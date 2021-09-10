Yes, it’s both. And like Pelosi—& person of steadfast principles, as well as an avid reader of baseball boxscores, which are numbers w no spin—his convictions, plus his trust in data, plus his trust in his staff/advisors overpower any fears RE the press or short term unpopularity https://t.co/fafhJie9gp — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 10, 2021

I think that Biden takes the hits because he knows that when you do things as correctly as you can, it takes some time to resonate. — Andrew Gatto (@AndrewGatto) September 10, 2021

To be clear, most Republicans are worried the Biden plan will work. Covid is the key to the economy and if Covid drops, economy goes up and Republicans want the economy to fail under Biden. It’s not that Republicans think the plan won’t work, they are terrified it will. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 10, 2021

I think much of the analysis is vastly underestimating the visceral appeal of a president standing before the country and calling bullshit. — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 10, 2021

ICYMI…