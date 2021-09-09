On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

Like Joshua Tree, this is a park I always wanted to see, but never got to while I lived in California. When you decide to go up 395 through the Eastern Sierra, you pretty much give up seeing any other parts of the state, especially in the winter when the passes are closed. This was the first trip where we decided to do that.

We were here for four days. We unhitched the trailer at Stovepipe Wells, one of three places in the park with a gas station, restaurant, and lodging. We took three day trips through the park, taking short hikes at some of the sites and on the fourth day went over the passes to 395 and spent the day at Manzanar and Lone Pine (more later). This post shows pictures of the landscape, the next one will show some of the historic sites.