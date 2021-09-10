It's ok. We never identified him as a Democrat either. Good riddance. https://t.co/ie3QUwxoBU — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 9, 2021

Everybody on social media needed a little treat, some jamoke to abuse, after this long week…

I gotta say that launching a third party makes perfect sense for Andrew Yang; he's more than qualified to do so. Yang's been losing elections as a media curiosity that nobody takes too seriously for years now, which provides him with all the experience he needs. pic.twitter.com/Og9w1awFIl — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) September 9, 2021





"Andrew Yang is starting a 3rd party…" me: huh interesting "…that coincides with the release of his new book." me: and there it is — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 9, 2021

this is the only time i will say this, but comparing yang's vanity party to no labels is wildly unfair to no labels https://t.co/TO5JUUHnsK — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 10, 2021

yeah I was inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt as 'kind of dumb but well meaning,' but the last year or so has definitely scrapped that — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 10, 2021

Andrew Yang will guarantee everyone in his new party a universal basic income paid in BotCoin… which is like BitCoin but doesn’t actually exist — but totally could exist if you join the Yang Gang something something Tesla Entrepreneur Crypto. https://t.co/jK63pahPnV — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 9, 2021

"I can't in good faith be part of any group that is unwilling to make me its leader." — Office of Chimchar Management (@TeatimeXavier) September 10, 2021

I assume Yang’s been prepping this for a while — note the date on the NYTimes beat-sweetner:

This report on Yang's business background shows him to be, surprisingly enough, a well-meaning, good-natured dilettante who's failed or quit every difficult task after law school. https://t.co/r5F9zjgy6d — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) May 1, 2021

Return of the ‘Useful Idiot‘…

Guy Jill Stein — Sterling 🎰 (@SterlingRettke) September 10, 2021