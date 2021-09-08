Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The math demands it!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

No one could have predicted…

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

This really is a full service blog.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Han shot first.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Birdwatching / Return of the Green Heron (Open Thread)

Return of the Green Heron (Open Thread)

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: ,

I think this is the same Green Heron I posted a photo of the other day. He or she has been hanging out on our dock a lot lately — a most welcome visitor, even if not as green as advertised!

Return of the Green Heron

The other day in comments, we talked a bit about podcasts, and I recommended The Moth, which rebroadcasts stories people tell at live events (or did in the Before Times, anyway). It’s not political — just compelling tales from good storytellers all over the English-speaking world. (They may have a similar program in other languages; I hope so!)

I’ve just started listening to a podcast called “In Plain Sight” that is about Lady Bird Johnson. It’s fascinating; I had no idea how large a role Mrs. Johnson played in her husband’s career and in formulating domestic policy in his administration! The podcast is based on meticulous, contemporaneous audio and written records she kept during her time in the White House.

It’s a political podcast because Mrs. Johnson was a first lady who was heavily involved in 1960s-era politics and a witness to historical events like the Kennedy assassination. But it’s a break from current politics, at least for me so far, and that’s what I’m after.

What podcasts are y’all listening to, if any? This is an open thread for any topic, not just podcasts, but I’m curious if there are any more recommendations.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • brendancalling
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • cope
  • CraigM
  • Deep Southerner
  • Fair Economist
  • jonas
  • Kathleen
  • Kelly
  • Kent
  • Larch
  • neabinorb
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • PamelaAMiller
  • pika
  • piratedan
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Taphozous
  • thunter2309
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The main thing I remember her for is her campaign to grow local wildflowers in the medians and on the verges of highways. Some states embraced the idea, others did not. North Carolina used to have magnificent displays but I’m not sure if they still maintain them. I’m sure various government shutdowns and budget cuts either closed down or forestalled the program in a lot of places. No idea what the current status is.

      Does anyone remember … hmm, I think it was Fannie Flagg, maybe? … mocking Lady Bird’s highway beautification program? “A tree, a shrub, or a bush.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      jonas

      Is there a podcast about Betty Ford? Another very cool first lady.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’ve only listened to a few episodes so far, but one premise of the series is that there was a lot more to the beautification program LB is known for than is generally acknowledged and that she deserves more credit for influencing environmental initiatives and taking a more equitable approach to urban renewal projects, i.e., steering them away from gentrification sprees that displaced people of color.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      I’ve been listening to “We have ways of making you talk” which is two British historians basically sitting around and going off on obscure tangents about WW2.  If you are into WW2 history it can be interesting.  They do deep dives into topics like Sherman vs Tiger tanks, etc.  And lots of discussion of obscure battles of which I was unaware, mostly from the Brit perspective.  It isn’t a history narrative.  You have to already know the history.  It’s just random obscure topics they feel like BS-ing about.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fair Economist

      Not normally into podcasts, but I have been listening to Aack Cast, a series by Jamie Loftus on the Cathy cartoon, its (mis)representation in popular culture, and its connections to historical and current feminism.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      pika

      In advance of a live show in their last season, I am binge re-listening to all of Mission to Zyxx, a serial improv podcast that sends up just about every convention of mainstream sci-fi and speculative programs from Star Trek and Star Wars to Lost. 

      They have a regular cast, and then a guest who usually sends things off the rails and/or adds to their developing canon.

      When one episode was revealed as introducing bread products amid a conversation about gender simply to make a joke about “traditional rolls,” I nearly spat out my coffee.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Podcasts I enjoy:

      Witness History (BBC mini-documentaries on historical events that happened on this day, usually with BBC recordings from the event)

      The Land of Desire: French History and Culture (by a Francophile living in San Francisco)

      In Our Time (BBC’s Melvyn Bragg spends an hour discussion wide ranging topics with true experts)

      Fully Charged PLUS Podcast (companion podcast to The Fully Charged YT channel; mainly electric vehicles and smart powered homes)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Larch

      I’m not typically a fan of audio presentation, but I’m loving the “Tides of History” podcast with Patrick Wyman – to the extent that listening to an episode is my reward for exercising or doing yard work.

