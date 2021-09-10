Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He's running!

Chris Christie, that is. He’s running, but he’s going nowhere. Here are excerpts of remarks Christie made at the Reagan Library last night (courtesy of CBS News), which will surely doom him with the MAGA base:

“We need to give our supporters facts that will help them put all those fantasies [about election fraud] to rest so everyone can focus with clear minds on the issues that really matter,” Christie said. “We need to quit wasting our time, our energy, and our credibility on claims that won’t ever convince anyone of anything.”

“All this lying has done harm to our nation, to our party, and to each other,” he said, and he sought to remind the audience of the Republican Party’s values, which he listed as conservatism, faith, decency, integrity, freedom, liberty, competence and truth.

“If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle,” Ryan said, adding, “They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.”

Astute observers will note that Christie was one of the yes-men and flatterers who used to flock to Disgraceland. He helped build the monster that ate his party, and now he wants to thrust an arm down the creature’s gullet and pull the party back out?

I think he’d have better luck waiting for it to emerge from the other end.

Open thread.

    65Comments

    3. 3.

      Tim C

      “This is where the party ends, I can’t stand here listening to you, and your racist friend….”

      One of the best songs to channel my feelings about supposedly “sane” Republicans these days.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mai Naem mobile

      He can sit on the corner with Doug Ducey.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Urza

      Do these guys not know how to read a room? Like who is telling Christie or Pence or any of the other sane (by Republican standards) people that there is some chance in hell that they can win a primary.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Urza:  Betting that Trump will be out of the picture for 2024.  Not an unreasonable bet.  Health, death, prison, exile.  Those are just some of the options.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      moops

      Why not throw your hat in the ring?  I’d say there is a 50% chance that Trump is not physically capable of running in 2024.   He will suck up all the oxygen from other potential MAGA successors leading up to the primary, since he only cares about himself, and he needs to be a contender to avoid prosecution. Then he will either die, or make an excuse to not run, leaving the GOP scrambling.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      karen marie

      “wasting our … credibility on claims that won’t ever convince anyone of anything.”

      He still can’t call those “claims” what they are – lies.

      I will be righteously pissed if the DNC lets this fucker run in the Democratic primary. Because that’s next – Christie (or another so-called moderate Republican) changes party because he can’t compete with the lunatics and jumps into the Dem primary.

      Allowing Sanders to do it was a huge mistake and bodes ill for the future.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      randy khan

      If the Republican nomination were a single first-past-the-post national primary, the Christie strategy could work.  Since it’s not, good luck.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NutmegAgain

      Read the headline, and I thought, “running for what?  Can’t be NY Gov, he’s a Jersey guy, and it’s early days. National? There’s a national race??”  Ah, cheeze whiz.  I was enjoying the lack of spectacle.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      karen marie

      Also, too, I’d say Christie is working the political chat show bookers with this “reasonable Republican” ploy so he too can be a regular on the Sunday circuit. CNN might give him his own show! MSNBC is also a possibility.

      He’s a nasty fuck, and whatever he’s up to, you know it’s no good for anyone but Christie.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      LadySuzy

      Christie can make it if Fox News decides to reprogram their audience. We’ll see. Corporate America, the MIC, and the foreign policy establishment will be very tempted to push him to the max. They want Joe Biden out that’s for sure.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      the Republican Party’s values, which he listed as conservatism, faith, decency, integrity, freedom, liberty, competence and truth.

      Yeah, but Biden values ice cream. I know who I stand with.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JPL

      John Berman on CNN mentioned several times, that Christie was still afraid to say three simple syllables.   Say the name Christie..

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PJ

      As ever, kudos for your imagery and way with words, Betty.

      I think you are right that the GOP will be broken down and excreted before an old-fashioned bog-standard toadying conservative like Christie will have a real chance at the Presidency, and even then, someone who didn’t taint themselves with licking Trump’s tiny fingers, like MD Gov. Larry Hogan, would stand a better chance.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      I’ll give him credit for not going the JD Vance route.

