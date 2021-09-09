Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Women: they get shit done

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The covid deniers are really testing our commitment to universal health care.

This really is a full service blog.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The house always wins.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The willow is too close to the house.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I really should read my own blog.

No one could have predicted…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – Death Valley National Park

On The Road – frosty – Death Valley National Park

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

frosty

Like Joshua Tree, this is a park I always wanted to see, but never got to while I lived in California. When you decide to go up 395 through the Eastern Sierra, you pretty much give up seeing any other parts of the state, especially in the winter when the passes are closed. This was the first trip where we decided to do that.

We were here for four days. We unhitched the trailer at Stovepipe Wells, one of three places in the park with a gas station, restaurant, and lodging. We took three day trips through the park, taking short hikes at some of the sites and on the fourth day went over the passes to 395 and spent the day at Manzanar and Lone Pine (more later). This post shows pictures of the landscape, the next one will show some of the historic sites.

On The Road - frosty - Death Valley National Park 15
Stovepipe Wells, Death ValleyApril 26, 2021

The RV campground in Stovepipe Wells had mountains on all sides. The view out our door was the Cottonwood Mountains and the Mesquite Flats sand dunes (and a couple of dumpsters behind the ranger station). On our second night the wind came up, with gusts that rocked the trailer for about three hours, before it started to rain. When we got up in the morning there was snow on the peaks all around us.

On The Road - frosty - Death Valley National Park 14
Death ValleyApril 27, 2021

Mesquite Flat dunes at dusk.

On The Road - frosty - Death Valley National Park 13
Dante's View, Death ValleyApril 28, 2021

The overlook at Dante’s View (el. 5,475 ft) was our last stop and maybe it should have been the first. Every time we got above the valley floor for a hike I took a picture. This one was better than any of the others.

On The Road - frosty - Death Valley National Park 12
Badwater Basin, Death ValleyApril 28, 2021

Badwater Basin is the lowest point in North America, 282 feet below sea level.

On The Road - frosty - Death Valley National Park 11
Badwater Basin, Death ValleyApril 28, 2021

And in case you don’t quite know where sea level is, there’s a sign on the cliff at the edge of the basin that shows it, high above our heads. It’s in the middle of the picture.

On The Road - frosty - Death Valley National Park 10
Mosaic Canyon, Death ValleyApril 27, 2021

Mosaic Canyon geology. On top, dolomite metamorphosed into marble. On the bottom, breccia, remnants of a landslide cemented together into a mosaic that gives the canyon its name.

On The Road - frosty - Death Valley National Park 9
Salt Creek, Death ValleyApril 26, 2021

The Salt Creek Trail is a short boardwalk over what passes for a wetland in the desert, a small, shallow, flowing stream and enough soil moisture to support vegetation.

On The Road - frosty - Death Valley National Park 8
Salt Creek, Death ValleyApril 26, 2021

The stream supports an isolated population of Pupfish, one of about ten locations in Death Valley, Owens Valley, and Nevada. Many of them are endangered.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.