      ”Tides” is from the Wondery stable, available on the Wondery app as well as other podcast apps.

      Wyman is a historian specializing in late antiquity/early medieval Europe, and his first podcast was “Fall of the Rome”. Apparently he soon realized that was too limiting for what he wanted to do, so he started up “Tides”. The first three seasons cover late antiquity up to 1550 or so, then he jumps way back into prehistory. He’s interested in how multiple broad forces interact, and how people respond, to produce developments that resonate today. He also interviews historians, archaeologists, and other authors of books across a wide range of historical topics.

      He also blogs at patrickwyman.substack.com, with posts related to podcast episodes as well as on current events from a historical perspective.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      neabinorb

      I’ve been listening to Stuff to Blow Your Mind. The content is all over the place. There were several episodes recently about waiting in line. Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone is my favorite. It’s partly insane and partly interesting interviews.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I was not a podcast guy until I discovered Mike Duncan’s The History of Rome podcast several months back. It’s several years old but very well done and just fascinating, at least I think so.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Taphozous

      I love the green heron photos.  They are a favorite bird of mine.

      The influence of Lady Bird Johnson sounds like a fascinating topic.

      As far as podcasts:  You’re Wrong About is pretty interesting. The hosts “reconsider a person or event that has been miscast in the public imagination.”

      Topics have included Tonya Harding and poisoned halloween candy.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      My newest podcast is “Behind the Bastards,” a look at various horrible people throughout history. It reminds me that we overcame them before and we can do it again. Also listening to the related podcast “It Can Happen Here” in case the worst does happen.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      If Johnson hadn’t screwed the pooch on Vietnam, he’d almost certainly be regarded as a hero by contemporary Dems. I don’t think that’s an “other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?” notion either — programs like Medicaid and Medicare have saved countless lives. The Civil Rights Act was JFKs, but I’m not sure he could have gotten it passed. LBJ did, then the VRA, immigration reform, etc.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      pika

      @Taphozous: Michael Hobbes of You’re Wrong About also does another one on diet and wellness mythology–it’s called Maintenance Phase. I assigned the one on BMI to a class…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kathleen

      I’m listening to Lincoln’s Bible’s podcast “The World Beneath”, a history of the mob, how mob was recruited by FDR to protect the docks, and a husband/wife team cracked enemy codes during WWII. Fascinating stuff.

      Thanks for reminding me of the Lady Byrd podcast Betty. I had read about it years ago but failed to listen to it.

      Fun fact I did not know and I thought I was knowledgeable about Dallas zeitgeist in the fall of 1963. VP Johnson and Lady Byrd were walking through a posh Dallas hotel lobby when they were viciously attacked by well heeled white gloved ladies of a Dallas country club who used signs to strike blows on the couple. That was around the time right wingers in Dallas bought space for JFK Wanted For Treason ads in a Dallas paper. I highly recommend the book “Dallas 1963”. It offers historical insight and a page turner of a plot. It was hard to put down and the parallels between then and now are enlightening.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      CraigM

      Levar Burton Reads.

      I listen to this as I drift off to sleep, because the man has the most relaxing voice on the planet. The choice of stories is high variance – some of the best choices are authors I wouldn’t have come across otherwise, but some classic-ish sci-fi stuff which I burned out on 45 years ago and find boring. Which is fine too, since the point is to wind down and relax and sleep.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      sab

      @Kelly: That’s kind of a kick in the teeth to the locals. Can they have a second Ft Meigs, since the original one was decommissiomed after the War of 1812. Meigs grew up in Georgia, and as the Quartermaster for the whole Union Army he did as much as anyone to win the war.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.