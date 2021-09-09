Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Women: they get shit done

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Not all heroes wear capes.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

We have all the best words.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

No one could have predicted…

The willow is too close to the house.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Han shot first.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: To Boldly Go

Thursday Morning Open Thread: To Boldly Go

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


ETA:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Jackie
  • Kay
  • Mary G
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Spanky
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I caught a bit of MJ this morning where they were finally getting around to praising the feat of evacuating so many people from Afghanistan.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Maybe, but can she be removed or is this another DeJoy situation?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      @debbie:

      On my last utility bill, there was a note recommending I switch to paying online, as mail delivery of bills and checks are often delayed by weeks.

      I’m an old check-writing fart.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      @Baud: And, they said an ADDITIONAL 200 Americans/visa holders are being allowed to leave Afghanistan today! They’re being flown to Qatar. So far – knock on wood! – the Taliban is cooperating with President Biden officials!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      @germy:

      Bloomberg Quicktake
      Mar 6, 2020 “It is being contained. Do you not think it’s being contained?” Kellyanne Conway says after a reporter asks why didn’t the Trump administration send out more tests and work to get hospitals prepared

      Reply
    13. 13.

      geg6

      Not that the other two are any better (but at least they served in the military), but WTF with Kellyanne being on the board of a military academy?  Is it because she wore the toy soldier outfit for his inauguration and he thought that made her a real soldier?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      And now Arthur Ashe is the last man standing on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. He’s not on a horse, just holding up a tennis racquet and a book.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m not a lawyer, but in my uninformed opinion, a legal system in which constitutional rights can be vaporized by deputizing private individuals to enforce unconstitutional laws is not a robust legal system.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debbie

      @germy:

      As am I. I haven’t had too many issues with mailing payments. But a couple of places won’t let me transfer payments to them. Their only option is to let them withdraw from my account. Screw that shit.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      A politico headline for those who are interested.

      Christie steps out of Trump’s shadow – and stokes 2024 buzz (Alex Isenstadt/Politico)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Spanky:

      Found this.

      Around this time, Richardson put his thoughts on paper and at City Council proposed a statue honoring a local civil rights leader on Monument Avenue, he says, and the hate started pouring in.

      “Everybody went haywire: ‘A black on Monument Avenue?’” Richardson recalls. “‘Are you out of your fucking mind?’”

      ….

      The council meeting that followed became legendary. The five-hour session was broadcast internationally. Among those who spoke against the statue was R. Wayne Byrd Sr., president of the Heritage Preservation Association based in Danville. The group’s purpose, it says on its Facebook page, is “to protect Southern symbols, Southern history, and Southern culture.”

      At the time, Byrd called Monument Avenue “hallowed ground” and suggested Ashe’s statue should go up at the Byrd Park tennis courts — a place that he wasn’t allowed to play as a child. “[It] would pay the proper tribute to a great athlete without violating the historic sensibilities of Richmond’s Confederate-American population,” Byrd said.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: Trump went ape-shit about the Lee monument removal. I saw his dumb statement on Twitter. He called the removal a “desecration,” lauded Lee’s military prowess with one of the stupidest comments ever made about the Civil War (“except for Gettysburg, [he] would have won the war”) and topped that with even stupider speculation that if Lee had been in charge in Afghanistan, the U.S. would have emerged victorious “many years ago.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      NYT

      Covid Live Updates: Biden to Order New Vaccine Mandates

      In a speech on Thursday, the president is also expected to put pressure on private businesses, federal agencies and schools to enact vaccine rules.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      They didn’t even get a hearing at the Supreme Court. Not only can any state take away a constitutional right, they can do it without their opponents getting a hearing.

      Absolute failure of the legal system. No real right that anyone should rely on, no remedy for the individuals affected and no due process for the immediate harm. Utter failure as to those women affected. The rights and process they were told they had were a mirage. None of it protected them, or even heard them.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Besides the Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue, there were statues of Confederate generals Lee, Jackson, Stuart and president Davis. A fifth was one of oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury, sitting in front of a large globe. Maury was influential in mid-19th oceanography, and represented the U.S. at an important international conference in 1853. But Maury later held the rank of admiral in the Confederate Navy, so his statue got the chop last year along with those of Jackson, Stuart and Davis.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      We won’t hear from the women affected either. The person quoted in the article at the top of the page is Jonathon Turley. There’s not even a recognition that the right is currently being denied to actual people. They’re not even part of the discussion. The system utterly failed them and if it doesn’t work for individuals it doesn’t work. There’s no point in it if it doesn’t serve them at all. It’s completely  disconnected from the function it’s intended to serve. Hollow. A building with some few, chosen people in it who sometimes have debates.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WereBear

      @Betty Cracker: Exactly! This whole thing was devastated on today’s episode of Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner. Constitutional rights, standing, and vigilante-ism are only the first three big problems with it.

      Should never have gotten past the first gate, legally.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: I’d seen it from a car several times, but I didn’t really comprehend the scale of it either until this AP photo emerged:

      Thursday Morning Open Thread: To Boldly Go

      Maybe they’ll stick it in one of the many Confederate cemeteries in that area. Or sell it to Trump so he can put it on the lawn of his Disgraceland estate in South Florida or make it a hazard at one of his golf courses! Surely he could scam the rubes in a fundraiser for that!

      I haven’t read anything about what plans the city has for Monument Avenue now. Personally, I think America needs more gargoyles and fewer statues.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I liked a suggestion for disposing of Charlottesville’s Lee and Jackson statues: drop them into the Atlantic over one of the artificial reefs the state is building to enhance fish habitat.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I’m not usually on board with pleas that Dems should behave like Republicans, but in this case, I kind of wish we had a state that could enact the same law against a constitutional right that right wing Justices cared about.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.