Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

What fresh hell is this?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Yes we did.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

People are complicated. Love is not.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It’s been a really long fucking year.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Mandates, and the designated asshole

Mandates, and the designated asshole

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: 

When I was a teenager, I did not have a good relationship with my parents. We clashed about big things. We battled over miniscule things on misguided principles. I was a generic sixteen year old piss and vinegar know it all. Moving to Pittsburgh and getting enough distance where I could make my mistakes on my own allowed me to have a good relationship with my parents once I got to my early twenties to today.

One of the things that I truly appreciate my parents doing was making it extremely and repeatedly clear over the course of five or six years that they were more than willing to be the designated asshole whenever my friends were thinking about doing something that was truly and spectacularly dumb that I knew was a bad decision ahead of time. I could always blame my parents for being completely unreasonable assholes if I needed an escape hatch that allowed me to save face and maintain social cohesion with my group of friends. And I used the designated asshole card once or twice that probably saved me a long and significant interaction with either the medical or criminal justice system.

I thought about my parents last night when the President announced that OSHA would be issuing rules that large employers would either need to require vaccination or enact “test to stay” policies and medical groups that receive federal money for Medicare, Medicaid or other direct health programs would have to require vaccination of all staff. The Feds are taking on the role of the designated asshole. Bosses can say to their employees and protestors “Don’t blame me, blame CMS or OSHA and we can’t afford the fines/loss of Medicare eligibility….”

These are the steps needed to allow a new normality without overwhelming our hospital systems this winter.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aimai
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Benw
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Facebones
  • gvg
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Math Guy
  • New Deal democrat
  • PST
  • randy khan
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • tom
  • Tony Gerace
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      randy khan

      I couldn’t agree more. I bet there are quite a few employers that wanted to mandate vaccination but were worried about backlash and now can say “I have no choice.” And while obviously the mandate doesn’t cover everyone, and a lot of the people covered by the mandate already are vaccinated, it could result in maybe another 10-15% of the population getting the shots, so it’s going to mean a big improvement in the total numbers.

      (And, while I’m at it, I think we’ll find that nearly all the people saying they’ll quit rather than getting vaccinated actually value their paychecks more than their “freedom.”)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The Feds are taking on the role of the designated asshole.

      Yup. And in particular, President Biden seems more than willing to have the “designated asshole” label affixed to him. It’s a rare and very welcome example of political courage on behalf of a far greater good.

      Terrific essay, David.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Benw

      Looks like they’re going to let me back into the US. Or at least put me on a plane heading in that direction…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      New Deal democrat

      Exactly. I’m copying a comment I made downstairs here, because it fits here as well.

      Will the Delta tide roll out, as it did in India and the Netherlands, or briefly recede and then increase again (but not to a new peak as of now) as it has in the U.K.? Part of the answer is the actual seroprevalence among the unvaccinated (i.e., how much dry tinder is left?), part of it is changes in behavioral conditions (e.g., schools reopening), and part is changes in public policy.

      I’m heartened by two things: (1) Biden’s speech yesterday. In particular, even if the OSHA vaccine mandate is struck down by the courts,* it is likely that a lot of employers will use it as a reason to mandate vaccinations on their own. If States – which absolutely have the police power to do so – also use it as a reason for their own coordinated mandates, so much the better. (2) the LA school district mandating vaccinations for children and staff. I also expect this to start a cascade of similar mandates in many other large districts.

      Put those two things together, and you’ve got some serious progress against the virus.

      *Don’t put it past the Roberts Court to declare this Unconstitutional – but only next year, after refusing to enjoin enforcement of it in the meantime. A sneaky way to have your cake and eat it too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony Gerace

      @SiubhanDuinne: Long overdue, but great!  I always thought that Biden was “too old” for the presidency, but being old has its advantages. There’s a good chance that he won’t seek re-election, so he an afford to do things like this.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Biden’s been a dad, and knows the score.  The Covidiots have been acting like a bunch of spoiled, whiny kids, and now he’s treating them the way you need to treat spoiled, whiny kids.  And about freakin’ time.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Aimai

      I’m concerned that the designated asshole role also allows the anti vacxers to cintinue to evade and resent responsibility for learning to be adults. I mean its good we are doing it but we are going to watch in real time how fox and others weaponize both the nanny state/mommy party and the strict dad party and become even more the party of resentful teens.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Aimai:

      We can’t control what they do next  They left us with no alternative.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Thank you, David, for another great post. I read your posts, but don’t often comment, so thank you.

