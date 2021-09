Ian Boudreau messaged me and Minna is awake, alert, and responding to commands (although this is Minna, so probably pissed off she is being commanded to do anything). She is still intubated and can not speak, and I have no idea about her overall movement or other things, so Ian, who zoomed with her, could not elaborate, but this is still fanfuckingtabulous news.

This wildly exceeds my expectations after hearing about the stroke, and I am very grateful.