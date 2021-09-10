When I was a teenager, I did not have a good relationship with my parents. We clashed about big things. We battled over miniscule things on misguided principles. I was a generic sixteen year old piss and vinegar know it all. Moving to Pittsburgh and getting enough distance where I could make my mistakes on my own allowed me to have a good relationship with my parents once I got to my early twenties to today.

One of the things that I truly appreciate my parents doing was making it extremely and repeatedly clear over the course of five or six years that they were more than willing to be the designated asshole whenever my friends were thinking about doing something that was truly and spectacularly dumb that I knew was a bad decision ahead of time. I could always blame my parents for being completely unreasonable assholes if I needed an escape hatch that allowed me to save face and maintain social cohesion with my group of friends. And I used the designated asshole card once or twice that probably saved me a long and significant interaction with either the medical or criminal justice system.

I thought about my parents last night when the President announced that OSHA would be issuing rules that large employers would either need to require vaccination or enact “test to stay” policies and medical groups that receive federal money for Medicare, Medicaid or other direct health programs would have to require vaccination of all staff. The Feds are taking on the role of the designated asshole. Bosses can say to their employees and protestors “Don’t blame me, blame CMS or OSHA and we can’t afford the fines/loss of Medicare eligibility….”

NEW: The President will announce that all employers with 100 or more employees will be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or require testing at least once a week, and they’ll have to provide paid time off. The new rule will impact over 80 million workers in private sector. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 9, 2021

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be required for more than 17 million health care workers at hospitals and other facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement—roughly 50K providers. (This covers a majority of health care workers nationwide.) — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 9, 2021

These are the steps needed to allow a new normality without overwhelming our hospital systems this winter.