      So many vaccines are mandated to attend kindergarten through college. Vaccines are mandated in the military. Vaccines are mandated in many work places, especially if international travel is involved. Many of these mandates are, of course, local and otherwise specific to situations. However, the school and military mandates seem to be more universal. I know that a military mandate is coming. What is involved in mandating school mandates? And was there resistance in the past to school mandates?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Agreed. I hope Biden continues to take the car keys away from them. Next step is grounding them. Those FEMA trailers are finally going to come into use!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PST

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      And in particular, President Biden seems more than willing to have the “designated asshole” label affixed to him. It’s a rare and very welcome example of political courage on behalf of a far greater good.

      That is also a valid way to view the Afghanistan withdrawal. It was obviously necessary but could not be done without drawing fire from every hot-take artist in politics and the media. He’s willing to take a political hit for important causes. I hope it will pay off in the long run. It very well might. The lesson of the California gubernatorial recall election may turn out to be that firmer handling of COVID denialists is a popular issue for Democrats. You can gin up enthusiasm in our party and with many independents while angering only the lost causes. Newsom vs. Elder is being fought on that issue because Newsom is pushing it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      And, unlike the school boards, Biden gets the mandates in place two months ahead of winter and the holidays, so he might even be successful in this approach.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      tom

      @Aimai:  We have to stop worrying about what the other side will think. They will think what they will think regardless what Biden or any other dem or left-leaning person does. So let’s just do the right thing and get on with it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Facebones

      Exactly this. We tried carrots for months to encourage vaccinations – free donuts, free beer, lottery tickets, scholarships, even free weed. And they had a negligible effect. The only thing that has made the “vaccine hesitant” (ie: whiny pissbabies “just asking questions”) get the shot has been the threat of unemployment. Biden should’ve announced this in July, but I understand the optics of waiting till the school year is starting.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BC in Illinois

      @Chief Oshkosh

      Vaccines are mandated in the military.

      I have my father’s “Immunization Register” from WW II (Army Air Corps).
      Smallpox, typhoid, tetanus, yellow fever, typhus, cholera, influenza.

      I don’t have my own record from my service time, (USN, ’69-’73) but I can say for certain that the Navy didn’t ask me for my “input” before they input what they were going to put into me.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @BC in Illinois: Yeah, a friend of mine who was in the army said someone would say “Stick out your arm” and you stuck out your arm.

      The military personnel who are objecting know perfectly well that this isn’t the first shot they’ve been ordered to take. Their objections are political.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Aimai:

       I mean its good we are doing it but we are going to watch in real time how fox and others weaponize both the nanny state/mommy party and the strict dad party and become even more the party of resentful teens.

      It’s been true for years that the Dems are both the Mommy Party and the Daddy Party.  So let’s own it, and run against the Tantrum-Throwing Children Party.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      @Baud: Agreed. I hope Biden continues to take the car keys away from them. Next step is grounding them. Those FEMA trailers are finally going to come into use!

      Nuts to trailers, probably not enough of them anyway. FEMA camps!!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gvg

      I am worried about the clash of working for a state with a nutty government who says no vaccines can be required where our paychecks and operating funds are mostly from them versus I am pretty sure OSHA’s decrees DO apply to us. The university president has actually said he wishes their was a National vaccine and mask requirement (about a week ago in a zoom “townhall”) however he says we have no authority and can’t sue the state/ourselves. He says Florida’s university system is a part of the state government in a way that is not true of other state university systems. So I don’t know what will happen.

      I wonder if OSHA can start fining the state Governor and Legislatures offices? I don’t know if the actual elected officials fall under the labor departments authority, but I hope their offices do. They may be exempt though.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.