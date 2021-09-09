The president finalized a new 6-pronged plan to fight against Covid (and stupidity). Watch LIVE at 5pm Eastern.
No more opting out of vaccination by Federal employees. Contractors who work with the government? Vaccine requirement with no opting out with testing. Major expansion to free Covid testing. More about vaccine booster shots, but no dates yet.
The video says “We will begin shortly”, so I’m sure it will be any minute. Ha!
Click on the tweet below for all 12 points the will be covered.
👉The full Biden plan here:
— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) September 9, 2021
Open thread.
Update: from RSA below
Heidi Przybyla @HeidiNBC’s list:
- Requiring All Employers with 100+ Employees to Ensure their Workers are Vaccinated or Tested Weekly
- Requiring Vaccinations for all Federal Workers and for Millions of Contractors.
- Requiring vax for over 17 Million Health Care Workers at Medicare and Medicaid Participating Hospitals and Other Health Care Settings
- Calling on Large Entertainment Venues to Require Proof of Vaccination or Testing for Entry
- Requiring Employers to Provide Paid Time Off to Get Vaccinated
- Requiring Staff in Head Start Programs, DOD Schools, and Bureau of Indian Education-Operated Schools to be Vaccinated
- Calling on All States to Adopt Vaccine Requirements for All School Employees
- Providing Additional Funding to School Districts for Safe School Reopening, Including Backfilling Salaries and other funding withheld by states for implementing COVID Safety Measures
- Using the Dpt of Education’s Full Legal Authority to increase access to in-person instruction
- Getting Students and Staff Tested Regularly
- Making At-Home Tests More Affordable, Sending Free Rapid,At-Home Tests to Food Banks and Community Health Centers Expanding Free, Pharmacy Testing
- Bigger push on monoclonal antibodies, more support for small businesses affected
