I think this is the same Green Heron I posted a photo of the other day. He or she has been hanging out on our dock a lot lately — a most welcome visitor, even if not as green as advertised!

The other day in comments, we talked a bit about podcasts, and I recommended The Moth, which rebroadcasts stories people tell at live events (or did in the Before Times, anyway). It’s not political — just compelling tales from good storytellers all over the English-speaking world. (They may have a similar program in other languages; I hope so!)

I’ve just started listening to a podcast called “In Plain Sight” that is about Lady Bird Johnson. It’s fascinating; I had no idea how large a role Mrs. Johnson played in her husband’s career and in formulating domestic policy in his administration! The podcast is based on meticulous, contemporaneous audio and written records she kept during her time in the White House.

It’s a political podcast because Mrs. Johnson was a first lady who was heavily involved in 1960s-era politics and a witness to historical events like the Kennedy assassination. But it’s a break from current politics, at least for me so far, and that’s what I’m after.

What podcasts are y’all listening to, if any? This is an open thread for any topic, not just podcasts, but I’m curious if there are any more recommendations.