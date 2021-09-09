Good:
The press conference is scheduled for 5 Eastern but I thought you’d want to discuss this now.
by Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix| 21 Comments
Another Scott
Oooh. Nice.
Looking forward to it.
Cheers,
Scott.
lowtechcyclist
New: President Biden will sign an executive order today requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated, with no option of being regularly tested instead, according to a source familiar with the plans. https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1435946452430295043
Cool.
Betty Cracker
He’s playing hardball — good. We’ll never get the fuck out of this nightmare without putting the pain on the voluntary plague rats, which is exactly where it belongs.
dmsilev
The most far-reaching is a new regulation to be written by the Labor Department that will requires all businesses with more than 100 employees either to mandate vaccinations for all their workers, or require them to take weekly coronavirus tests. The White House estimates that the policy will impact about 80 million workers, or two-thirds of the country’s workforce.
Businesses that ignore the policy, once it’s in place, could trigger penalties of up to $14,000 per violation, according to a senior Biden administration official, who briefed reporters on the plan ahead of the president’s speech under the condition that his name would not be used.
Businesses also will be required to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated, according to the new rules.
Baud
Saw the title and thought it was another post about Texas.
lowtechcyclist
We’ve tolerated them long enough, and it hasn’t done jack shit. Agreed – time for consequences.
dmsilev
Mandating vaccinations on federally-controlled transportation (air travel, mostly) would also be good.
Also, I’d like to see a Federally-run betting pool on what completely-absurd “medication” will become the next miracle cure. I’ve got $10 on leeches.
Baud
“The Biden administration took various far-ranging actions today in an attempt to change the subject from the fiasco in Afghanistan.” /media elite
mrmoshpotato
Baud
@WaterGirl: Yes. I’ve got one more in the queue.
geg6
Biden bringing down the hammer. Good. About fucking time. Now I want him to do the same for all educational institutions that get Title IV funding.
Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
Oh, man, I cannot wait.
Cermet
As a Fed worker, couldn’t be happier; especially if the dead enders leave – win/win!!!!
Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
@WaterGirl: I’ll remove the video and let’s allow the scheduled one to go. This thread is going to get pretty long. Thanks
Also, I’d like to see a Federally-run betting pool on what completely-absurd “medication” will become the next miracle cure.
I’d look for something that’s either about to go off patent in the near future or has been supplanted by a similar but better medication. Some drug marketing person has to have recognized that this is a great way to boost sales and started a guerilla misinformation campaign to convince people it’s a miracle COVID cure.
VOR
It will be interesting to see who sues to block this rule. Because you know lawsuits are coming. I imagine many employers are happy to see the Federal Government create the mandate and take the pressure off the employer.
He’s playing hardball — good. We’ll never get the fuck out of this nightmare without putting the pain on the voluntary plague rats, which is exactly where it belongs.
No more carrots.
Time for baseball bat sized sticks.
