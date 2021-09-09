Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

The house always wins.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You Dropped a Bomb on Me, Baby

As noted by Mistermix and followed up by Watergirl, Biden dropped some sweeping and LONG OVERDUE proposals (and I am not blaming Biden for them being overdue, but by our general political system), and I am here to tell you that I FUCKING LOVE IT.

I am tired of screwing around with these fucking imbeciles, I’m tired of loosing innocent people, I’m tired of destroying our medical community and wasting resources on idiots who refuse to get vaccinated, and I am not interested in watching my health insurance go through the fucking roof because of Y’All Qaeda’s refusal to vaccinate. I am well beyond the No Fucks Left to Give stage, and am in favor of enacting sweeping regulations and letting the courts sort it out. Go overboard, let corporate America go half way to cover their asses, and even if the shit gets struck down, we’ll have advanced the ball.

I am sick of this shit. Fuck your freedoms, get the vaccine, wear a mask, and shut the fuck up.

    64Comments

    4. 4.

      A Ghost to Most

      Nice hasn’t worked for 40 years. Their tribe feeds off nice. Bullies don’t back up until you punch them in the mouth.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cermet

      Regardless, the courts can’t counterman his orders for Fed employee’s and contractors nor the Med systems that take Medicare/cade. So, that will certainly make a big dent in the available petri dishes out there walking around begging covid to make them its next host.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HypersphericalCow

      So this seems to be all going through Medicare/Medicaid and OSHA. Biden has always known how use the levers of power

      ETA: and requirements on federal contractors, as mentioned above.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Edward-Isaac Dovere @IsaacDovere

      Biden is leaning into an issue for which there is not just overwhelming public support, but support in an intense, visceral way. As @ForecasterEnten pointed out a few days ago, vaccines are now as popular as Christmas trees

      this means that the COVID vaccination political argument may be like the Afghanistan withdrawal political argument: susceptible to seeming divided because of loud voices on Twitter and TV, but really exhibiting much more agreement among the population at large

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @oatler: 1) comment for another thread?
      2) is there a Senator named Nancy? Nancy Kassenbaum is the last one I remember

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      Between Biden’s speech on the mandates, and Garland announcing the lawsuit filed against Texas, I feel that we have left the “Fuck around…” portion of the program, and are now in the “..and Find Out.”

      And I am so Here For It.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      hells littlest angel

      In retrospect, it is perfectly predictable that the coolest Vice President of all time would make a pretty fucking great President.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JoyceH

      @hells littlest angel

      In retrospect, it is perfectly predictable that the coolest Vice President of all time would make a pretty fucking great President.

      Really? I confess to being gobsmacked. It always struck me that Biden was perfectly cast as the Sidekick. And then boom – January 20 – Presidential. Me: “I did not see that coming.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @hells littlest angel:

      In retrospect, it is perfectly predictable that the coolest Vice President of all time would make a pretty fucking great President.

      I’d agree with you if “coolest VP of all time” weren’t such a low bar!

      I mean, seriously, who’s the second coolest VP of all time?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      germy

      Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses.

      I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda.

      Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM

      — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021

      Don’t pretend like you believe in the right to choose, you hypocrite. https://t.co/csyYuQk4W5

      — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 9, 2021

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Dangerman

      And if they show a fake proof of vaccine, there should be hell to pay. Like slammer time (can’t touch that).

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: I am sorry to report that Biden did not use the words “those fuckers” in referring to the obstructionists.

      In a more helpful vein, I think it was pretty early on.

      I just checked for a transcript, and it said it was put up “one second ago”.  Maybe I need to run out and buy a lottery ticket!

      Link

      edit: is that the right vein?  It doesn’t seem right, but vane and vain seem worse.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie:

      And to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from COVID in their communities. This is totally unacceptable.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      I’m announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employee over 80 million workers to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated, or show a negative test at least once a week.

      President Biden: (08:35)
      Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this. United Airlines, Disney, Tyson’s Food, and even Fox News. 

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie:

      The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing. Nearly three quarters of the eligible have gotten at least one shot, but one quarter has not gotten any.

      That’s nearly 80 million Americans not vaccinated. In a country as large as ours, that’s 25% minority. That 25% can cause a lot of damage, and they are.

      The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, are overrunning emergency rooms and intensive care units, leaving no room for someone with a heart attack or pancreatitis or cancer.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      I am sick of this shit. Fuck your freedoms, get the vaccine, wear a mask, and shut the fuck up.

      Seriously. If their freedom to swing their fist ends where my face begins, their freedom to spread their germs does too. But since they can’t stop their germs an inch away from my face, they’d better keep those germs in the immediate vicinity of their own, IOW, by masking up.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      One thing I want to know: does a franchise-based operation like McDonalds have to get the franchise employees vaxxed? In theory, each franchise is an independent business, and most of them probably have well under 100 employees. But their independence is practically nonexistent; McDonalds should be treated like one giant company, rather than a whole bunch of different companies. Ditto for all the other franchise restaurants.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      evap

      Preach it, John.   If you had told me back in 2009 that Biden would become president 11 years later and would be a great president, I would have scoffed.  And here we are with me a big ol’ Biden fan girl.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Mike in NC

      When there is only one ICU room left in all of Texas or Florida, their lunatic governors will auction them to the highest bidder. That’s the American way!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Another Scott

      @lowtechcyclist: Google tells me that McDonalds owns 2770 of its own stores (out of 38,000 locations worldwide).

      My understanding is, once the rules are published they take effect.  Sensible businesses are going to take advantage and strongly encourage their people to get vaccinated – for competitive reasons if nothing else.

      “XYZ Foodville has all their employees vaccinated.  ZYA VilleDeFood doesn’t.  Why would you get lunch at ZYA when you might get infected there??!”

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      debbie

      Fuck your freedoms, get the vaccine, wear a mask, and shut the fuck up.

      Not wearing masks, not social distancing, not vaccinating. These aren’t even the freedoms the Founders had in mind!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      banditqueen

      Not all the usual suspects are squawking about Biden’s speech on mandates–the ‘business roundtable’ is all for getting the pandemic more in the background. I’m glad Biden is saying that the pandemic must end whether the snowflakes want it to or not.

      Minna is awake, per a quick note from her brother.

      Reply

