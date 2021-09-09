Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / President Biden Gets Even Tougher on Covid (LIVE)

President Biden Gets Even Tougher on Covid (LIVE)

by | 61 Comments

This post is in: 

The president finalized a new 6-pronged plan to fight against Covid (and stupidity).  Watch LIVE at 5pm Eastern.

No more opting out of vaccination by Federal employees.  Contractors who work with the government?  Vaccine requirement with no opting out with testing.  Major expansion to free Covid testing.  More about vaccine booster shots, but no dates yet.

The video says “We will begin shortly”, so I’m sure it will be any minute.  Ha!

Click on the tweet below for all 12 points the will be covered.

Open thread.

Update:  from RSA below

Heidi Przybyla @HeidiNBC’s list:

  1. Requiring All Employers with 100+ Employees to Ensure their Workers are Vaccinated or Tested Weekly
  2. Requiring Vaccinations for all Federal Workers and for Millions of Contractors.
  3. Requiring vax for over 17 Million Health Care Workers at Medicare and Medicaid Participating Hospitals and Other Health Care Settings
  4. Calling on Large Entertainment Venues to Require Proof of Vaccination or Testing for Entry
  5. Requiring Employers to Provide Paid Time Off to Get Vaccinated
  6. Requiring Staff in Head Start Programs, DOD Schools, and Bureau of Indian Education-Operated Schools to be Vaccinated
  7. Calling on All States to Adopt Vaccine Requirements for All School Employees
  8. Providing Additional Funding to School Districts for Safe School Reopening, Including Backfilling Salaries and other funding withheld by states for implementing COVID Safety Measures
  9. Using the Dpt of Education’s Full Legal Authority to increase access to in-person instruction
  10. Getting Students and Staff Tested Regularly
  11. Making At-Home Tests More Affordable, Sending Free Rapid,At-Home Tests to Food Banks and Community Health Centers Expanding Free, Pharmacy Testing
  12. Bigger push on monoclonal antibodies, more support for small businesses affected

  Baud
  Benw
  Bokonon
  dmsilev
  dr. bloor
  Elizabelle
  HalfAssedHomesteader
  hueyplong
  Karen
  Kelly
  Ken
  mali muso
  Matt McIrvin
  MazeDancer
  Mike in NC
  mrmoshpotato
  NotMax
  Old Dan and Little Ann
  pat
  RSA
  SiubhanDuinne
  SpaceUnit
  trollhattan
  UncleEbeneezer
  VeniceRiley
  WaterGirl

    61Comments

    5. 5.

      Bokonon

      Let’s see NPR continue to call Biden’s approach to COVID weak and ineffectual after this.

      Oh wait … NPR will continue doing that anyway. Because that’s what they do these days. Never mind.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Gray area if members of Congress (and their staff and ancillary Capitol Hill workers) and the federal judiciary (and their staff and ancillary courthouse workers) technically fall under the heading of federal employees as adjudged by this policy?

    7. 7.

      RSA

      Heidi Przybyla @HeidiNBC’s list:

      1. Requiring All Employers with 100+ Employees to Ensure their Workers are Vaccinated or Tested Weekly
      2. Requiring Vaccinations for all Federal Workers and for Millions of Contractors.
      3. Requiring vax for over 17 Million Health Care Workers at Medicare and Medicaid Participating Hospitals and Other Health Care Settings
      4. Calling on Large Entertainment Venues to Require Proof of Vaccination or Testing for Entry
      5. Requiring Employers to Provide Paid Time Off to Get Vaccinated
      6. Requiring Staff in Head Start Programs, DOD Schools, and Bureau of Indian Education-Operated Schools to be Vaccinated
      7. Calling on All States to Adopt Vaccine Requirements for All School Employees
      8. Providing Additional Funding to School Districts for Safe School Reopening, Including Backfilling Salaries and other funding withheld by states for implementing COVID Safety Measures
      9. Using the Dpt of Education’s Full Legal Authority to increase access to in-person instruction
      10. Getting Students and Staff Tested Regularly
      11. Making At-Home Tests More Affordable, Sending Free Rapid,At-Home Tests to Food Banks and Community Health Centers Expanding Free, Pharmacy Testing
      12. Bigger push on monoclonal antibodies, more support for small businesses affected

      Twitter is such a pain the ass.

    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Meanwhile, Kevin McCarthy, in a desperate attempt to become the worst of that name to hold Federal office, is apparently trying to make a Supreme Court case out of the House implementing proxy voting as a COVID safety measure.
      “Both sides are the same, really they are.”

    12. 12.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Now make vaccination a requirement for any air travel!

    16. 16.

      Mike in NC

      Friends picked us up at our hotel in Crystal City today and took us to lunch at the Chart House on the Potomac in Old Town Alexandria. It was a favorite back when we lived in NoVA over ten years ago. A great place which we highly recommend.

      Looks like there were a few very interesting discussions on BJ today. Will try to catch up this evening. Just turned on MSNBC to hear the president take issue with our GOP governors and other Moron-Americans.

      We fly home in the morning and hope the cats haven’t completely trashed the place in our absence.

    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      Heh. “Even Fox News” has a vaccine mandate for employees. Not that Fox News goes out of their way to tell their viewers.

    22. 22.

      hueyplong

      I saw a clip of WV’s governor getting exasperated with anti-vaxxers.  Under normal circumstances that would be a green light for Biden to get aggressive without institutional bad faith GOP pushback.

      I know…

    28. 28.

      Kelly

      Oregon has silly vaccine exemption laws on the books which exempt HEALTH CARE WORKERS from employer mandates. Many large providers such as Kaiser have announced vaccine requirements anyway. This will override the silly state law.

      Cops are also exempt under silly Oregon law. That’s why Portland backed off from cop vaccination requirements. Hopefully there’s some federal funding or something that can draw them under federal rules. Hmm, a bunch of Portland cops were deputized to enforce federal laws during the long running protests..

      Would employers with more than 100 employees include local governments?

      Oregon has been lax about vaccines for a long time.

    30. 30.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @RSA:

      Hell, I wish I’d known you were doing that. I just finished laboriously copy-pasting every tweet in her thread to Notes so I could share it.

      I hate how Twitter is now (not talking about content, just the technical access side of things).

    32. 32.

      Ken

      @Kelly: Oregon has silly vaccine exemption laws on the books which exempt HEALTH CARE WORKERS from employer mandates.

      “State law says you can’t make me get the vaccine!”

      “Federal rules say this hospital won’t receive any Medicare funds unless all employees are vaccinated. So guess how much your opinions matter to me?”

    59. 59.

      VeniceRiley

      @mrmoshpotato:
      @VeniceRiley: You’re reading a comments section that isn’t Balloon Juice?

      Are you trying to pop a blood vessel?

      and

      Why are you cheating on us?

      I have a reason, I SWEAR!  I needed the video and I am juicing on my work pc, where video is blocked. So I tapped the notice on my phone fb feed. Ugh misTAKE!

    61. 61.

      Benw

      As a frankly terrified parent of an unvaccinated  kid starting school in person again, this hurts:

      1. Providing Additional Funding to School Districts for Safe School Reopening, Including Backfilling Salaries and other funding withheld by states for implementing COVID Safety Measures

      Punishing people who are trying to keep kids safe FUCK YOU.

      Clarified that the Biden admin is not punishing people, they are un-punishing the people who were already punished, and the FUCK YOU is intended for the people punishing the people trying to keep kids safe that the Biden admin is trying to un-punish. FUCK

