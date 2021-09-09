Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Sept. 8-9

(h/t Steeplejack)

Moving too quickly to give people Covid booster jabs would deprive scientists of data on how well the vaccines work, AstraZeneca bosses have said.

“We do not yet know whether that third dose is clinically needed,” they say in the Telegraph.

It has already been announced that half a million of the most vulnerable in the UK will be offered a third dose.

But a separate booster programme, planned for September, has yet to be confirmed…

In their article, AstraZeneca chief-executive Pascal Soriot and biopharmaceuticals-research-and-development executive-vice-president Sir Mene Pangalos say giving the most vulnerable, who may not have built up a full immune response from the first two, a third, top-up dose is “sensible”.

But any decision to give a third, booster jab “to large swathes of the population”, to extend their protection from the first two, must be based on clinical data, which is only a few weeks away from being published…

Vermont:


Texas news station, so that might get some attention in the (im)proper demographic. I’m assuming the effects are temporary, or there would have been much more of a backlash in West Africa, where the study was done:

Researchers at three universities in Nigeria studied the effects of Ivermectin, which is used to treat river blindness and other medical conditions in humans, on men’s sperm counts. According to their study, 85 percent of men who take Ivermectin become sterilized…

The researchers found that 85 percent of all male patients treated in a particular center with ivermectin in the recent past who went to the laboratory for routine tests were discovered to have developed various forms, grades and degrees of sperm dysfunction…

“There was a significant drop in the sperm counts of the patients after their treatment with Ivermectin,” the study’s authors concluded…

Bottom line, vaccines are the best way to combat COVID-19.

“I get that people are scared, I get that people are worried,” said Alozie. “But it puzzles me that people would use something with such little data compared to something that has such great data and we know works.”

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      Mary G

      That last tweet from the outraged auntie, who’s run for governor of Missouri, has the biggest ratio on a tweet I’ve ever seen – 8,000 responses which at least on my feed are all “he needs to take the vaccine, asshole” to only 320 likes. Are the MAGATs finally accepting reality?

      Only 338 new cases in Orange County today, hospitalizations down with plenty of room to help the Central Valley with their overflow. Test positivity rate down to 5.4%. They have added a chart of which variants are found when, {{ETA the whole dashboard has the same URL. so you have to use the tiny right arrow at the bottom of the page seven times}}} and Delta is still the big kahuna.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/8 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangzhou in Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both associated w/ leak at a quarantine hotel for overseas arrivals.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village in Ruili remains at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province did not report any new positive confirmed cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (both moderate) cases.
      • At Yangzhou 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) in the city. All areas in the city are now at Low Risk.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently are 62 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Xiangtan there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case.
      • At Zhuzhou 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Zhangjiajie 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 55 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 35 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou there currently are 23 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Shangqiu 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 28 active domestic confirmed (11 mild & 17 moderate) & 1` active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Jingzhou there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case.
      • At Jingmen 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 14 active domestic confirmed & 7 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Wuhan 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Ezhou there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/8, China reported 28 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 9 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 16 confirmed cases, 15 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos, via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar, Morocco (via Cairo) & Kuwait, & a Chinese crew member off a cargo w/ lat port of call in Indonesia; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar, Thailand, Egypt & Saudi Arabia (via Cairo)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the UK, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning Thailand
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Xiamen jn Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, both coming from the UAE
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Tanzania
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Pakistan 
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet
      • Changchun in Jilin Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from South Korea

      Overall in China, 37 confirmed cases recovered (22 imported), 20 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (16 imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 1,160 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 786 active confirmed cases in the country (624 imported), 8 in serious condition (all imported), 376 active asymptomatic cases (348 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 12,490 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/7, 2,124.582M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 5.557M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/8, Hong Kong report 2 new positive cases, both imported (from the Philippines & South Korea, both had been double vaccinated w/ BioNTech). 

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      The researchers found that 85 percent of all male patients treated in a particular center with ivermectin in the recent past who went to the laboratory for routine tests were discovered to have developed various forms, grades and degrees of sperm dysfunction.

      If the effects are temporary, researchers may have stumbled onto a potential male birth control pill.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      Which is to say: vaccinated people, stop complaining and wear your friggin’ mask indoors. YOU are the selective pressure.

      How about if we wear our masks, and complain about the fuckheads who won’t get vaxxed and won’t wear masks?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      My stubborn, bullheaded daughter, in Florida, FINALLY got vaccinated!!! Tears of relief and overjoy from me! I had been bombarding her with pleas and statistics and news articles to no avail – she just didn’t trust the possible long-term effects and had dug in her heels. She sent me a photo of her completed two Moderna doses late yesterday – along with a text message saying “ Now will you stop bombarding me with Covid spam?!?!?😂” 20 added years to my life are melting away!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      The researchers found that 85 percent of all male patients treated in a particular center with ivermectin in the recent past who went to the laboratory for routine tests were discovered to have developed various forms, grades and degrees of sperm dysfunction.

      I guess all those times we suggested the gobshites were punching themselves in the junk, they really were listening.

      Please proceed, deadnuts.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Soprano2

      I heard that our regular customer whose aunt and uncle made their 12-year-old an orphan because they didn’t want to get a free shot (both in their early 50’s with no co-morbidities) got vaccinated. She’s a Trumpie, a couple of months ago I heard her complaining that she didn’t care if other people got vaccinated, she just wished they’d quit bugging people like her about it. So I guess one good thing came from that tragedy.

      Reply