      I’m not too unhappy with seeing a Republican bully take on Republican bullies.  Leaves us more time to focus on other things.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Urza:

      I’m not disagreeing with you, but somebody’s gonna win the Republican primary and a lot can happen between now and 2024. There’s only a very a tiny chance that the GOP implodes in a way that works out for him, but there’s no chance at all if he doesn’t try to run.

      I think it’s more likely that he’s going after the New Gingrich permanent campaign grift model, though. Can’t get donations without a campaign!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      LadySuzy

      Christie could become the new darling of the media. Important to note that Democrats are allowed into the presidency only to clean up the messes of republican presidents. Once the mess is cleaned somewhat, it’s back to pushing the candidate who will cater to corporate America and the MIC.

      Wash, Rinse, Repeat.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bbleh

      @moops: Concur.  He will certainly make noises like he’s running, right up until he’s physically unable to make any noise at all, because he can’t stop trying to be the center of attention.  And after that his nearest and hungriest will probably keep making them for a while in his name, and all the while the MAGAts will kowtow before his image.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Amir Khalid

      I’m not sure if the subject “Chris Christie” and the verb “run” belong together in a sentence. And if memory serves, he’s already failed once as a presidential candidate.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      geg6

      @Baud:

      His bullying side was nowhere in evidence when he ran in 2016.  TFG plowed right over him and then made him run for burgers and kiss his ass for four years.  He likes to bully women is all.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Hilbertsubspace

      Time to spread scurrilous and false rumors about the former governor.  Such as….

      I saw him reading a book once. (That’ll ruin his chances for sure.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      bbleh

      Thing is, I would LIKE to see Christie in a Republican primary, because he’s actually smart and he could make DeSantis, TFG Jr, et al. look like the hapless fools they are.

      For all they try to emulate TFG, the current crop of pretenders just don’t have his combination of sociopathic narcissism and carny barker’s instinctive street smarts.  And the closer they get to successful emulation, the more they’ll stir up the kind of active negative reaction among Dems that led to TFG losing in 2020.

      I don’t know about Congress, but unless some external event goes really wrong for the Dems, I wouldn’t bet on the Republicans for the WH at this point (keeping in mind of course that the election is over three years away).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Christie closed the bridge to higher office a long time ago – specifically on nine-eleven, 2013.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      kindness

      Look at all the Republican presidential hopefuls that all really hope Trump will be charged with a crime and convicted before the next presidential run.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      jonas

      Reminds me of De Blasio somehow thinking there was an untapped following for him out there that he could mobilize for a presidential run. Who are the “Christie Republicans” out there he thinks are going to come rushing to his side? They don’t exist.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: And an accomplished bully! Christie is very good at taking opponents down a peg or five. I’ll never forget that time he brutally stripped the bark off Lil’ Marco in response to the programmatic “let’s dispel with this notion…” speech. Thing o’ beauty, it was!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      The Dangerman

      If Daddy don’t run in 24, it’s likely one of his spawn will take his place. My money would be on Junior given Kimberly might insist.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      piratedan

      must be a slow news day….

      apologies because I could really give a pluperfect fuck about who the GOP trots out as a potential nominee… until we watch some of their ilk start setting their political careers on fire by outing the heinous shit that they support or refuse to engage anyone about they’re a non issue, essentially the same, answering to whatever mob is at hand under the puppetry of their rich semi-anonymous agenda setters.

      lots of other exciting stuff though… the Taliban keeping their word on additional flights leaving with additional asylum seekers… the new game plan to combat COVID, the Jan 6th committees slowly grinding away and Biden and the DOJ doing what they can to combat Red State Lunacy and the narratives driven by “impartial observers”.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      RaflW

      I’m sure Christie’s clear-eyed review of how bonkers his own party is has sent a thrill up the legs of hundreds of Centrist℠ pundits.

      No one else will care.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      lowtechcyclist

      Christie’s running for President? As a ‘reasonable Republican’? Hahahahaha. He’s got a good chance to capture the votes of all the 137 or so Republicans who are interested in voting for someone who hasn’t gone over the edge, but as Adlai Stevenson once said, he needs a majority.

