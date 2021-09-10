President Biden to the unvaccinated: "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 9, 2021

lots of moms and dads out there are pretty angry at the selfish/ignorant/malevolent people damaging our country by their behavior https://t.co/rEmhsu4ydl — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 9, 2021





the @WhiteHouse released it's new #COVID19 roadmap. It has 6 components:

1. Vaccinating the Unvaccinated

2. Furthering Protection for the Vaccinated

3. Keeping Schools Safely Open

4. Increasing Testing and Requiring Masking

5. Protecting Our Economic Recovery

6. Improving Care pic.twitter.com/okBr9tO8ow — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 9, 2021

In August, we tested a concept similar to the vaccine proposal that @JoeBiden unveiled today in the five states that flipped from Trump to Biden. Given how closely divided those five states are, this is about as much consensus as you will ever find. pic.twitter.com/mBoM3z86Xx — Steve Schale 🇺🇸 (@steveschale) September 9, 2021

My 12-year-old had appendicitis. The ER was overwhelmed with unvaccinated Covid patients and we had to wait 6+ hours. While waiting, his appendix ruptured and had to spend 5 days in hospital; just got hmo bill of $5000. So yeah, your decision to not vaccinate does affect others. — nathaniel osborn (@NEOsborn) September 6, 2021

If we want to stick with "working-age adults" (18-64), there were about 74,000 COVID deaths in 2020 and another 67,000 in 2021 already — Jeremy Horpedahl 🍞🔕 (@jmhorp) September 9, 2021

======

Australia's COVID-19 daily cases topped 1,900 for the first time in the pandemic as an outbreak fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant continued to gain ground in locked-down Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities https://t.co/BkyuXIVeBR pic.twitter.com/2muP2Jabw3 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

Australia’s west coast can seem like it has almost entirely avoided COVID-19, with its thriving nightlife and packed stadiums. But states that remain COVID-free face mounting pressure to open their borders in the interest of the national economy. https://t.co/6QjAWQgInn — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2021

Auckland COVID cases drop again as New Zealand presses on with Delta curbs https://t.co/DXczrP8jPz pic.twitter.com/Y1IulOIiOP — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

The European Medicines Agency said Thursday that it still needs more data on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine before the jab can be authorized for use across the EU.https://t.co/FUumZlreb7 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 9, 2021

Scotland to launch vaccine passports on 1 October https://t.co/Lpu3gOXsl4 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 9, 2021

Spread of Delta COVID variant slows UK economy to crawl in July https://t.co/mKufaOWMCq pic.twitter.com/m4OXcD85Nb — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

Africa’s already thin supply of COVID-19 vaccines takes another significant hit. The WHO Africa director says that for reasons including the rollout of booster shots, the continent will receive 25% fewer doses than anticipated by the end of this year. https://t.co/bXMTKYbecU — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) September 9, 2021

South African government offers free football tickets for fans with Covid jabs https://t.co/8TgaZMn3Lh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 9, 2021

======

BioNTech to seek approval soon for vaccine for 5-11 year olds-Spiegel https://t.co/qfqKeILuhG pic.twitter.com/N44yzVHuZb — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021



We call it the Pfizer vaccine:

BioNTech is set to request approval across the globe for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks and preparations for a launch are well on track, two of the biotech firm’s top executives told Der Spiegel. “Already over the next few weeks we will file the results of our trial in five to 11 year-olds with regulators across the world and will request approval of the vaccine in this age group, also here in Europe,” Chief Medical Officer Oezlem Tuereci told the weekly magazine. She added final production steps were being adjusted to bottle a lower-dose pediatric version of its established Comirnaty vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer. It is currently approved for adults and children over 12…

Once Delta variant viruses invade human cells they start "cranking out copies of itself like the viral version of the brooms in “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice'," @DrewQJoseph writes in this piece exploring Delta's superpowers. https://t.co/VjaN20bULz — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 9, 2021

Early days, but this is hopeful:

Lasting immunity & protection from a new single-shot, room-temperature stable Covid vaccine. An internat'l collaboration is reporting that their novel gene-based vax is highly effective at eliciting neutralizing antibodies & cell immunity w/ a single dose https://t.co/teUSa30yRK pic.twitter.com/KLF9pcBxxy — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 9, 2021

New @CDCMMWR shows how untreated wastewater is used to detect #COVID19 infection trends in communities. The National Wastewater Surveillance System serves as an early detection system for tracking the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. https://t.co/0RXAncRZdw pic.twitter.com/ehgNR55gu7 — CDC (@CDCgov) September 9, 2021

======

Researchers say federal data understated the impact of COVID-19 in nursing homes last year. A study by a Harvard researcher says the CDC is missing about 12% of cases and 14% of deaths. It estimates more than 118,300 nursing home residents died last year. https://t.co/z4eKdnScGk — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2021

About 130 Black morticians have died of COVID-19 across the United States. For some, their work was as much about community life as it was about death, and their successors struggle to fill their place. https://t.co/WIEo0xND3j — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2021

College students across the nation are back on campus, bracing for another tumultuous semester amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Health experts share some advice to minimize covid-19 risk on campus: https://t.co/wlLZaGg893 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2021

The nation's second-largest school district, Los Angeles, will require students 12 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if they attend in-person classes. It's by far the largest of a very small number of districts with a vaccine requirement. https://t.co/WN29g4g3O1 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2021

Baltimore City leaders have endured withering criticism at times for stricter handling of Covid.

Seems to have paid off according to new study from Johns Hopkins–

City has among lowest incidence rate and highest vaccination rate when compared to similar jurisdictions pic.twitter.com/sk1JbHq9ZA — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 9, 2021

Nevada @GovSisolak has a model, data-driven mask policy that is beautifully simple. County mandates turn on when cases are high and off when cases are low. Section 2 ties policy to @CDCgov guidelines – policy automatically changes if the virus or context becomes better or worse pic.twitter.com/x5MNz8dqDA — Julia Raifman (@JuliaRaifman) September 9, 2021

Mu coronavirus variant recorded in 167 people in L.A. County https://t.co/cg6yDWFmuF — Lydia Maria Fanfan (@LydiaMFanfan) September 9, 2021

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt canceled his upcoming tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City because the venues would not comply with his request that attendees either show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. https://t.co/nxVC1JIIsv — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 8, 2021

Nah. They'll just quietly get the shot and hope their family and friends forget. https://t.co/LcY7JeVM6d — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 10, 2021