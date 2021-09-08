Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This blog goes to 11…

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

What fresh hell is this?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Yes we did.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Everybody saw this coming.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Consistently wrong since 2002

The revolution will be supervised.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

If the shit really does go down, cole will be fine.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Fighting Back

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Fighting Back

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • germy
  • Immanentize
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MomSense
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    8. 8.

      Immanentize

      My view is everything is negotiated, except perhaps the moment we slip this mortal coil. Even then, we do try to play chess…

      I am not sure the majority of voters yet see voting rights reductions as mission critical. It is seeping into the general consciousness, but it’s not there yet. Linking bad things happening in Texas all year with voting rights is the best we have to show people not living in a total hellhole like that State. But it is hard to make it resonate. The irony of course is, if voting rights continue to be curtailed, when it is obvious to most how much it is hurting us, it will be too late for too many.

      But, fight on! It is the only option.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      BREAKING: Democrats just flipped a state house seat in New Hampshire from red to blue. The seat went for Trump by 7% in 2016 and then Biden by 3% in 2020. (h/t @DKElections

      )— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 8, 2021

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WereBear

      On the other hand, the MAGAts’ world is falling apart. Almost literally.

      In their cold, cynical, and narcissistic way, the leaders don’t care about these issues the way their followers do. Stirring up the rubes is solely to get them out to the polls and keep the supervillains in power.

      But now, I hope it has reached the point where the suburban women notice. Yes, Karen, they are coming for you. Getting your kids sick and cutting off heat and water during a cold spell while they escape to a sunny beach…

      Maybe it won’t feel so much like freedom any more.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I think the best case for not leaving Afghanistan would be to argue that the domestic consequences of Trump becoming President again would be so bad that Biden needed to be cautious to the point of paralysis until Trump is dead. But this is an invitation to small-ball government in every way.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      germy

      Repeated stimulus payments & giveaway packages have encouraged people not to go to work. The Republicans seem to know how to get people to work and the Democrats seem to know how to tax your money and give it to people as an incentive not to work.

      — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 6, 2021

      The only thing Franklin Graham has in common with Jesus is that he only got where he is because of who his father was https://t.co/LdgnGxawQP

      — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) September 7, 2021

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      We keep saying our policies are popular.  We either need to get off our ass and prove it at election time or stop asking Dems to do big things.  But it seems like many of us are only comfortable being critics of every imperfection than being supportive when momentum moves slowly in our direction.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: very good point. In Cole’s post last night, there was a lot of bemoaning today’s mean and selfish people. And they deserve our moans!

      But we should also bemoan all those who quit early when things get a little hard.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.