2021

The US had +1,761 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 677,017. The 7-day moving average rose back to 1,378 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/tI2x95cTRX — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 11, 2021

Coronavirus infections are >10x higher than they need to be in order to end the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease doctor says. There are roughly 150k new infections a day in the US. “That’s not even modestly good control,” he said https://t.co/XlgWw6x1Pr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 10, 2021

After over a year of confinement, Singapore looks to ease coronavirus restrictions on migrant laborers https://t.co/EXYLCFTzxp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 10, 2021

They risked their lives on the covid frontline. Now France has made 12,000 of them citizens. https://t.co/u8CKEi0xsx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 10, 2021

Denmark lifts all coronavirus restrictions and celebrates “a whole new era” https://t.co/CCecR3NRLt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 10, 2021

90% of adults in Republic of Ireland now fully vaccinated

https://t.co/4SUpk0sPBH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 10, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines hold strong against Delta, protection waning in older adults https://t.co/2faYy6zfMe pic.twitter.com/gXzyFsqc1A — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

Three U.S. studies suggest COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against hospitalization and death, even in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant, but vaccine protection appears to be waning among older populations, especially among those 75 and older… In that study of more than 32,000 visits to urgent care centers, emergency rooms and hospitals, Moderna’s vaccine was 95% effective at preventing hospitalization compared with 80% for Pfizer and 60% for J&J. Overall, the findings, released on Friday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly report on death and disease show that vaccines continue to offer strong protection from COVID-19.

In the lab: New Covid vaccines in development are grown in plants and bacteria and don't require refrigeration. Nanoengineers at UC San Diego are working on vaccine candidates that can take the heat https://t.co/Kdutui5NEx pic.twitter.com/RZdVXSubPA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 10, 2021

New Thai device tests for coronavirus in armpit sweat. Development of the screening device grew out of research at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University. It was tested on shopkeepers at a Bangkok market this week. Researchers say the device is 95% accurate https://t.co/QomnGVtMpb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 10, 2021

Perspective | We conducted the largest study on masks and covid-19: They work https://t.co/PuTkEB1hez — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2021

Novavax expects to make available at least 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022 https://t.co/sNIqbuI562 pic.twitter.com/1JeWSRSl8q — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2021

As the debate rags about whether #Covid19 vaccine boosters are actually needed at this point, @statnews readers weigh in with their thoughts. https://t.co/bnEm81UoOY — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 10, 2021

Senior Democratic senators are pressing Medicare to make nursing home COVID-19 vaccination rates easily accessible on its website for consumers. The senators cited an Associated Press report on outbreaks attributed to unvaccinated staff. https://t.co/kqCzdwvEr4 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2021

The mainstream media needs to start covering these Indigenous success stories, to show the rest of the country what’s possible when a nation comes together — and puts the health of the community— above divisive partisan politics. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) September 10, 2021

This is the lady who was crying that there was nothing she could do about the unvaccinated in her state and the COVID wave they were causing. Now Biden's doing something about it and she's like "oh no you don't." The GOP is a #DeathCult https://t.co/OVtxz8scon — Roy Edroso (@edroso) September 11, 2021

Court rules for Florida governor, reinstates ban on mask mandates in state's schools https://t.co/XGgy5MpBsV pic.twitter.com/teOayuNhCa — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2021

Seattle's electric utility had been braced for an "orchestrated" wave of people calling in sick to protest a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, but only two out of 250 actually did, @seattletimes reports: https://t.co/oXTrlLSjBv — Laura J. Nelson ?? (@laura_nelson) September 10, 2021

Liberty University returns to in-person classes, with hundreds of new covid cases https://t.co/OugZqoZL6I — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 11, 2021