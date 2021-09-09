Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Who’s Going to Pay for the Long Haulers and Orphans?

Who’s Going to Pay for the Long Haulers and Orphans?

by

 

Joe Manchin can whine and moan about $3.5 trillion all he wants, but I wish someone would ask him and the rest of the budget tightwads how, exactly, their corporate overlords think we’re going to pay for the massive numbers of long-term COVID casualties that being created daily in the red states. Of course, we have plenty of tots and pears, as well as GoFundMes, but at the end of the day, a 50 year-old MAGA hat with a goatee and a COVID-induced stroke can’t really pull himself up by his bootstraps if he can’t move his arms and legs very well.

The financial fallout from DeathSantis and Abbotoir is going to be massive. There will be a rash of medical bankruptcies, since a lot of these folks are uninsured. Many of them are double-income couples where one of them died, or, worse yet, where one died and one is a long hauler. Then there are the parents who both transitioned beyond this earthly realm, leaving a quiverfull of kids for someone else to raise.

Finally, let’s not forget the maskless kids in schools. One study from Iran showed that 48% of kids hospitalized with COVID were experiencing long-haul symptoms 3 months after their illness. We really don’t know how many healthy children will become chronically ill to own the libs, but there will be some.

Is this going to be like a war, where we just pretend that the money we spend on it doesn’t really go into the deficit because of freedom and bombs go boom? Are these unvaxxed COVIDiots going to get special treatment because they’re mostly white and mostly live in the South? I’m eager to hear how our budget hawks think we’re going to address this issue, other than pretending they’re surprised when the obvious bill comes due.

  • hells littlest angel
  • The Moar You Know
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      The Moar You Know

      Are these unvaxxed COVIDiots going to get special treatment because they’re mostly white and mostly live in the South?

      But they aren’t.  COVID survivors/long haulers/orphans are every race, creed and from every part of this country.  We may get eventually total MORE of them from the South, but just by way of example, one huge population of those folks that no one is talking about is out in California farm country and almost all of that population are Hispanic.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Yeah every “fiscal conservative” who advocated a no precaution/wide open Covid response for the sake of the economy should have been asked this question from the beginning of the pandemic.

