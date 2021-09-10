Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schadenfreude Open Thread: OSHA Is the New HIPAA

Schadenfreude Open Thread: OSHA Is the New HIPAA

13 Comments

… A conjure word that, it is imagined, will immediately stun one’s many (perceived) enemies into submission!!!1!


Homeschooled GOP show pony has BIG THOUGHT…

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      Amazing that the stupid in this country has reach epidemic proportions – thanks to hate radio, fake (fox) news and its clones. I despair for this country and its democracy.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      geg6

      Hahaha. These people are idiots. We have one unvaccinated person in our unit. Since vaccines became available we have gently encouraged her to get a jab. Slowly, it has become less gentle and more insistent. We are now openly making fun of and angrily denouncing vaccine skeptics (not her directly though). She still refuses because her husband “won’t let her.” I used to like her a lot. I don’t anymore. Fuckem. And fuck their feelings.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nicole

      After reading an entry yesterday on the Herman Cain Award page on reddit, that of a grandmother who posted all kinds of unpleasant anti-vax nonsense on her social media, and then her likewise unvaccinated daughter and all three of her grandkids came down with Covid, with the 4-year-old dying (due to preexisting respiratory issues), I feel these people can fuck all the way off. Honestly, I’m at the point where I wouldn’t care if the National Guard was sent out to dart us all like elephants in the bush. Hell, then I wouldn’t have to make an appointment for my booster.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Who the fuck is Matt Walsh and why isn’t his mother doing a better job?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      burnspbesq

      Le sigh. So many of our fellow Americans are too f***ing stupid to realize that they’re being lied to and exploited for power and profit by a small number of evil and cynical asshats.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      randy khan

      @geg6:

      She still refuses because her husband “won’t let her.”

      I hope someone has pointed out that she’s not required to tell her husband.  (Not saying it will change her mind, but I think it’s consistent with the shift from gentle persuasion to mocking.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      kindness

      Sadly I have uber ‘liberal’ friends who repeat Republican framing because Democrats are just as bad as Republicans. Yea those same ‘liberals’ did vote for Jill Stein because Hillary was just as bad or worse than Trump. Some friends I can only tolerate if I keep putting them on 30 day Ignore on FB. I love them even though they are idiots.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @geg6: i wouldn’t be surprised if she’s an anti vaxxer and just using her husband as an excuse.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      Rs will reach for any conceivable (or inconceivable) objection to anything Biden does or says. And political media will go ‘Hmm, you have a point there.’

      Reply

