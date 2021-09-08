If we want to fight back against bills like this, we’ve got to organize state by state and block by block to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act. I hope you’ll join me. https://t.co/F8etafNsNu — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 7, 2021

The Biden administration is asking Congress for an additional $14 billion for pre-Ida disaster aid and $6.4 billion for Afghan resettlement, @elwasson reports. It will make an additional Ida request, expected to be around $10 billion, in the coming weeks. https://t.co/aE4Q47ivYk — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 7, 2021

“We’ve got to listen to the scientists… they all tell us this is code red” US President Joe Biden gives warning on climate change as he tours areas damaged by Hurricane Idahttps://t.co/DLrxD5Z7OC pic.twitter.com/TpFT5KH41G — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 7, 2021

"Sometimes, some very bad things happen that have a tendency to bring out the best in a people and a country," Biden says in Queens. And it's bringing even more attn to climate change, "people are beginning to realize this is much, much bigger than anyone was willing to believe." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 7, 2021

Biden on climate change: "The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse." Experts "all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 7, 2021