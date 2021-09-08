Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Smart Politics

You love to see it:

I just watched her latest COVID briefing. We're doing OK in New York, but our only real (no test-out exception) mandates are for healthcare workers and SUNY/CUNY students. We'll see how it goes. Here's another open thread.

    1.

      Another Scott

      On the other hand, you hate to see important news organizations get important stories absolutely wrong:

      https://reut.rs/3tnEQiN

      “Failure to increase the limit could lead to a shutdown of some federal government operations, something that has happened three times in the past decade, and likely would plunge financial markets into chaos.”

      So, mostly just the same as not passing a CR, amirite??! Yeah, I don’t think so.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    2.

      Old School

      Took me a little while to realize the “Lt.” was eliminated before “Governor.”

      I wonder if she’s doing the same thing with business cards and stationary.

    3.

      trollhattan

      Cautiously optimistic that recent CA polls have the “No” vote percentage increasing. I think Larry Elder is our “friend.”

      The county full-vaccination rate is a paltry 52% and the covid hospitalization count remains quite high. Do better, people.

    4.

      Scout211

      And in other Governorship news . . . Shut up, Arnold!

      Schwarzenegger says the atmosphere of this year’s California recall looks “exactly the same” as when he won in 2003.

      In 2003, Californians felt the problems in the Golden State in very direct and personal ways. An energy crisis led to rolling blackouts and people losing electricity. A recession meant job loss and widespread financial pain. A state budget crisis addressed by upping the car tax made people furious.
      Now, in 2021, Californians are once again angry. This time it’s about the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses struggling or flat out closing as a result, sky high housing costs and an explosion of homelessness bringing tent cities to urban and suburban areas alike.
      “It is exactly the same. The atmosphere is exactly the same (as) when I ran,” Schwarzenegger said.

      But according to Gray Davis, the recall election this time is very different.

      Davis says he is convinced that Newsom will beat back the recall election. A big difference between then and now is that in 2003, Davis wasn’t just facing challengers on the recall ballot outside of his party, he also had a prominent Democratic opponent: his own lieutenant governor, Cruz Bustamante.
      “The most important lesson is do not allow another Democrat to get into this race,” Davis told us, clearly still smarting over Bustamante’s candidacy.
      Davis and other Democrats argue that one of the reasons he was recalled in 2003 is because Democratic voters had an alternative candidate in their party to replace him. And while there are other Democrats running in this year’s recall, none of them are well-established candidates.

      Added:

      In 2003, California was already an increasingly blue state, but there was still a relatively robust Republican Party. Back then, 35% of Golden State voters were registered Republicans. Now, it’s just 24%. Democratic registration has remained relatively consistent — 44% in 2003 and nearly 47% this year, but registered Democrats now outnumber Republicans in the state nearly 2-to-1.
      And it wasn’t just that Republicans were a bigger slice of the electorate in 2003 — there was also much more of a Republican Party infrastructure in the state than there is now to support its candidates.

    5.

      trollhattan

      Presidential housecleaning, it’s hard.

      (CNN)The Biden administration has told 11 officials appointed to military service academy advisory boards by former President Donald Trump to resign or be dismissed, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN’s KFile.

      The officials asked to resign include prominent former Trump officials like former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former senior counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster. They were appointed to the advisory boards of the Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and West Point respectively.
      Other more prominent names include ​​Heidi Stirrup, the former White House liaison to the Justice Department who was banned from entering the building after she attempted to access sensitive information about possible election fraud in December 2020, and retired Col. Douglas Macgregor, a former ambassador pick and Pentagon official with a history of controversial comments. The duo were appointed to the boards of the Air Force Academy and West Point.
      Other appointees who have been asked to resign are Michael Wynne, who was appointed to the board of the Air Force Academy; retired Gen. John Keane, Meaghan Mobbs, and David Urban appointed to the board of West Point; and John Coale and Russell Vought, Trump’s former director of the Office of Management and Budget, appointed to the Naval Academy’s board.

      The dismissal of Trump officials from the military advisory boards comes after the Pentagon has recently restarted its other advisory boards after removing hundreds of appointees from other boards in February. In November, just months ahead of when he was set to leave office, Trump dismissed several longstanding members of the Defense Policy Board ahead of their terms being up.

      The military academy advisory boards, according to the Air Force Academy website, were established to oversee the “morale, discipline, social climate, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters” relating to the nation’s military academies. The board for each academy meets several times a year and its members provide independent advice and recommendations to the President.
      The members typically serve out three-year terms. At least one Trump appointee, Vought, has signaled he will not resign.
      “No. It’s a three year term,” Vought tweeted, attaching an image of the letter requesting his resignation.
      When reached for comment by CNN, Spicer said he intends to respond to the resignation demand on his show. Wynne told CNN “it was an honor to be on the board,” and said he was disappointed he wasn’t asked to remain on the board.
      “Very disappointed to see the Biden administration not honor a previous president’s appointment to the board of visitors, which has been the tradition for years,” Keane told CNN.
      In a statement, Mobbs said she would not be resigning.

    6.

      Darkrose

      @trollhattan: At least I feel reasonably okay about going back to work on campus, since UCD is collectively at 87% vaccinated. The student and Davis campus numbers will probably continue to increase; I’m hoping to see 90% by the time classes start. Mandates work.

