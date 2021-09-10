Chris Christie, that is. He’s running, but he’s going nowhere. Here are excerpts of remarks Christie made at the Reagan Library last night (courtesy of CBS News), which will surely doom him with the MAGA base:

“We need to give our supporters facts that will help them put all those fantasies [about election fraud] to rest so everyone can focus with clear minds on the issues that really matter,” Christie said. “We need to quit wasting our time, our energy, and our credibility on claims that won’t ever convince anyone of anything.” “All this lying has done harm to our nation, to our party, and to each other,” he said, and he sought to remind the audience of the Republican Party’s values, which he listed as conservatism, faith, decency, integrity, freedom, liberty, competence and truth. “If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle,” Ryan said, adding, “They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.”

Astute observers will note that Christie was one of the yes-men and flatterers who used to flock to Disgraceland. He helped build the monster that ate his party, and now he wants to thrust an arm down the creature’s gullet and pull the party back out?

I think he’d have better luck waiting for it to emerge from the other end.

Open thread.