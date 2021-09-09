The accuracy of this. pic.twitter.com/6u917TxoqU — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 7, 2021

The #Covid19 toll so far in the U.S.: +40M confirmed cases, +650,000 deaths.

Global estimates: 222M cases, nearly 4.6M deaths. pic.twitter.com/dyLOiPvKvd — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 8, 2021

The US had +157,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to nearly 41.4 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 150,401 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/yeYtw1cNjw — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 9, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are down -2.5% from a week ago. pic.twitter.com/Mi5dMqVeOD — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 9, 2021

The summer that was supposed to mark America’s independence from COVID-19 is instead drawing to a close with the U.S. more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day back up to where they were last March. https://t.co/DlANiWectX — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2021

The US reported +1,700 new coronavirus deaths today, bringing the total to 671,183. The 7-day moving average rose back to 1,199 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/IOY11hyWuN — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 9, 2021

Since United Airlines announced that vaccines would be required for employees last month, more than half of its unvaccinated employees have gotten their shots. Employees who do not get vaccinated by Sept. 27 risk termination or unpaid leave. https://t.co/N3XYEszyXm — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2021

The head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding a call that has largely fallen on deaf ears. https://t.co/Pbuu9HCPcd — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2021

Japan to extend COVID emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas https://t.co/JInPI2anuU pic.twitter.com/OKBpCfsblZ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2021

By the end of August, South-East Asia had recorded some 217,000 deaths from covid, about 2.6 times its total just three months earlier. Yet the real figure is probably much higher https://t.co/zqB43SReLp — The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 9, 2021

Sydney pubs to open in mid-Oct as end of COVID lockdown looms – with cases set to rise https://t.co/2WbYuO8Vp5 pic.twitter.com/XV6rSbcf0U — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2021

Iran's health ministry says 8m COVID-19 vaccines arriving tomorrow, and a further 10m next Sunday. Source of the imports not specified, but that's a pretty substantial shot in the arm – literally. https://t.co/puFaaWC7Du — Ali Vaez (@AliVaez) September 8, 2021

If I got to ask German politicians one question at the moment it would be:

What have you done and what are you going to do to increase #covid19 vaccine uptake?

It‘s one of the most pressing issues right now and Germany is doing badly. Shocking how little we are taking about this. pic.twitter.com/ibQAdoPGtx — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) September 8, 2021

AstraZeneca bosses warn against rush for Covid booster jabs https://t.co/79zOC1LOWX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 8, 2021

Moving too quickly to give people Covid booster jabs would deprive scientists of data on how well the vaccines work, AstraZeneca bosses have said. “We do not yet know whether that third dose is clinically needed,” they say in the Telegraph. It has already been announced that half a million of the most vulnerable in the UK will be offered a third dose. But a separate booster programme, planned for September, has yet to be confirmed… In their article, AstraZeneca chief-executive Pascal Soriot and biopharmaceuticals-research-and-development executive-vice-president Sir Mene Pangalos say giving the most vulnerable, who may not have built up a full immune response from the first two, a third, top-up dose is “sensible”. But any decision to give a third, booster jab “to large swathes of the population”, to extend their protection from the first two, must be based on clinical data, which is only a few weeks away from being published…

The WHO says Covid during pregnancy is a dire threat in Latin America. The pandemic could “wipe away 20 years of hard-fought gains” in reducing maternal mortality https://t.co/YjybPkyjv8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 8, 2021

The Delta variant first detected in India remains the most worrisome. But scientists are tracking new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19 to see what may one day take its place https://t.co/isCXpvA4Gj pic.twitter.com/BhNMIDtBYt — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2021

New research shows low uptake of FDA-authorized monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid. Monoclonal antibodies remain the only outpatient treatment for symptomatic patients. The laboratory-made proteins mimic the body's ability to block the virus https://t.co/iOhfsqiaMb pic.twitter.com/evieCvHyPB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 9, 2021

U.S. FDA declines emergency use approval for Humanigen's COVID-19 drug https://t.co/qgSNRvI2v1 pic.twitter.com/f0nvLQY3XI — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2021

Platelets may be key to blood vessel damage in Covid. Led by researchers at NYU, a new study reveals that protein signals emitted by platelets—cell fragments that contribute to blood clotting—cause inflammation & abnormal clotting when exposed to SARSCoV2 https://t.co/KsGs6OI3GY pic.twitter.com/ju0eFJ4wRV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 8, 2021

This is the very fundamentals of evolution by natural selection: random chance, combined with selective pressure, can make evolution move in a *direction.* Which is to say: vaccinated people, stop complaining and wear your friggin’ mask indoors. YOU are the selective pressure. — Erin Ross (@ErinEARoss) September 8, 2021

Louisiana hospitals were already overwhelmed by COVID-19 when Hurricane Ida delivered another catastrophe. Medical facilities usually evacuate before big storms. This time, their patients were too sick. So the staff stayed — and prayed. https://t.co/nBhAgJCiTq — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2021

Vermont:

State troopers accused of making fake vaccination cards resign after colleagues turn them in https://t.co/GCrK1ISjDT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2021

Hospitals in California’s Central Valley have been increasingly overwhelmed by the 4th surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials scrambling to transfer some critically ill patients more than 100 miles away because local ICUs are full.https://t.co/54SkCanviW pic.twitter.com/KdMOtZMXLa — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 8, 2021

Students at a school in Manchester, MI, instigated by parents, refuse to comply with the mask mandate and enter school. This is the next phase – school boards can enact policies, but someone also has to enforce them. pic.twitter.com/KLhqgUP8or — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2021

'Premature, avoidable deaths' have been attributed to hydroxychloroquine use for Covid. New research strongly supports ending these prescriptions due to lack of benefit & potentially fatal heart complications. In 2020, 890k HCQ prescriptions—a 9-fold jump over 2019—were written https://t.co/67c5WG0JAH pic.twitter.com/nWrtVmKdxK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 9, 2021

Texas news station, so that might get some attention in the (im)proper demographic. I’m assuming the effects are temporary, or there would have been much more of a backlash in West Africa, where the study was done:

… Researchers at three universities in Nigeria studied the effects of Ivermectin, which is used to treat river blindness and other medical conditions in humans, on men’s sperm counts. According to their study, 85 percent of men who take Ivermectin become sterilized… The researchers found that 85 percent of all male patients treated in a particular center with ivermectin in the recent past who went to the laboratory for routine tests were discovered to have developed various forms, grades and degrees of sperm dysfunction… “There was a significant drop in the sperm counts of the patients after their treatment with Ivermectin,” the study’s authors concluded… Bottom line, vaccines are the best way to combat COVID-19. “I get that people are scared, I get that people are worried,” said Alozie. “But it puzzles me that people would use something with such little data compared to something that has such great data and we know works.”