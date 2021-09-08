You love to see it:

Why waste a perfectly good jacket? 🤷 https://t.co/GajppYzSLm — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 4, 2021

I just watched her latest COVID briefing. We’re doing OK in New York, but our only real (no test-out exception) mandates are for healthcare workers and SUNY/CUNY students. We’ll see how it goes. Here’s another open thread.