Act 2:
Department of Justice to Hold Press Conference Announcing Civil Enforcement Action at
2:30 2:45 pm ET
In the meantime: DOJ LIVE Link
by WaterGirl| 9 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
It’s nice to look forward to DOJ pressers instead of thinking OH DEAR GOD WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS NOW.
:: chuckling in agreement ::
I am kind of on pins and needles waiting for this one.
Baud
On one hand, it seems odd to me to describe a suit against Texas as an “enforcement” action. On other other, this has to be a big deal if the AG is personally involved.
Baud
I unfortunately can’t stay.
H.E.Wolf
I’ll save a seat for Imm, just in case :)
ETA: Plenty of time for Imm to arrive; the start time has been pushed to 2:45 PM ET.
2nd ETA: Great minds think alike… and ours, too. (As a dear, now-departed friend used to say.)
germy
The Biden admin is preparing to file a lawsuit imminently against Texas over its new law banning most abortions, setting off a federal-state clash over the future of abortion rights. DOJ scheduled a 2:30 pm newser to announce a “civil enforcement action.” https://t.co/i12ZDE3QjZ
— Sadie Gurman (@sgurman) September 9, 2021