      I’m with karen marie, he’s trying to raise his profile enough to get on TV regularly. He’s a horrible person, but he can’t be dumb enough to fool himself that he can win the nomination by running against TFG and his legacy.

      Oh, and this:

      the Republican Party’s values, which he listed as conservatism, faith, decency, integrity, freedom, liberty, competence and truth.

      I’ll skip conservatism and faith for the moment, but decency and integrity? When has the GQP not been about dirty tricks and smear campaigns? Jeez, even the ‘good’ Bush, Bush the Elder, hired Lee Atwater to do a hatchet job on Dukakis, rather than running on any issues deeper than saying the Pledge of Allegiance. And he finished up his short Presidency by pardoning the entire Iran-Contra gang.

      I’m not sure what the difference between freedom and liberty is, but again, this is a party that wants it for some but not for others, whether it’s voting (which they were throwing up barriers to, well before Trump took over the party) or control over one’s own body (yes if you’re a white male, no if you’re a woman or a person of color). And they definitely don’t want many people to have the freedom to tell an employer to, in the words of the country song, “take this job and shove it.”

      Competence? Yeah, look at Dubya’s administration. Lots of competence there. And truth? Same example. If they’d told the truth about anything, there’s no way they could have persuaded this country to go to war in Iraq.

      Faith? In money, maybe. It certainly isn’t a party that believes in lending a helping hand to those less fortunate. They’re the goats of Matthew 25 that Jesus says are headed to damnation. Their Christianity is a tribal identity, devoid of any other meaning.

      Nice words, bub, but your party has nothing to do with any of them except conservatism, which I guess means whatever people who call themselves conservatives are about. No way to polish that turd.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jeffro

      “second-rate [trumpov] imitations”

      OUCH!

      also

      LOLOLOLOLOL

      DeSantis, tell me how ya gonna recover from hearing that debate after debate, hmm?

      LOLOLOL

      Reply
    56. 56.

      MCA1

      I love how, at best, one could make a reasonable argument for the GOP actually standing for no more than two of that long litany of things he claims to be the values of the party.  And only an infantilized, maximalist, anarchist version of them (freedumb and libertaaaay! I got me a snake flag!).  He would get guffaws from a neutral audience hearing him make those claims.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ken

      @kindness: Look at all the Republican presidential hopefuls that all really hope Trump will be charged with a crime and convicted before the next presidential run.

      Some of them could probably help with that, though they might have to enter the witness protection program afterward.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      laura

      Looking forward to Hal Spark’s report from the Mike Pompeo v Chris Christie mud wrassle for the “heart” of the party.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Immanentize

      @Jeffro: I saw a picture of DeSantis the other day. That man is downright simian. Is this country really ready for Planet of the Apes? Senate, yes (Florida already has a serpent). But President? He should run against Rubio. A smaller and lesser ape man.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Baud

      @NotMax:

      Why the bloody h-e-double hockey sticks is anyone talking about 2024 now?

      [[Quietly deletes Baud! 2024! post]]

      .

      .

      .

      I don’t really care about their primary.  It would be nice to see more disarray on their side between the old school assholes and the neveaux fascist assholes.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Betty Cracker @ Top:

      “All this lying has done harm to our nation, to our party, and to each other,” [Christie] said, and he sought to remind the audience of the Republican Party’s values, which he listed as “conservatism, faith, decency, integrity, freedom, liberty, competence and truth.”

      No surprise that in “the Republican Party’s values” competence and truth are listed last.

      The only real surprise is that they’re listed at all.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      taumaturgo

      Of topic but if this doesn’t spell corruption, I don’t know what does. From the WP comments section commenting on corporate democrats sabotaging the drug price reduction legislation:

      This theater has been staged for years.  There will be lots of sound and fury but nothing substantive will occur.  Why? Seventy-two senators and 302 members of the House of Representatives cashed a check from the pharmaceutical industry ahead of the 2020 election.

      Reply

