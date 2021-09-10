Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / (TGI)Friday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Is *Very* Good At His Job

(TGI)Friday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Is *Very* Good At His Job

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

ICYMI…

  • AxelFoley
  • Baud
  • debbie
  • mali muso

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      To be clear, most Republicans are worried the Biden plan will work. Covid is the key to the economy and if Covid drops, economy goes up and Republicans want the economy to fail under Biden. It’s not that Republicans think the plan won’t work, they are terrified it will.— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 10, 2021

      Wouldn’t it be great if this is the beginning of the end of negative political campaigning!

      It’s Friday, the end of the longest three-day work week of my freakin’ life. Let me dream.

    4. 4.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      I like it, especially the snide reference to “honor.”

    5. 5.

      Baud

      I think the ironic think may be that, if the GOP had allowed Biden to easily bear Covid, the achievement might have been forgotten by election time.  Now that the GOP has made our voters angry, we may have a better shot at winning.  Time will tell.

    9. 9.

      debbie

      Towns and cities around here ordered masking mandates taking effect today. Of course, one of the GQP candidates for Columbus Mayor is talking about initiating a lawsuit. Bring it on, you 🤡.