    7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @trollhattan: The SF Chronicle and the Governor’s people were saying the same thing; no sign the GOP has been able to increase turnout and the Dems are voting at presidential election levels.  But, it an’t over tell the vote is counted.

    9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Scout211: Both Davis and Arnold are wrong, the things driving Davis’ recall was how little of fight Davis put up against Enron not to mention Davis was part of the deregulation effort. No one has accused Newsom of anything like that, in fact the complaint is Newsom has been to aggressive trying to keep the pandemic under control and some people’s fees fees are hurt.

      Also, face it, Arnold won simply because of his celebrity.

    12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev:

      Elder campaigning on ‘no vaccine mandates, no mask mandates’ is a gift.

      Jesus I hope so.  If I weren’t already ride or die Democrats, that would convince me to be so.  But then again, how many Californians are actually rational and understand that their literal lives are at risk from this bullshit?  I sure hope it’s a shit-ton.

    13.

      catclub

      @dmsilev: Larry Elder is just about the best turnout driver Gavin Newsom could hope for. Elder campaigning on ‘no vaccine mandates, no mask mandates’ is a gift.

       

      yeah. Elder basically saying ‘California could be like Mississippi in the covid sweepstakes if you elect me’  is not a winning campaign line, even if he thinks it is.

    14.

      Scout211

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      Also, face it, Arnold won simply because of his celebrity.

      Agreed.  No one liked Davis and way too many people loved Arnold, confusing him with the characters he played.

      I still think Arnold should shut up.  But apparently he is grabbing a few moments of celebrity right now and CNN is on it!

    15.

      dmsilev

      @catclub: LA Times had a piece this morning saying that over six million votes have been received so far, and just a bit over half of those were from registered Democrats. Republicans and ‘no party preference’ splitting the remainder. If that is even remotely accurate, Newsom is in very good shape. Yes, the GOP expects a bunch of votes on Election Day, but they’re in a pretty deep hole.

    18.

      la caterina

      In other, non-COVID governorship news, it seems that Adrienne Harris, Hochul’s appointee to run the Department of Financial Services (regulating banking, lending and insurance) is a laissez-faire Fintech capitalist,  Ugh!

    19.

      piratedan

      @dmsilev: that assumes that all of the Dem votes will be for retaining the Governor, and considering the fuckery afoot and the usual spate of disinformation that is floated out there, until the votes are counted and he is retained will I breathe a sigh of relief…  (courtesy of our times)

    21.

      sdhays

      @smith: I read that yesterday or the day before; they were already forced to administer it to him for 13 days and the patient is improving, so of course the wife who launched the suit is convinced that she saved her husband’s life, no thanks to those stupid doctors.

    22.

      dmsilev

      @dmsilevHere’s the LA Times piece I mentioned.

      Supporters of the recall face daunting political math: Democrats outnumber Republicans by 5 million registered voters, and independents tend to lean liberal in California. To pull off a win, recall backers must hope a significant number of Democrats defect from Newsom and vote in favor of the recall. But no polling demonstrated that; rather the surveys showed that a majority of Democrats do not support the recall but they were less motivated to vote than Republicans.

      Mail ballot returns so far appear to indicate that the $36 million Newsom’s allies spent in August — on ads, social media and other get out the vote efforts — helped overcome any enthusiasm gap. That’s more than three times as much as the pro-recall forces and the GOP candidates combined.

      Democrats account for more than half of the 6.4 million ballots turned in as of Tuesday, while Republicans account for just under a quarter, according to Political Data Inc., a firm that uses state, county and commercial data to analyze the electorate.

      Paul Mitchell, vice president of PDI, said the higher the turnout, the greater Newsom’s chances are given the state’s voter registration. He predicted that Democrats needed a 1.3-million ballot cushion going into election day; they currently have 1.84 million more ballots returned than Republicans. In-person voting, which favors the GOP, also began in parts of the state on Saturday but the numbers are too small so far to draw any conclusions.

    23.

      Gin & Tonic

      Three Vermont  state troopers were fired for forged vaccination cards (Vermont is the most vaccinated state, I believe.) The interesting part of the story is they were turned in by other troopers.

    24.

      smith

      @sdhays: I agree it would have been much better if we’d gotten here quicker, but at least a horrible precedent won’t have been set (I hope). And no matter which way the events played out the horse de-wormer conspiracists wouldn’t have  been convinced.

    25.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @la caterina:

      In other, non-COVID governorship news, it seems that Adrienne Harris, Hochul’s appointee to run the Department of Financial Services (regulating banking, lending and insurance) is a laissez-faire Fintech capitalist,  Ugh!

      Yeah, I saw that.  Well, nobody’s perfect!

    27.

      germy

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      https://www.complianceweek.com/grc-appointments/adrienne-harris-nominated-to-lead-nydfs/30747.article

      Harris, who served roles at the U.S. Treasury and White House under President Barack Obama, would assume the position of superintendent at the key financial regulator if confirmed by the New York state senate

      I don’t see a problem with her.

      I know that some of Cuomo’s allies are planting negative stories about the new administration.  The NY Post in particular is running all sorts of negative stuff, for example.

